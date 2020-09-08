News
White supremacy is the ‘most lethal threat’ for the U.S.
White supremacists will remain the most “persistent and lethal threat” in the United States by 2021, according to DHS.
The most recent draught report expects “a high degree of threats at least” at the beginning of next year, with some violent U.S. extremists capitalizing on growing social and political tensions in 2020.
Although international terrorist organizations, the report states, “they will presumably remain limited in their ability to direct such attacks in the next year.”
The threat assessment, also warning of Russia’s ongoing misinformation activities, is particularly noteworthy because President Donald Trump has always employed racial methods in his bid for reelection, often diminishing the danger posed by White supremacists in the course of his mandate. The administration of Trump depicted Antifa and anarchists as a top threat to the USA, with the President this summer announcing that the US would label Antifa as a terrorist group.
The recently published draught reports published by Chief Benjamin Wittes’s Lawfare Editor and first reported by Politico describe a number of challenges including cyber, international interference, and unequal migration.
All three draughts reveal that the deadliest danger is white nationalist extremists. In three versions of the DHS Draft papers, however, the stance and language regarding white supremacy vary significantly.
The earliest version of the “State of the Homeland Threat Assessment 2020” reads: “We believe that the largest terrorist danger to the Homeland will be politically driven lone criminals and small groups by 2021 with white supremacist extremists posing a deadly hazard.”
In the second two draughts, “White nationalist extremists” are replaced by the “Domestic Violent Extremists who pose the most serious and lethal danger” segment on terrorist threats to their homeland.
The studies include all of this: “We conclude that white supremacist extremists (WSEs) would remain the most serious and lethal danger in the country by 2021 among the [Domestic Violent Extremists].”
The papers were written by Wittes because he wanted the “benchmark for what the career people at DHS actually measured the threats against” the final product released by the department.
He told CNN that “the most surprising thing in the political climate is that white nationalist violence is the problem that most worries them.
“When the language is there, I do not want to condemn them, but in the first draught it is very different from the next few, and I think that the essence of the movie is extraordinary, showing the political pressure they are under,” he added.
CNN contacted DHS for comment. For comment. The final threat report for 2020 was not reported publicly.
The 2020 draught report also states that Russia’s State-Affiliated Akteurs will continue to concentrate on “intrusive cyber warfare” among the US industry and all levels of government. China and Russia are the nation-state’s most capable cyber adversaries, and Iran and North Korea challenge the US.
One of the major “takes-outs” of the study is that “Russia is likely to be the biggest hidden international participant in domestic disinformation and misinformation.”
The primary objective of Moscow is to disrupt the US democratic mechanism and to weaken the US. Some misinformation linked to the Kremlin can also inspire acts of violence in the United States, says the draught study.
During his presidency, Trump has often downplayed the risk of white nationalist violence, especially when he said that in 2017 some of the “good people” were among the racists who instigated violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.
He has also dubbed Black Lives Matter a “symbol of bigotry,” and has frequently published Twitter pages that highlight the brutality against white Americans in the suburbs.
Yet his administration officials have warned against white nationalist ideology.
The CNN revealed last year that the officials of the White House resisted attempts for more than a year by their DHS colleagues to raise the focus in the National Counterterter-terrorism Plan to tackle domestic terror threats, such as those of white supremacists.
White supremacist ideology is one of the most “potent ideologies” in the USA when he laid down the counter-terrorism strategy of the department, outlined the ongoing threats of international terrorism and centred on domestic terrorism, especially white supremacist, Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan said last year.
“The ongoing threat of race-based violent extremism, particularly white supremo-racist extremism, is an abhorrent affront to the country, the struggle and unity of its diverse population in our modern age,” he said almost a year ago in his speech to the Brookings Institution.
The threat assessment was inspired by a DHS Counter-Terrorism Plan for 2019, which mandated annual reports to educate the public and government.
Sexual Assault Suspect Jacob Blake: I’m ‘Proud’ of him Kamala Harris praises
Trump is aiming at Marxist ideology behind BLM disturbances
California gym owners Angry were open for months after finding gyms in Gov’t Buildings
Traveling to Africa In the middle of COVID-19
BTS’ Billboard Hot 100 ‘Dynamite’ No. 1 for the second week
Dan Rather on Atlantic’s Trump Story: “It is believable to many whether he said it or not.”
Lawyer: Jacob Blake says Kamala Harris is ‘Proud’ Of him. Blasts in social media
White supremacy is the ‘most lethal threat’ for the U.S.
