News
POTUS Bans Taxpayer Money from Anti-American Funding
Finally, President Trump has banished taxpayers’ money from the fund of federal agencies’ far-left anti-American “critical race theory.”
On Friday, the White House announced its attack on the extremist ideology which supports racial division throughout America.
“This is a disease that can’t continue,” tweeted POTUS. “Please report any sightings so that we can go out quickly! Russell Vought, director of the Office of Management and Budget, published a note on the move, stating that “divisive” and “anti-American propaganda” is essential race theory.
The leftist ideology promotes the dangerous idea that “there is racism embedded in the belief that America is the country of opportunity or the belief that a job should be given to the most skilled person.”
“These types of ‘trainings’ not only conflict with our nation’s basic beliefs since its founding, but generate division and resentment among federal workers,” said Vought.
“We can be proud that the Federal government, as an employer, has employees of every race, race and religion.”
“We can be proud that Americans across the country are seeking to join our staff and to engage in public service,” added Vought.
“We can be proud of our ongoing efforts to welcome everyone who seeks to serve their Americans as federal staff.”
“We can not, however, accept that our employees are trained to undermine our core values as Americans and to divide our workforce.
“The President directed me to ensure that Federal agencies stop using taxpayers’ dollars to finance those un-American propaganda sessions,” Vought said.
“In this respect, the Office of Administration and Budget is about to issue more detailed guidance on the implementation of the Directive of the President.”
“In the interim, all agencies are asked to start identifying all contracts or other expenditure for agencies related to any training on ‘critical race theory,’ ‘white privileges,’ or other training or propaganda efforts that either teach or suggest that the United States is a racially racist or evil country, or (2) that any race or ethnicity is racist, or evil intrinsically,” continued Vought.
“Further, all agencies should start identifying all available law pathways to cancel such contracts and/or distract federal dollars from these un-American propaganda workouts.”
The days of taxpayers’ funding for indoctrination training have passed, sowing division and racism.
Under @POTUS we direct agencies to immediately stop critical race theory training.https:/t.co/dyMeJka9rt Russi Vought, September 4 , 2020 (@RussVought45).
Foxnews.com reports: It follows that Christopher Rufo, researcher of the Discovery Institute, told “Tucker Carlson Tonight” that “critical race theory” has now become the default government ideology.
Rufo pointed to many of his own findings, among them that the “White Men’s Caucus on the Elimination of Racism , Sexism, and Homophobia in Organizations” held by Sandia NLWs, which designs nuclear weapons.
A training document obtained by Rufo listed a number of ‘examples of white male culture’ including ‘golf,’ ‘quick decisions,’ ‘self-confidents,’ ‘risk taking,’ ‘brave’ and other attributes which were ‘generating participants’ in document notes.
In July, the NMAAHC faced a backlash for publishing a graphic linked with whiteness to things like the nuclear families and the “decision-making” of the NMAAHC.
The museum subsequently removed the graph. In its long list of federal agencies, Rufo claims to have found instances of similar training, including the FBI.
Training advocates say that it can help the government eliminate partiality in areas like the award of federal contracts.
M.E. M.E. Hart, an attorney who has conducted various training courses for companies and the federal government, has told the US Post that morale, cooperation and efficiency can also be improved. “If we keep the promise of this nation — ‘We hold these truths to be obvious, that all men are equal’ — we must see one another as human beings, and we must do whatever we need, including whatever classes do,” Hart told the Post.
The days of taxpayer funded indoctrination trainings that sow division and racism are over. Under the direction of @POTUS we are directing agencies to halt critical race theory trainings immediately.https://t.co/dyMeJka9rt
— Russ Vought (@RussVought45) September 4, 2020
“These classes were very powerful when people were allowed to do so and we need them more than ever. There is danger here. “Here is danger.” Vought warned in his memo that training “will undercut our core values as Americans and divide our workforce.”
“I am instructed by the President to ensure that federal agencies cease to use taxpayer dollars to finance these divisive, non-American propaganda training sessions,” he said.
Vought told managers that OMB will issue further advice soon, but in the meantime agencies must identify any expenditure on such training, avenues for cancellation and removal of contracts.
Louisville Armed Protestors Square off on Derby Day
The UK Civil Service has got new ideas on ‘taking whiteness’ research
“Gossip is an epidemic, Then Covid” is warned by the Pope
Essential Race Theory Preparation for Trump Bans in federal agencies
President Trump ‘s effort to weaken democracy is a “accomplice” in US Says Pelosi
White Professor from George Washington University who wanted to become Black Suspended
Obama Judge Orders Detroit Police Not Tear Gas Against Campaigners
DHS Braces as Presidential elections ‘Potential EMP Attack’
POTUS Bans Taxpayer Money from Anti-American Funding
The Parishioners in New York are taking the pledge that ‘White Privilege’ must end
Anti-Vasculars? Biden and Harris are already sowing seeds of COVID-19 Vaccine mistrust
700 U.S. Veterans Issue Open Letter in Support of President Trump
How to Get perfect eye makeup with ShadowMoon: The Beauty Tool that will be your newest makeup essential
What is Angel Broking’s Angel Amplifiers Platform?
