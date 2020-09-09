Traveling to Africa In the middle of COVID-19

When COVID-19 ravages the world, tourism-dependent regions are exponentially affected. The continent of Africa is a prime example of this, with South Africa in the top ten for coronavirus infections, which are now estimated to exceed the United Kingdom. For its part, North Africa ‘s tourism and manufacturing sectors are most likely to suffer from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to North Africa Economic Outlook 2020 edition of the African Development Bank.

While Africa is grappling with pandemic issues, many people are still interested in visiting the region in the near future. Many take great care to determine whether, when and how to schedule a trip to this tourist hotspot.

I approached entrepreneur and philanthropist Jay Cameron, Executive Director, Maximum impact Travel (www.maximumimpacttravel.com), to help recognise several top-of-the-line issues. As one of the world’s leading travel and business specialists in Africa, Cameron ‘s insights are invaluable as travellers deal with this volatile situation, helping them smartly prepare in the post-pandemic period.

MK: What are the main things to and do not do while travelling with COVID-19 to Africa?

JC: Interestingly, several African countries have spared the crippling consequences of the COVID-19 worldwide. Although the coronavirus pandemic has had significant effects for other countries around the world, a large part of Africa seems to have been spared. Nevertheless, the statistics do not indicate that African people have not felt its effect. In fact, many countries in Africa see a steady increase in the number of new coronavirus infected, although infections are decreasing in many parts of the world.

Experts around the world warn of COVID-19 outbreaks in Africa that could spread, leading to a higher mortality rate due to the restricted local health services. Coronavirus problems are exacerbated by fear of possible famine due to the virus threat, coupled with current drought and ongoing conflicts.

In this context, you should now be prepared to travel to the continent or after COVID-19. Some useful ideas for planning include studying virus statistics in the country you want to visit, which can be checked for one on AfricaNews.com. It is also important to know whether that country has travel restrictions, which are details that can be accessed through CDC.gov online. Naturally, it is also important to maintain a healthy lifestyle to improve immunity before and during your stay.

MK: Should travellers be ready either before departure or upon arrival to provide evidence of a negative COVID-19 test result?

JC: Now African countries have opened up for foreign tourists, but the assumption that they won the battle against the coronavirus pandemic does not disclose this. The majority of African countries still have COVID-19 outbreaks, as the number of infected cases in almost every African country continues to increase daily. To this end, strenuous attempts are made to ensure that people who reach the continent and different countries are free of the virus.

In this regard, before entering the country to which you are travelling, you should be prepared to provide proof that COVID-19 is negative. This policy is being enforced internationally and there are no exceptions for the countries of Africa.

In the same vein, the same evidence of negative COVID-19 status is required to depart any African nation. Both laws are in effect to protect fellow travellers and the citizens of the country you are travelling to. You can monitor the status of the mandate online at AfricaTravelInc.com as things ebb and flow.

MK: How about territorial legislation would you suggest?

JC: Travelers have to study the regional laws and criteria for both their own countries and destinations, for hotels and resorts, airports, land transport , public space, etc. You must understand the rules for departures from your country of origin and, more significantly, understand the laws that apply to international travellers in your destination country in accordance with COVID-19. For example, some African countries such as Tanzania and Zambia ordered the use of face masks in public places with penalty for the violation of such legislation. Some hotels and resorts have also taken strict steps and have developed strict criteria for travellers from abroad. For example, hotel bars in Rwanda are currently closed but the hotels are still open.

Researching and learning these laws before travel helps you to stay safe and keep legal concerns consistent with local authorities during your visit. Travel. State.gov is a valuable resource to keep up-to – date on laws that may impact travel to Africa.

MK: In particular, what about airlines?

JC: Examine the airline requirements, as each airline has different answers to COVID-19. The pandemic has resulted in most airlines taking steps to safeguard their passengers and employees. Whereas some airlines such as Delta need a COVID-19 test before boarding your flight, others have tests and apply the results to your ticket before your flight. So, to ensure that you are able to fly on time, you have a duty to know your airline’s needs before the flight in order to prevent any complications. Go2Africa.com is a good site for this.

MK: Should the tourists be prepared on arrival and departure for temperature screening and COVID-19 tests?

JC: Many African countries are still fighting the pandemic, and so airports have been forced to seek test results or test passengers in situ to hold the citizens of their countries safely following COVID-19. Therefore, on arrival or departure from any African country you should be prepared for a coronavirus test. You won’t be able to travel if you fail to accept this.

MK: What about a possible 14-day quarantine on arrival – this is just for travellers with COVID-19 signs?

JC: Be prepared for a 14-day quarantine, apart from checking, if you show any symptoms of the virus or test positive at the airport. African countries are committed to ensuring that their countries fully eradicate the pandemic. If you experience symptoms of the virus in any country in Africa, you are likely to be quarantined for 14 days. This can also mean that you have to stay in the country rather than return to the US.

MK: Can you suggest travel insurance is a must?

JC: Make sure that your business has coverage for COVID-19 and manage airline travel insurance provisions for COVID-19. You want to be covered for COVID-19 coverage by your travel insurance provider before traveling to any African country. In case you have to change your travel schedule due to the pandemic, make sure that COVID-19 is protected by your insurance policy. This program will shield you by covering costs in connexion with unforeseen adjustments and/or treatment in the event of a disease.

MK: There can be unforeseen circumstances with every ride, but particularly now. Any thoughts on it?

JC: Don’t fly without adequate funding and the opportunity in case of quarantine to prolong your journey. With the above points, you are likely to spend more time and money in the country to which you fly, if your COVID-19 test is positive. It is also best to fly only if the time and financial contingency plans are planned. However, African countries do not prohibit American travelers from being the same as other nations, so you may enjoy your dream safari holidays or other adventure on the beaches, jungles, and deserts of the continent.

As the world tackles COVID-19 problems, African countries will aim to remain open to tourism, industry, and many more. Preparing and fulfilling the travel requirements of the area will make your trip and stay in the country for all more enjoyable and safe.