White Professor from George Washington University who wanted to become Black Suspended

After a confession on the social media that she was feeling black most of her life, the professor who taught African American history at George Washington University was suspended.

This semester, Jessica Krug won’t teach any courses while school authorities investigate her social media storey confessing the reality of her race. Krug, despite being white and Jewish, had sought to become black.

George Washington ‘s administrators want everyone to realise that they share the pain of their student.

“I understandably, many of you have several questions following GW faculty member Jessica Krug ‘s Medium Message,” the M announcement reads. The president and vice president of academic affairs, Brian Blake, and the dean of the University of the Arts and Sciences of Colombia, Paul Wahlbeck. “Dr. Krug is not going to teach her classes this semester while the university investigates this case. We want to understand the pain many people in our community have endured during this situation and to understand that many students , teachers, employees and alumni hurt.

The school said it would build alternatives for Krug ‘s students.

The dispute started last Thursday when Krug posted a confession and a mea culpa on the social media site Forum.

On Thursday, Krug wrote a blog on the platform entitled “The Truth and the Anti-Black Abuse of My Lies.”

“I fled my experience as a white Jewish child in suburban Kansas City to my growing grade during adult lives under different assumed identities in a blackness I did not have the right to claim: first North African Blackness, then U.S. Rooted Blackness, and eventually Caribbean Bronx Blackliness,” reads Krug’s blog post.

She said that since childhood she has been struggling with mental health problems.

The faculty of a prominent university would not offer an accused professor a retirement for once.

The members of the faculty of the George Washington History Department are surprised and saddened when, on 3 September 2020, Dr Jessica Krug revealed that she had lied about her identity during her career. She has betrayed the trust of countless current and former students, fellow students from African studies, fellow students in our departments and in the history of our field, as well as community activists both in New York City and elsewhere with her “audaciously disappointing” appropriation of an Afro-Caribbean identity. History ‘s practise is about saying the facts about the past. Dr. Krug has posed concerns about the truthfulness of her own study and teaching. The Department therefore calls on Dr Krug to resign as GW Associate Professor of History. Failure to do so suggests that the Agency revoke its contract and terminate its appointment.

A white person can’t seem to be teaching black history – or at least anyone who wants to be black. But in all the years of Krug’s deceit no one could see her scholarship really had a white viewpoint. Since her job was viewed by a black woman, nobody could find she was a white suburban kid from Kansas City.

I think the entire concept of the “essential race theory” was killed right there. In certain ways, “point of view” may still be decided by race. Yet there appears to be no difference between a white and a black person’s perceptions of black culture. The notion that only a black person should be elected in Congress or only an elected judge should convict a black defendant was rejected.

I would like to know if Krug has any benefits for an affirmative programme of action. Has she won any “race” grants? She should at least be required to repay the money.

I can’t wait for a slavery reparations bill from Congress. Jessica Krugs will come out of the woodwork a lot more.