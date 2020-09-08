POTUS Bans Taxpayer Money from Anti-American Funding

Finally, President Trump has banished taxpayers’ money from the fund of federal agencies’ far-left anti-American “critical race theory.”

On Friday, the White House announced its attack on the extremist ideology which supports racial division throughout America.

“This is a disease that can’t continue,” tweeted POTUS. “Please report any sightings so that we can go out quickly! Russell Vought, director of the Office of Management and Budget, published a note on the move, stating that “divisive” and “anti-American propaganda” is essential race theory.

The leftist ideology promotes the dangerous idea that “there is racism embedded in the belief that America is the country of opportunity or the belief that a job should be given to the most skilled person.”

“These types of ‘trainings’ not only conflict with our nation’s basic beliefs since its founding, but generate division and resentment among federal workers,” said Vought.

“We can be proud that the Federal government, as an employer, has employees of every race, race and religion.”

“We can be proud that Americans across the country are seeking to join our staff and to engage in public service,” added Vought.

“We can be proud of our ongoing efforts to welcome everyone who seeks to serve their Americans as federal staff.”

“We can not, however, accept that our employees are trained to undermine our core values as Americans and to divide our workforce.

“The President directed me to ensure that Federal agencies stop using taxpayers’ dollars to finance those un-American propaganda sessions,” Vought said.

“In this respect, the Office of Administration and Budget is about to issue more detailed guidance on the implementation of the Directive of the President.”

“In the interim, all agencies are asked to start identifying all contracts or other expenditure for agencies related to any training on ‘critical race theory,’ ‘white privileges,’ or other training or propaganda efforts that either teach or suggest that the United States is a racially racist or evil country, or (2) that any race or ethnicity is racist, or evil intrinsically,” continued Vought.

“Further, all agencies should start identifying all available law pathways to cancel such contracts and/or distract federal dollars from these un-American propaganda workouts.”

The days of taxpayers’ funding for indoctrination training have passed, sowing division and racism.

Under @POTUS we direct agencies to immediately stop critical race theory training.https:/t.co/dyMeJka9rt Russi Vought, September 4 , 2020 (@RussVought45).

Foxnews.com reports: It follows that Christopher Rufo, researcher of the Discovery Institute, told “Tucker Carlson Tonight” that “critical race theory” has now become the default government ideology.

Rufo pointed to many of his own findings, among them that the “White Men’s Caucus on the Elimination of Racism , Sexism, and Homophobia in Organizations” held by Sandia NLWs, which designs nuclear weapons.

A training document obtained by Rufo listed a number of ‘examples of white male culture’ including ‘golf,’ ‘quick decisions,’ ‘self-confidents,’ ‘risk taking,’ ‘brave’ and other attributes which were ‘generating participants’ in document notes.

In July, the NMAAHC faced a backlash for publishing a graphic linked with whiteness to things like the nuclear families and the “decision-making” of the NMAAHC.

The museum subsequently removed the graph. In its long list of federal agencies, Rufo claims to have found instances of similar training, including the FBI.

Training advocates say that it can help the government eliminate partiality in areas like the award of federal contracts.

M.E. M.E. Hart, an attorney who has conducted various training courses for companies and the federal government, has told the US Post that morale, cooperation and efficiency can also be improved. “If we keep the promise of this nation — ‘We hold these truths to be obvious, that all men are equal’ — we must see one another as human beings, and we must do whatever we need, including whatever classes do,” Hart told the Post.

“These classes were very powerful when people were allowed to do so and we need them more than ever. There is danger here. “Here is danger.” Vought warned in his memo that training “will undercut our core values as Americans and divide our workforce.”

“I am instructed by the President to ensure that federal agencies cease to use taxpayer dollars to finance these divisive, non-American propaganda training sessions,” he said.

Vought told managers that OMB will issue further advice soon, but in the meantime agencies must identify any expenditure on such training, avenues for cancellation and removal of contracts.