The Shift Away from Vocational Education
Exclusive: Nearly 700 U.S. Veterans Give Open Letter in Trump Support
Four Things International Students Should Know About Studying In The US
7 Best SEO Strategies That You Should Follow In 2020
Benefits of Telehealth for Gastroenterology
Best Practices for Installing & Maintaining Your CMM
Ageing at Home and Mental Health: Why Seniors Prefer to Stay Put
4 Reasons Why Your Company Should Consider Rugged Computers
How to Become a Professional Guitarist
From boom to bust in the blink of an eye, a historic community
Hillary Clinton RAGES; Tells Biden to not issue ‘Any conditions’
Nancy: Republicans Are ‘National Enemies’
Mayor Wheeler Allows Portland to Burn because he has ‘nothing to lose’ in his opinion
National Dog Day: Send us photos of your Puppies
Pam Bondi uses the Own Slogan of Biden to expose his hypocrisy
Rand Paul Flips the Legal Justice System, Biden and Trump
Stock of Tesla with a 5-for-1 division offer to encourage more investors
10 foods that reduce blood sugar naturally
Russia claims it approved a Coronavirus vaccine,Fauci claims the vaccine is ‘seriously doubtful’ for widespread use
7 Gorgeous Plants ideas to Make Balcony Garden Attractive
Victims Suspect Kamala Harris of Hiding Child Sexual Misconduct by Pedophile Priests
Hyper Scape PS4 and Xbox live for a $24.95 discount
Watch: Kamala Harris and Ellen Laugh after ‘Joke’ on murdering Trump
China to Set Up WeChat, TikTok to Next U.S. Trade Talks
The Obama-Biden Government removed thousands of USPS Collection Boxes FLASHBACK
25th amendment Maxine Waters calls for trumps to be dropped from the office
Best Android Game Apps For The Summer
Kamala Harris: Young people are ‘STUPID’ – ‘They really make BAD decisions’
In Beirut, children experience trauma after a deadly blast.
How are the PGA Tournaments’ Winnings Set?
Four Types of User Information that Can Help Grow Your Business
Best Practices for Installing & Maintaining Your CMM
Where and how do I find best kratom locally and near me?
How to Solve the Issue Computer Keeps Crashing
Avatar by Netflix: The Last Airbender adaptation is losing its original creators
Tragic Irony: BLM Rioters Torch Church Sign on Front for ‘White Lives Matter’
Trump to reveal ‘Breakthrough’ treatment for COVID-19
Set Ablaze Portland Protesters Applaud After Police
New Ways To Upscale Social Media Marketing
Hillary Clinton RAGES; Tells Biden to not issue ‘Any conditions’
Barack Obama: His DNC Speech A Demagogue
Pelosi Names Trump and the Republican Supporters ‘State Enemies’
4 Reasons Why Your Company Should Consider Rugged Computers
BLM President advises ‘Give Up The House You Own’ to the Black family and ‘Downsize’
What’s kratom: The popular opioid alternative
Portland Antifa Rioters Set on Fire, Cops Throw Highway Lights, Post-Apocalyptic Scene Lease
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Star Wars: The Clone Wars New Season Announced 2018
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Stock of Tesla with a 5-for-1 division offer to encourage more investors
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
10 foods that reduce blood sugar naturally
-
News4 weeks ago
Russia claims it approved a Coronavirus vaccine,Fauci claims the vaccine is ‘seriously doubtful’ for widespread use
-
home decor4 weeks ago
7 Gorgeous Plants ideas to Make Balcony Garden Attractive
-
News4 weeks ago
Victims Suspect Kamala Harris of Hiding Child Sexual Misconduct by Pedophile Priests
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Hyper Scape PS4 and Xbox live for a $24.95 discount
-
News4 weeks ago
Watch: Kamala Harris and Ellen Laugh after ‘Joke’ on murdering Trump
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
China to Set Up WeChat, TikTok to Next U.S. Trade Talks
-
News3 weeks ago
The Obama-Biden Government removed thousands of USPS Collection Boxes FLASHBACK
-
News3 weeks ago
25th amendment Maxine Waters calls for trumps to be dropped from the office
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Best Android Game Apps For The Summer
-
News4 weeks ago
Kamala Harris: Young people are ‘STUPID’ – ‘They really make BAD decisions’
-
Conditions and Treatments4 weeks ago
In Beirut, children experience trauma after a deadly blast.
-
Sports4 weeks ago
How are the PGA Tournaments’ Winnings Set?
-
Business4 weeks ago
Four Types of User Information that Can Help Grow Your Business
-
Tech1 week ago
Best Practices for Installing & Maintaining Your CMM
You must be logged in to post a comment Login
You must log in to post a comment.