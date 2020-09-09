Connect with us

Travel

Traveling to Africa In the middle of COVID-19

Published

5 seconds ago

on

Traveling to Africa In the middle of COVID-19
Image upload not working - grab it here https://luxelistreviews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/africa-travel-LO-connection-4884862_640.jpg

When COVID-19 ravages the world, tourism-dependent regions are exponentially affected. The continent of Africa is a prime example of this, with South Africa in the top ten for coronavirus infections, which are now estimated to exceed the United Kingdom. For its part, North Africa ‘s tourism and manufacturing sectors are most likely to suffer from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to North Africa Economic Outlook 2020 edition of the African Development Bank.

While Africa is grappling with pandemic issues, many people are still interested in visiting the region in the near future. Many take great care to determine whether, when and how to schedule a trip to this tourist hotspot.

I approached entrepreneur and philanthropist Jay Cameron, Executive Director, Maximum impact Travel (www.maximumimpacttravel.com), to help recognise several top-of-the-line issues. As one of the world’s leading travel and business specialists in Africa, Cameron ‘s insights are invaluable as travellers deal with this volatile situation, helping them smartly prepare in the post-pandemic period.

MK: What are the main things to and do not do while travelling with COVID-19 to Africa?

JC: Interestingly, several African countries have spared the crippling consequences of the COVID-19 worldwide. Although the coronavirus pandemic has had significant effects for other countries around the world, a large part of Africa seems to have been spared. Nevertheless, the statistics do not indicate that African people have not felt its effect. In fact, many countries in Africa see a steady increase in the number of new coronavirus infected, although infections are decreasing in many parts of the world.

Experts around the world warn of COVID-19 outbreaks in Africa that could spread, leading to a higher mortality rate due to the restricted local health services. Coronavirus problems are exacerbated by fear of possible famine due to the virus threat, coupled with current drought and ongoing conflicts.

In this context, you should now be prepared to travel to the continent or after COVID-19. Some useful ideas for planning include studying virus statistics in the country you want to visit, which can be checked for one on AfricaNews.com. It is also important to know whether that country has travel restrictions, which are details that can be accessed through CDC.gov online. Naturally, it is also important to maintain a healthy lifestyle to improve immunity before and during your stay.

MK: Should travellers be ready either before departure or upon arrival to provide evidence of a negative COVID-19 test result?

JC: Now African countries have opened up for foreign tourists, but the assumption that they won the battle against the coronavirus pandemic does not disclose this. The majority of African countries still have COVID-19 outbreaks, as the number of infected cases in almost every African country continues to increase daily. To this end, strenuous attempts are made to ensure that people who reach the continent and different countries are free of the virus.

In this regard, before entering the country to which you are travelling, you should be prepared to provide proof that COVID-19 is negative. This policy is being enforced internationally and there are no exceptions for the countries of Africa.

In the same vein, the same evidence of negative COVID-19 status is required to depart any African nation. Both laws are in effect to protect fellow travellers and the citizens of the country you are travelling to. You can monitor the status of the mandate online at AfricaTravelInc.com as things ebb and flow.

MK: How about territorial legislation would you suggest?

JC: Travelers have to study the regional laws and criteria for both their own countries and destinations, for hotels and resorts, airports, land transport , public space, etc. You must understand the rules for departures from your country of origin and, more significantly, understand the laws that apply to international travellers in your destination country in accordance with COVID-19. For example, some African countries such as Tanzania and Zambia ordered the use of face masks in public places with penalty for the violation of such legislation. Some hotels and resorts have also taken strict steps and have developed strict criteria for travellers from abroad. For example, hotel bars in Rwanda are currently closed but the hotels are still open.

Researching and learning these laws before travel helps you to stay safe and keep legal concerns consistent with local authorities during your visit. Travel. State.gov is a valuable resource to keep up-to – date on laws that may impact travel to Africa.

MK: In particular, what about airlines?

JC: Examine the airline requirements, as each airline has different answers to COVID-19. The pandemic has resulted in most airlines taking steps to safeguard their passengers and employees. Whereas some airlines such as Delta need a COVID-19 test before boarding your flight, others have tests and apply the results to your ticket before your flight. So, to ensure that you are able to fly on time, you have a duty to know your airline’s needs before the flight in order to prevent any complications. Go2Africa.com is a good site for this.

MK: Should the tourists be prepared on arrival and departure for temperature screening and COVID-19 tests?

JC: Many African countries are still fighting the pandemic, and so airports have been forced to seek test results or test passengers in situ to hold the citizens of their countries safely following COVID-19. Therefore, on arrival or departure from any African country you should be prepared for a coronavirus test. You won’t be able to travel if you fail to accept this.

MK: What about a possible 14-day quarantine on arrival – this is just for travellers with COVID-19 signs?

