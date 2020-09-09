California gym owners Angry were open for months after finding gyms in Gov’t Buildings

San Francisco gym owners have shared their anger at the revelation that gyms in government buildings have remained in operation for months, while their business has had to close because of the coronavirus.

Daniele Rabkin from Crossfit Golden Gate shared his frustration at the dual standards of the Democratic-run government.

“It’s bad, it’s furious,” said Rabkin.

“Despite being published, there are no consequences, no ramifications? It’s bad.

NBCbayarea.com reports: But the text messaging revealed that they had access to FIllmore Street’s SFPD Northern District Police Station — and the police said Thursday that protection and cleaning procedures and occupancy limits were defined in gyms.

“It also shows that what city workers are permitted to do and what San Francisco residents are required to do is a dual norm,” Dave Karraker, owner of MX3 Fitness in the Castro, said.

He said that this discovery is slightly silver.”What the city has done unwillingly has this great case study been produced which says it’s safe to work indoors,” Karraker said.

“We ‘re only demanding at this stage, that they allow us to have the same rights for San Francisco people as San Francisco employees.”Police gyms aren’t the only ones that are available. A sign at the gym of the Justice Hall displays guidelines for its members, including judges , prosecutors, courtiers and paralegals, to be enforced on 1 July.

On Thursday, the NBC Bay Area asked the city for comment and it was only said that the new health care order would not allow indoor fitness rooms to operate and, according to the latest announcement by Mayor London Breed, private gyms should remain closed until at least the end of the month.