1,000 people in primary Georgia, face 10 years in prison, $100,000 in fines

Georgia: Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger revealed on Tuesday, a crime he promised to prosecute, as many as a 1,000 Georgians voted twice in the primary state of 9 June.

“A double voter knows precisely what they are doing by diluting the votes of each and every voting citizen following the rule,” said the Atlanta Journal-Constitution at the Capitol State press conference. “Those who want to play the game violate the rule. And I would not allow it as the Secretary of State. Double voting is punishable in jail for one to 10 years and a fine of up to 100,000 dollars.

Raffensperger said that the electorate did not vote, but also voted in person. Double votes were found in a post-primary test. Around 150,000 people “who asked for absentee ballots, mostly because they never got absentee voting by mail or chose to vote directly,” reported the AJC in the polls on the election day. “These 1,000 voters returned their absentee votes to county electoral offices and also were permitted to vote in person by poll workers.”

Raffensperger said that the double votes did not change the results of either contest.

As Democrats press for a national vote by mail where votes are sent to all eligible voters, there are further mentions of the system ‘s problems. For example, last month a man in California accused his dead mother of voting fraudulently in three separate elections.

In July, Caesar Peter Abutin was charged with a fraud count and a false count. From 2012 to 2014, he pleaded guilty to election fraud by mail, using his late mother’s votes, who died in July 2006, according to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office. The DA office said he signed his mother’s name while applying for voting by mail.

President Donald Trump warned last month that “the United States would never have fair” presidential elections if universal mail-in votes are allowed.

“I’m going to tell you if you go for a compulsory mail-in […] tens of millions of ballots to people and pets, pets get them, all right? You have to see what is happening to people who have been dead for 25 years. Then you never can have a fair election, “Trump said in an interview with Fox News.

Trump also expressed support for expanding voting to include the weekend before election day and adding more voting stalls to reduce crowding. “I’d help it all. That’s what you want to do, “said Trump. “I’d be opening more polling stations.”

And the president also said that he’s all right with the absent vote. “I support that entirely,” Trump answered. “That’s something amazing.”