JC: Be prepared for a 14-day quarantine, apart from checking, if you show any symptoms of the virus or test positive at the airport. African countries are committed to ensuring that their countries fully eradicate the pandemic. If you experience symptoms of the virus in any country in Africa, you are likely to be quarantined for 14 days. This can also mean that you have to stay in the country rather than return to the US.

MK: Can you suggest travel insurance is a must?

JC: Make sure that your business has coverage for COVID-19 and manage airline travel insurance provisions for COVID-19. You want to be covered for COVID-19 coverage by your travel insurance provider before traveling to any African country. In case you have to change your travel schedule due to the pandemic, make sure that COVID-19 is protected by your insurance policy. This program will shield you by covering costs in connexion with unforeseen adjustments and/or treatment in the event of a disease.

MK: There can be unforeseen circumstances with every ride, but particularly now. Any thoughts on it?

JC: Don’t fly without adequate funding and the opportunity in case of quarantine to prolong your journey. With the above points, you are likely to spend more time and money in the country to which you fly, if your COVID-19 test is positive. It is also best to fly only if the time and financial contingency plans are planned. However, African countries do not prohibit American travelers from being the same as other nations, so you may enjoy your dream safari holidays or other adventure on the beaches, jungles, and deserts of the continent.

As the world tackles COVID-19 problems, African countries will aim to remain open to tourism, industry, and many more. Preparing and fulfilling the travel requirements of the area will make your trip and stay in the country for all more enjoyable and safe.

Related Topics:
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Traveling to Africa In the middle of COVID-19
Travel6 seconds ago

Traveling to Africa In the middle of COVID-19
dynimate
News12 mins ago

BTS’ Billboard Hot 100 ‘Dynamite’ No. 1 for the second week
President Trump
News22 mins ago

Dan Rather on Atlantic’s Trump Story: “It is believable to many whether he said it or not.”
Kamala Harris
News24 mins ago

Lawyer: Jacob Blake says Kamala Harris is ‘Proud’ Of him. Blasts in social media
dhs logo
News27 mins ago

White supremacy is the ‘most lethal threat’ for the U.S.
vote
News34 mins ago

1,000 people in primary Georgia, face 10 years in prison, $100,000 in fines
app store
News7 hours ago

Epic Games’ Lawsuit Against Apple & Google Could be a Gamechanger for Apple’s Market Value
Louisville Armed Protestors Square off on Derby Day
News24 hours ago

Louisville Armed Protestors Square off on Derby Day
The UK Civil Service has got new ideas on 'taking whiteness' research
News24 hours ago

The UK Civil Service has got new ideas on ‘taking whiteness’ research
"Gossip is an epidemic, Then Covid" is warned by the Pope
News24 hours ago

“Gossip is an epidemic, Then Covid” is warned by the Pope
Essential Race Theory Preparation for Trump Bans in federal agencies
News24 hours ago

Essential Race Theory Preparation for Trump Bans in federal agencies
President Trump 's effort to weaken democracy is a "accomplice" in US Says Pelosi
News24 hours ago

President Trump ‘s effort to weaken democracy is a “accomplice” in US Says Pelosi
White Professor from George Washington University who wanted to become Black Suspended
News24 hours ago

White Professor from George Washington University who wanted to become Black Suspended
Obama Judge Orders Detroit Police Not Tear Gas Against Campaigners
News24 hours ago

Obama Judge Orders Detroit Police Not Tear Gas Against Campaigners
DHS Braces as Presidential elections 'Potential EMP Attack'
News24 hours ago

DHS Braces as Presidential elections ‘Potential EMP Attack’
POTUS Bans Taxpayer Money from Anti-American Funding
News24 hours ago

POTUS Bans Taxpayer Money from Anti-American Funding
The Parishioners in New York are taking the pledge that 'White Privilege' must end
News24 hours ago

The Parishioners in New York are taking the pledge that ‘White Privilege’ must end
Anti-Vasculars? Biden and Harris are already sowing seeds of COVID-19 Vaccine mistrust
News1 day ago

Anti-Vasculars? Biden and Harris are already sowing seeds of COVID-19 Vaccine mistrust
President Trump
News1 day ago

700 U.S. Veterans Issue Open Letter in Support of President Trump
eye makeup
Fashion1 day ago

How to Get perfect eye makeup with ShadowMoon: The Beauty Tool that will be your newest makeup essential
Finance1 day ago

What is Angel Broking’s Angel Amplifiers Platform?
Career Benefits Of Studying Abroad
Education1 day ago

The Shift Away from Vocational Education
Houses Of Worship Are ‘Essential,’ Trump Tells Governors To Open Them Up Now
News3 days ago

Exclusive: Nearly 700 U.S. Veterans Give Open Letter in Trump Support
Career Benefits Of Studying Abroad
Education5 days ago

Four Things International Students Should Know About Studying In The US
seo
Business5 days ago

