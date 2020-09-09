Connect with us

BTS’ Billboard Hot 100 ‘Dynamite’ No. 1 for the second week

21 hours ago

“Dynamite” of BTS spends a second week on the Billboard Hot 100 list at No. 1.

The “Dynamite” debuted at the Hot 100 Summit a week earlier, marking the first group number 1 and the first leader on the list ever for an all-South Korean gathering.

24kGoldn’s “Mood,” featuring iann dior, also leaps this week on the Hot 100 from no. 12 to no. 8 and is the first top 10 of the chart for any artist.

The Hot 100 incorporates US streaming, radio airplay and sales data of all forms. Tomorrow (Sept. 9th, a day later than normal due to national holiday yesterday in the United States) will update all charts (dated Sept. 12) on Billboard.com. You can follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram for all chart coverage.

According to data from Nielsen Music / MRC, “Dynamite,” released on BigHit Entertainment / Columbia records, continues on top of Hot 100 with a power of US 17.5 million streams (down 49 percent) and 182,000 downloads selling (down 32 percent) during the week ending September 3. He also received 16 million (up 38 percent) impressions of radio airplay audiences during the week ending September 6.

“Dynamite” is on the digital music chart for the second week at No. 1 and is on Streaming Songs 3-9.

(Of the 43 songs that all-time reached the No.1 Hot 100, “Dynamite” is the 20th to stay top for the second week.)

“Dynamite” was supported in his second week of availability by launching “Poolside” and “Tropical” remixes of the single on Aug. 28 and selling at 69 cents during the weeks of tracking. The original version, EDM and acoustic remixes, and an instrumental version were added (every week with a price of 69 cents) and released on Aug. 21.

The first album “Dynamite” with 182,000 downloads sold in its first frame, was the first in its second week since releasing 265,000 downloads sold, which sold over 180,000 downloads in nearly four years consecutively, after “Closer” by The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey (208,000; 17 Sept. 2016; 199,000, 24 Sept. 2016).

“Dynamite” is also the first album to have sold over 180.000 copies within the first two weeks, after “Can’t Stop Feeling” by Justin Timberlake (379.000, May 28, 2016; 204.000, June 4, 2016).

Moreover, on the american top 40 radio airplay list Pop Songs, BTS reaches a new career-best level as “Dynamite” grows from 20-18. The track is also the first entry of the group on the adult top 40 Adult Pop Songs Airplay Chart, which debuted at No. 29.

Cardi B’s “WAP,” which features Megan Thy Stallion, post No. 2 on Hot 100 for the second week after the first two weeks in the No. 1 spot. It adds a third week on Streaming Songs (58,5%, down 10%); 2-3 slips on digital music sales (20,000, down 20%); 46–32 slips on Radio Songs (24,5%, up 31%).

“WAP” logs on the hot R&B / Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Music diagram for the fourth week of No. 1, using the same multi-metric approach as Hot 100.

“Sing Now Weep Later,” with Lil Durk on the Hot 100, is kept at No. 3, since its debut two weeks ago, and DaBaby ‘s seven-week leader “Rockstar” with Roddy Ricch is also stable in No. 4.

The previous four-week Hot 100 No. 1 “Blinding Lights” of the Seminar remains at No. 5 since it spends a historic 22nd week of No. 1 radio songs (79,6 million down 1 percent). For the 25th week, it dominates the multi-metric Hot R&B Songs chart.

The song received the Hot 100 Sales Gainer Award after The Weeknd performed ‘Lights’ for the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards Aug. 30, rising 54 percent to 13,000 sold the week ended September 3.

As to their hot 100 longevity, “Lights” spends a 26th week in the five top five, heading into a week of connexions for the most time in the area over the 62-year history of the list.

Most Weeks in Hot 100’s Top Five
27, “Shape of You,” Ed Sheeran, No. 1 peak (12 weeks), 2017
27, “Closer,” The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey, No. 1 (12), 2016-17
26, “Blinding Lights,” The Weeknd, No. 1 (four), 2020
26, “Circles,” Post Malone, No. 1 (three), 2019-20
25, “Uptown Funk!,” Mark Ronson feat. Bruno Mars, No. 1 (14), 2014-15
25, “How Do I Live,” LeAnn Rimes, No. 2, 1997-98
24, “Girls Like You,” Maroon 5 feat. Cardi B, No. 1 (seven), 2018
24, “That’s What I Like,” Bruno Mars, No. 1 (one), 2017
23, “Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus, No. 1 (19), 2019
23, “Without Me,” Halsey, No. 1 (two), 2018-19
23, “Despacito,” Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber, No. 1 (16), 2017
23, “The Twist,” Chubby Checker, No. 1 (three), 1960-61-62

Former one-week hot 100 leader Harry Styles “Watermelon Sugar” is rising 7-6, swopping with Jack Harlow’s “What s Poppin” with DaBaby, Tory Lanez and Lil Wayne, after hitting a peak on No. 2.

The « mood » of 24kGoldn with iann dior is moving from No. 12 to No. 8 on the Hot 100, winning the top awards for streaming and airplay. The collab increases from 6 to 3 on streaming songs (23,6 million, 13 percent) and rises in airplay audiences by 105 percent to 16 million. Digital Song sales retreat from 9-12 but are 7 percent up to 8,000 sold.

“Mood” is the first Hot 100 Top 10 and second Total entry in the 24kGoldn segment (real name: Golden Landis Von Jones), after spending a week on No 92 last November. On its first visit to the list Dior (actual name: Michael Ian Olmo) hits the top 10.

“Mood” also crowns for a second week the multi-metric Hot Rock & Alternative Songs and Hot Alternative Songs charts and stays on Hot Rap Songs No. 5 every week.

Rounding the top 10 of the Hot 100s, Jawsh 685 and “Savage Love” of Jason Derulo (Laxed) holds on No. 9 and Lewis Capaldi’s “Before You Go,” No. 10.

Again, you can update @billboard and @billboardcharts on Twitter and Instagram for all chart news and all chart charts (Sept. 12) like the entire Hot 100 will be refreshed tomorrow (Sept. 9).

