Essential Race Theory Preparation for Trump Bans in federal agencies

Several whistleblowers have demonstrated how important race theory in government agencies is used. President Trump has now ordered Russel Vought, director of the Management and Budget Office, to issue a guideline prohibiting this form of training. The Order is a positive step for the President to avoid morale and efficiency loss in our federal agencies. From the guideline:

According to press accounts , for example, executives across the executive branch were required to attend training seminars where they were told that “almost all White people contribute to racism” or that they were required to claim “profit from racism.” In some instances, these training sessions often claimed that racism was built into the belief that America was the country.

These “trainings” do not only run in opposition to our Nation’s fundamental values since it started, but also fuel discord and anger within the federal workforce. We should be proud that the federal government, as an employer, has workers from all races , ethnic groups and religions. We should be proud that Americans from around the country are seeking to join our workforce and engage in public services. We should be proud of our ongoing efforts to welcome anyone who wants to represent federal workers and their fellow Americans. However, we can not allow training for our employees that aims at undermining our core values as Americans and dividing our employees.

This statement is accurately right, especially because the precursor to critical training in race theory was given the “diversity” label.

The crazy derivation of theory of essential races in federal agencies

Research volumes have shown that such training has virtually no return on investment, especially when training is mandatory. From the Harvard Review:

It should be no surprise that the majority of diversity programmes do not improve diversity. With a few new bells and whistles, with the aid of big data , businesses have practically doubled their methods since the 1960s — which sometimes make the situation worse than better. Companies have long depended on diversity training to eliminate labour duplication, recruiting assessments and performance reviews, to restrict this to recruitment and promotion and complaints processes, to allow workers to challenge managers. These devices are designed to avoid litigation by the opinions and acts of police officers. But laboratory studies show that such force feeding can cause bias instead of stamping it out. As social scientists have found, people frequently protest against autonomy laws. Try to compel me to do X , Y, or Z. On the contrary, I will just prove that I am myself.

The services do not improve organisational diversity as well. The study presented an example from the financial sector:

No wonder Wall Street corporations now ask prospective contractors to sign arbitration agreements that promise not to take part in joint actions. They also have extended educational and other programmes in diversity. Yet equity in financial services or elsewhere is not growing. While the share of U.S. company banks’ managers who were Hispanic increased from 4.7% in 2003 to 5.7% in 2014, the percentage of white women fell from 39% to 35% and blacks men from 2.5% to 2.3%. Investment banks the figures were even worse (although this sector is declining, which complicates the analysis). For all U.S. businesses with 100 or more staff, the share of management Black men increased marginally from 1985 to 2014 from 3% to 3.3%. From 1985 to 2000, white women saw greater gains – from 22% to 29% of managers – but since then their numbers have not been increasing. Also at Silicon Valley, where many leaders need to increase their diversity for reasons of business and social justice, white men still dominate bread and butter technology work.

You may remember the idea of implicit discrimination if you were ever asked to attend one of these training sessions. The theory is that you do not know things which can lead to prejudice and training has tried to recognise them. Comportements such as stereotyping and the halo effect were clarified and strategies were developed to prevent them.

This preparation was not the responsibility or allegation of learners. It was laid down as facts. As it turns out, the idea of unconscious manipulation was very well refuted but still used in many places of work. While it was helpful, it remained ineffective and often triggered.

Training in critical race theory is even worse. The premise is, you ‘re racist if you’re white. You still belong to a oppressive culture designed exclusively for the persecution of minorities. You are deemed a member of a guilty party and can not escape the original sin. The loss of people from other races is because the system won’t allow them to excel, and this gives you privilege you must remember.

If you dispute this, the critical race theory suggests that you’re really racist. You deny your right if you ask for facts. As Christopher Rufo found out after a leak of the Sandia National Laboratory school, school in the workplace was just one major combat session. The participants had to apologise for not acknowledging their own superiority of minority workers.

Nuke Lab Goes Nuclear on White Men, Minneapolis Says ‘F—You, Pay Me’

Insane? Insane? Undoubtedly. The principle can be replicated based on gender or some other universal attribute on which the crowd of social justice is concentrated. It will still bring you in a category and grant you oppressor or victim status. It is untrustworthy harmful and can destroy efficiency and relationships at work.

President Trump has taken an important step in the right direction understanding how this preparation is antithetical to American ideals like hard work, integrity and judgement. This move at the federal level will fortunately give some CEOs the strength to overcome their awakened HR interns and to say “no” to this cultural workplace curriculum.

Hopefully, the Department of Education would issue a similar order. While I think education is a local obligation, the school unions and Black Lives Matter drive this programme nationally. Hundreds of files have been taken away from Glenn Beck to provide examples of how social justice ideas are integrated into mathematics, science and social studies. You may have seen Facebook or Twitter examples. Teachers don’t come up with this themselves. It’s offered to them.

The only way to avoid radical race theories and other radical studies’ harmful effects is to eliminate them from our institutions. It is only one battle fought to get this out of the federal government. Next should be public schools.