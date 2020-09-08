“Gossip is an epidemic, Then Covid” is warned by the Pope

Pope Francis cautioned of the danger to split the Catholic Church by “a disease worse than Covid.”

The devil is the “biggest gossiper” trying to confuse the church with his lies, said the Pope, and cautioned the believers not to squabble or publically dispel their grievances.

RT reports: Pope Francis obviously swept off the subject on his weekly blessings on Sunday and once again warned of “gossiping” inside church communities and among top church bureaucracies.

“Let’s try not to whisper brothers and sisters, please,” the Pontiff urged. “Gossip is worse than Covid ‘s disease. Worse yet. Worse. Let’s make a great effort: no gossip! Although the Pope gave no estimates, the gossiping “plage” undoubtedly affects considerably more than the terrifying coronavirus.

About 26 million Covid-19 incidents, including more than 880,000 deaths, have been reported worldwide. If “something goes wrong,” one should give “silence and prayer” instead of making public the issue, Francis said: the devil is the “greatest gossip” at last.

“The big gossip is the devil.

He still says bad stuff because he’s the liar who wants to divide the Church, “continued the Pope. He commented on a gospel that people ought to be corrected privately if they do something wrong and then bring it to the world if the individual refuses to make it straight.

The Roman Catholic Church relies for a long time on a definition of this “fraternal reform” in its hierarchies, without publicising internal church affairs. Nevertheless, church opponents have protested against it repeatedly arguing that such measures fostering the crime of sin within the church, including child violence.