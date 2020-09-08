Louisville Armed Protestors Square off on Derby Day

On Saturday in Louisville , Kentucky, the home of the Kentucky Derby horse race, the Black Lives Matter protests targeted pro-police militias. Between the groups there were some skirmishes but there was no true aggression.

BLM says they ‘re protesting Breonna Taylor ‘s death, who was shot by the police last March when they served her apartment with a “no-knock” warrant.

Around 250 black militia members belonging to the Not Fu**ing Around Group, who were in the possession of a large number of white militia supporters in the BLM protests in Louisville. The altercation took place near downtown Louisville in Jefferson Square Park. There have been push-and-push incidents, but no punch was thrown and the police – including state troops and Kentucky National Guard members – have stayed away.

Minutes before the start of #KentuckyDerby2020, the NFAC (Black Militia) outside Churchill

— Gabe Gutierrez, September 5, 2020.

Sadiqa Reynolds, president of the Louisville Urban League, said that, while the race hadn’t been cancelled, she felt that protesters’ requests, including keeping officers responsible for Taylor’s death, had been accepted.

“Today was a display of strength from the Lousiville group to claim that sufficient is enough,” she said to Reuters. “We ‘re not tired of our lives.”

The demonstrators marched on the track, but were not hindered by a fence.

The Taylor shooting was prosecuted by Kentucky Black Attorney General David Cameron.

“Today, though we value a KY tradition with the derby, in the investigation into the death of Frau Breonna Taylor we remain mindful of the community’s need for answers. We continue our investigation and investigate every detail to find the facts.

The police approached the protests carefully and hands-off.

“We are ready to share our rights to First Amendment” said LaVita Chavous, deputy chief of the Metro Police Department of Louisville. “We don’t know how big these crowds are, but we don’t want to interfere with legal, peaceful demonstrations.”

Fences are built for crowd control every year around Churchill Downs, she said.

Some protesters obviously didn’t know that the police are ready for trouble.

Some residents protested the preparations for the protests by law enforcement, finding it unnecessary.

“It’s crazy to come out here and see blurred cars all the way through miles of fences,” Pastor Timothy Findley Jr. said Friday.

The pastor doesn’t seem to be going out a lot or reading the newspapers. It’s a way of thinking that cutting the police budget or removing the police will lead to a safer area.

The police are definitely full of two politically opposing, heavily armed groups of militia fighting each other. Nothing happened this time. Nothing happened. Hopefully fair heads will continue to prevail.