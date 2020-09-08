Connect with us

The UK Civil Service has got new ideas on 'taking whiteness' research

Published

4 mins ago

on

The UK Civil Service has got new ideas on 'taking whiteness' research

According to veteran journalist Charles Moore, Britain’s civil service, which is theoretically political-neutral, was infested with “explicit anti-white” doctrines.

Signs of something being wrong first emerged in June, when ‘politically neutral’ senior elected officials entered the stamp to support the Black Lives Matter campaign publicly.

In an article published last week for the Telegraph, Moore exposed how senior civil servants hailed proposals to “attack senior whitehall officials”

Breitbart reports: In one instance, on behalf of his department, Sir Richard Heaton, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Justice said “We need to be clear on the workplace that racism and injustice are the enemies that we must continue battling against …. And it is not enough to be actively anti-racist; we need to stand up and take action.

The writer and former journalist pointed out a variety of ways in which the idea of essential races has been incorporated into public service with a Project Race organisation saying that “colour blindness” and “meritocracy” are resources to protect white supremacy.

Established in 2015, Project Race is created in ‘the Ministry of Justice alone, a stream of ‘race ambassadors,’ 50 who say Moore maintains the “unconscious racism, white supremacy and micro-aggressions,’ etc.”

He wrote: “One of these doctrines’ unmistakable features is their clear anti-white.

‘They describe all black people as white people’s issues, white people ‘s goodwill as false or useless and all of the horrors that black people experience as white people simply because they’re white.’

Moore has urged the new Cabinet Secretary, Simon Case, to take seriously “Organizations and philosophies within the civil services, which progress by friendly terms such as ‘inclusion’ and ‘diversity,’ but leave basic justice behind,” adding that the impartiality of the body “is already seriously challenged.”

In July, Breitbart London announced that so-called “Conservative” Home Secretary Priti Patel ordered changes to “greater” and “more humane” the home office. The workers underwent compulsory training on “The Past of Migration and Race in this country.”

