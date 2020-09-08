News
Dan Rather on Atlantic’s Trump Story: “It is believable to many whether he said it or not.”
Dan Rather, a former CBS news anchor who left the networks to say a false tale about George W. Bush’s armed services during the 2004 elections, doubled his support for an Atlantic report alleging that President Donald Trump had fired the powers on Tuesday.
The Atlantic cited four unnamed sources who said Trump called American soldiers “losers” and “suckers” who died during World War I in 2018, and also said that he had been on a visit to a military cemetery, so he would not get his hair wet in the rain.
In the record, the statements were contested by more than a dozen outlets, including John Bolton, former national security advisor, a strident critic of the President. On Sunday, the United States Both France’s Ambassador and former White House Deputy Staff Chief Zach Fuentes denied the storey was real.
Instead, hosting a “Radio Andy” show on Sirius XM 102, a segment dedicated to the Atlantic storey asked callers to respond. He asked many if the claims were real. He asked many.
Moreover, some callers said that while they couldn’t be certain, because of other items the president had said they believe in the article’s allegations.
“It’s true whether he said it or not,” Rather said.
“How about — Senator John McCain said bad stuff about him? “Later, he asked a caller who said the true” suckers “and” losers “were the people who uncritically believed in the media.
He also referred to Trump’s remarks on McCain, coming in 2015, after the late Senator characterised the supporters of Trump as “crazies.” His statements are mirrored in the NBC News White House correspondent Peter Alexander who said on Friday that whether or not the storey is real.
Rather, he admitted that many Trump backers did not believe the claims of the Atlantic.
