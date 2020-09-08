President Trump ‘s effort to weaken democracy is a “accomplice” in US Says Pelosi

President Trump is a ‘accomplice’ to President Vladimir Putin ‘s efforts, according to Nancy Pelosi, to weaken America’s democracy.

When Pelosi talked to MSNBC on Sunday, he was asked whether Trump was involved in manipulation of the vote.

Reports from Breitbart: Pelosi said, “Of course, yes. I believe that’s what his intention is exactly. It’s to say that if you vote, your vote won’t be counted. This is a tactic which needs to be overlooked. Leader Schumer and I are writing to our fellow Members on this very subject which once again undermines our election legitimacy and is in Putin’s style, and Putin likes to discredit democracy, our own or others around the world. The president is a complice in this and in what he says.

She added, “We will have the elections and the results in less than 60 days, and we want people to know that they can vote and that they do not need to risk their health in order to vote. Everybody should know that’s true, regardless of what the president is telling us about voting twice, and he was told that. Once again his attorney general is a president’s henchman in this area. I’m sorry to say that the truth must be questioned on a prayerful Sunday morning.

She added, “I do not know politically , socially or financially what Putin has on the president. We’ll know when we see the President’s tax returns, but I know that he’s engaged in certain practises in other countries to discredit democracy to undermine democracy. And it also poses so many concerns why our own President could be an accomplice.