1,000 people in primary Georgia, face 10 years in prison, $100,000 in fines
Epic Games’ Lawsuit Against Apple & Google Could be a Gamechanger for Apple’s Market Value
Louisville Armed Protestors Square off on Derby Day
The UK Civil Service has got new ideas on ‘taking whiteness’ research
“Gossip is an epidemic, Then Covid” is warned by the Pope
Essential Race Theory Preparation for Trump Bans in federal agencies
President Trump ‘s effort to weaken democracy is a “accomplice” in US Says Pelosi
White Professor from George Washington University who wanted to become Black Suspended
Obama Judge Orders Detroit Police Not Tear Gas Against Campaigners
DHS Braces as Presidential elections ‘Potential EMP Attack’
POTUS Bans Taxpayer Money from Anti-American Funding
The Parishioners in New York are taking the pledge that ‘White Privilege’ must end
Anti-Vasculars? Biden and Harris are already sowing seeds of COVID-19 Vaccine mistrust
700 U.S. Veterans Issue Open Letter in Support of President Trump
How to Get perfect eye makeup with ShadowMoon: The Beauty Tool that will be your newest makeup essential
What is Angel Broking’s Angel Amplifiers Platform?
The Shift Away from Vocational Education
Exclusive: Nearly 700 U.S. Veterans Give Open Letter in Trump Support
Four Things International Students Should Know About Studying In The US
7 Best SEO Strategies That You Should Follow In 2020
Benefits of Telehealth for Gastroenterology
Best Practices for Installing & Maintaining Your CMM
Stock of Tesla with a 5-for-1 division offer to encourage more investors
10 foods that reduce blood sugar naturally
Russia claims it approved a Coronavirus vaccine,Fauci claims the vaccine is ‘seriously doubtful’ for widespread use
Victims Suspect Kamala Harris of Hiding Child Sexual Misconduct by Pedophile Priests
Hyper Scape PS4 and Xbox live for a $24.95 discount
Watch: Kamala Harris and Ellen Laugh after ‘Joke’ on murdering Trump
China to Set Up WeChat, TikTok to Next U.S. Trade Talks
The Obama-Biden Government removed thousands of USPS Collection Boxes FLASHBACK
25th amendment Maxine Waters calls for trumps to be dropped from the office
Best Android Game Apps For The Summer
Kamala Harris: Young people are ‘STUPID’ – ‘They really make BAD decisions’
The Film Festival in Berlin Ditching Award ‘Actor’ & ‘Actress’
Best Practices for Installing & Maintaining Your CMM
In Beirut, children experience trauma after a deadly blast.
Where and how do I find best kratom locally and near me?
New Ways To Upscale Social Media Marketing
Tragic Irony: BLM Rioters Torch Church Sign on Front for ‘White Lives Matter’
Trump to reveal ‘Breakthrough’ treatment for COVID-19
Avatar by Netflix: The Last Airbender adaptation is losing its original creators
Barack Obama: His DNC Speech A Demagogue
Set Ablaze Portland Protesters Applaud After Police
How to Solve the Issue Computer Keeps Crashing
4 Reasons Why Your Company Should Consider Rugged Computers
Hillary Clinton RAGES; Tells Biden to not issue ‘Any conditions’
Pelosi Names Trump and the Republican Supporters ‘State Enemies’
BLM President advises ‘Give Up The House You Own’ to the Black family and ‘Downsize’
Benefits of Telehealth for Gastroenterology
Portland Antifa Rioters Set on Fire, Cops Throw Highway Lights, Post-Apocalyptic Scene Lease
Jr. Don Trump. Where it affects Democrats (and Kimberly Guilfoyle Just Hurts Our Ears)
How to Fix Iphone Restarting and Error 9006 Problems
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Star Wars: The Clone Wars New Season Announced 2018
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Stock of Tesla with a 5-for-1 division offer to encourage more investors
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
10 foods that reduce blood sugar naturally
-
News4 weeks ago
Russia claims it approved a Coronavirus vaccine,Fauci claims the vaccine is ‘seriously doubtful’ for widespread use
-
News4 weeks ago
Victims Suspect Kamala Harris of Hiding Child Sexual Misconduct by Pedophile Priests
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Hyper Scape PS4 and Xbox live for a $24.95 discount
-
News4 weeks ago
Watch: Kamala Harris and Ellen Laugh after ‘Joke’ on murdering Trump
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
China to Set Up WeChat, TikTok to Next U.S. Trade Talks
-
News3 weeks ago
The Obama-Biden Government removed thousands of USPS Collection Boxes FLASHBACK
-
News3 weeks ago
25th amendment Maxine Waters calls for trumps to be dropped from the office
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Best Android Game Apps For The Summer
-
News4 weeks ago
Kamala Harris: Young people are ‘STUPID’ – ‘They really make BAD decisions’
-
News2 weeks ago
The Film Festival in Berlin Ditching Award ‘Actor’ & ‘Actress’
-
Tech1 week ago
Best Practices for Installing & Maintaining Your CMM
-
Conditions and Treatments4 weeks ago
In Beirut, children experience trauma after a deadly blast.
-
A - Z Health Guides2 weeks ago
Where and how do I find best kratom locally and near me?
-
social media4 weeks ago
New Ways To Upscale Social Media Marketing
You must be logged in to post a comment Login
You must log in to post a comment.