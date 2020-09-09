Sexual Assault Suspect Jacob Blake: I’m ‘Proud’ of him Kamala Harris praises

On Monday Sen. Kamala Harris told Jacob Blake Jr. that she was ‘proud of him and how he works in pain,’ says lawyer Benjamin Crump, who represents the Blake family.

Blake was shot multiple times in the Kenosha, Wisconsin, police altercation of August 23. He was injured during the attack, sparked urban protests and Blake, a wanted criminal, became another Black Lives Matter hero.

At the time of the attack, Blake was ordered to be arrested on charges of “sexual harassment, interference, and disorderly behaviour,” according to the Associated Press. His car also had a lethal knife.

Breitbart.com reports: Blake Jr. first spoke publicly on Saturday night, releasing a video from his hospital’s bed in which he spoke about pain in his injuries, adding “Please, I tell you, change your lives there.” He was also appearing before the Court on Friday via video pleading not guilty to the charges that have been pending on him that are not connected to the shooting of Aug. 23. WTMJ-TV reported as the local NBC affiliate:

Blake is accused of a sexual assault on a woman in May, according to a criminal complaint lodged in July. The woman told the police that Blake was also taking her car keys and a debit card before fleeing. Blake was also accused of disorderly conduct – domestic violence and criminal misconduct – domestic abuse.

Harri, former vice-president Joe Biden‘s running mate on the presidential 2020 ticket, visited Milwaukee with members of the Blake family on Monday. She spoke by phone to Blake Jr.

In a quote, Crump called the meeting of Harris with the family “inspirational and elevating.” Sen. Harris was proud of her and the senator said that Jacob is also proud of him and how the pain works … Sen. Harris also addressed the policy reforms she and Vice President Biden are trying to pursue.

In spite of his long record of bigotry, antisemitism and an anti-Christian invective on social media, Biden visited Kenosha and met the Blake family last Thursday, including Jacob Blake Sr. Biden called for a criminal charge on the policeman who shot Blake, Rusten Sheskey.

Biden also criticised police on Monday before calling their acts “systemic racism.” He was reluctant to condemn the continuing upheavals until two days later, despite allies’ public criticisms.

President Donald Trump visited Kenosha last Tuesday, and talked to Pastor James E. Ward Jr., Blake Jr’s mother’s shepherd Julia Jackson.

It was not clear exactly what members of the Harris Blake family did on Monday.

In the attack, Crump is Blake, but not the criminal case. He represented many significant people of the Black Lives Matter movement as well as the Trayvon Martin family.