Lawyer: Jacob Blake says Kamala Harris is ‘Proud’ Of him. Blasts in social media
Attorney Ben Crump, Jacob Blake delegate, announced on Monday that Democratic vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris had told Blake that she was “proud of him and how he dealt through his pain.”
Blake was shot at the end of August in a clash with police. The incident was based on an erroneous interpretation by the Kenosha Professional Police Association (KPPA), which issued a statement affirming:
Democratic VP nominee @KamalaHarris spoke to Jacob Blake today, told him she is proud of him. pic.twitter.com/oCLYIcn3RS
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 7, 2020
The police were sent to the scene due to allegations that Mr. Blake attempted to snatch the keys / vehicle of the complainant. Officers had been informed of the open felony sexual assault warrant by Mr. Blake (third degree) before they arrived on board. Blake didn’t crack a fight between two women when officers came on board.
The silver SUV seen in the popular video was not a vehicle of Mr. Blake.
Mr. Blake hasn’t been unarmed. He’s been fitted with a knife. The officers didn’t first see the knife. First he was seen by the officers carrying the knife on the passenger side of the car. On the internet, the “key” video shows Mr. Blake in his left hand with the knife as he rounds the front of the vehicle. The officers gave repeated orders to remove Mr. Blake’s knife. He didn’t. He didn’t.
The officers first attempted to talk to Mr. Blake, but he was uncooperative. The officers then started sending Mr. Blake verbal orders, but he was not complaining. The officers then took Mr. Blake “hands-on” in order to achieve enforcement and power. Mr. Blake deliberately declined to comply with the officers’ attempts.
The officers then disengaged and drew up their tasers, giving instructions to Mr. Blake to be tied to if they did not comply. One officer tied Mr. Blake because of his non-compliance. Mr. Blake was not disabled by the taser. Again, the officers went hands-on with Mr. Blake and sought to take control of the worsening situation.
Mr. Blake fought vigorously against the officers and put one of the officers in a headlock. A second taser (from an officer separate from the first taser) was then used on Mr. Blake. It seemed to have little effect on him. The officers drew their guns on the grounds of their inability to obey and regulate by verbal , physical and less lethal means. Mr. Blake proceeded to disregard the orders of the officers even with the present threat of deadly force.
Blake’s former girlfriend (identified as LNB in the lawsuit) claimed in the criminal complaint that he was not invited to her house early in the morning of Sunday, May 3rd, 2020 and that she woke up to see him stand over her:
At around 6AM LNB said that her child’s father Jacob Blake, identified as the defendant, was waking up and saying, “I want my * * *” while LNB was there, the defendant unexpectedly and without a warning put his hand between her thighs, vaginally pulled him off, sniffed it and said, “Smells like you had been with other guys.”
Officer Raiche confirmed that LNB had a very hard time telling him this and cried out how the defendant hit her and then the defendant left the bedroom immediately.
LNB suggested that the defendant digitally manipulating her caused her discomfort and embarrassment even without her knowledge. LNB said that she was angry but composed and hurried away from the front door after the accused discovered that her car was missing. LNB went into her bag and searched it in her kitchen counter and quickly found the key to her lorry (Ford Explorer 2002), a black individual key and the only key to the car and its Great Lakes debit card was missing. LNB called 911 immediately and, awaiting the Office, reviewed its Great Lakes Account and saw two fraudulent ATM withdrawals, for $500 at an undisclosed time, on May 3, 2020, which she did not, both on PNC Branch, 3920 Washington Road.
LNB said she and the defendant have three children together, but in the eight years they have been on and off, never lived together. The defendant has been unemployed, doesn’t have a car and wouldn’t tell LNB where he lived. In the past eight years LNB has claimed that the defendant physically attacked her twice a year when he drank heavily.
Following the lawsuit, Blake was charged with a third-degree sexual assault, misdemeanour and disordered activity related to domestic violence on 6 July.
Lawyer: Jacob Blake says Kamala Harris is 'Proud' Of him. Blasts in social media