7 Best SEO Strategies That You Should Follow In 2020
Telehealth
A - Z Health Guides1 week ago

Benefits of Telehealth for Gastroenterology
Best Practices for Installing & Maintaining Your CMM
Tech1 week ago

Best Practices for Installing & Maintaining Your CMM
Ageing at Home and Mental Health
A - Z Health Guides1 week ago

Ageing at Home and Mental Health: Why Seniors Prefer to Stay Put
4 Reasons Why Your Company Should Consider Rugged Computers
Tech1 week ago

4 Reasons Why Your Company Should Consider Rugged Computers
Guitarist
Education2 weeks ago

How to Become a Professional Guitarist
tesla
News4 weeks ago

Stock of Tesla with a 5-for-1 division offer to encourage more investors
reduce blood sugar
HEALTH4 weeks ago

10 foods that reduce blood sugar naturally
Coronavirus vaccine
News4 weeks ago

Russia claims it approved a Coronavirus vaccine,Fauci claims the vaccine is ‘seriously doubtful’ for widespread use
home decor4 weeks ago

7 Gorgeous Plants ideas to Make Balcony Garden Attractive
Victims Suspect Kamala Harris of Hiding Child Sexual Misconduct by Pedophile Priests
News4 weeks ago

Victims Suspect Kamala Harris of Hiding Child Sexual Misconduct by Pedophile Priests
Hyper Scape
Entertainment4 weeks ago

Hyper Scape PS4 and Xbox live for a $24.95 discount
Watch: Kamala Harris and Ellen Laugh after 'Joke' on murdering Trump
News4 weeks ago

Watch: Kamala Harris and Ellen Laugh after ‘Joke’ on murdering Trump
TikTok
Entertainment4 weeks ago

China to Set Up WeChat, TikTok to Next U.S. Trade Talks
The Obama-Biden Government removed thousands of USPS Collection Boxes FLASHBACK
News3 weeks ago

The Obama-Biden Government removed thousands of USPS Collection Boxes FLASHBACK
25th amendment Maxine Waters calls for trumps to be dropped from the office
News3 weeks ago

25th amendment Maxine Waters calls for trumps to be dropped from the office
Best Android Game Apps For The Summer
Tech4 weeks ago

Best Android Game Apps For The Summer
Kamala Harris: Young people are 'STUPID' – 'They really make BAD decisions'
News4 weeks ago

Kamala Harris: Young people are ‘STUPID’ – ‘They really make BAD decisions’
trauma
Conditions and Treatments4 weeks ago

In Beirut, children experience trauma after a deadly blast.
pga tour
Sports4 weeks ago

How are the PGA Tournaments’ Winnings Set?
Four Types of User Information that Can Help Grow Your Business
Business4 weeks ago

Four Types of User Information that Can Help Grow Your Business
Best Practices for Installing & Maintaining Your CMM
Tech1 week ago

Best Practices for Installing & Maintaining Your CMM
kratom
A - Z Health Guides2 weeks ago

Where and how do I find best kratom locally and near me?
How to Solve the Issue Computer Keeps Crashing
Tech4 weeks ago

How to Solve the Issue Computer Keeps Crashing
Avatar:The Last Airbender
Anime4 weeks ago

Avatar by Netflix: The Last Airbender adaptation is losing its original creators
Trump to reveal 'Breakthrough' treatment for COVID-19
News2 weeks ago

Trump to reveal ‘Breakthrough’ treatment for COVID-19
Tragic Irony BLM Rioters Torch Church With Black Lives Matter
News2 weeks ago

Tragic Irony: BLM Rioters Torch Church Sign on Front for ‘White Lives Matter’
Hillary Clinton RAGES; Tells Biden to not issue 'Any conditions'
News2 weeks ago

Hillary Clinton RAGES; Tells Biden to not issue ‘Any conditions’
Set Ablaze Portland Protesters Applaud After Police
News2 weeks ago

Set Ablaze Portland Protesters Applaud After Police
social media
social media3 weeks ago

New Ways To Upscale Social Media Marketing
Barack Obama: His DNC Speech A Demagogue
News2 weeks ago

Barack Obama: His DNC Speech A Demagogue
4 Reasons Why Your Company Should Consider Rugged Computers
Tech1 week ago

4 Reasons Why Your Company Should Consider Rugged Computers
BLM President advises 'Give Up The House You Own' to the Black family and 'Downsize'
News4 weeks ago

BLM President advises ‘Give Up The House You Own’ to the Black family and ‘Downsize’
The Film Festival in Berlin Ditching Award 'Actor' & 'Actress'
News2 weeks ago

The Film Festival in Berlin Ditching Award ‘Actor’ & ‘Actress’
Pelosi Calls Trump Republican Allies ‘Enemies of the State
News2 weeks ago

Pelosi Names Trump and the Republican Supporters ‘State Enemies’
kratom
A - Z Health Guides4 weeks ago

What’s kratom: The popular opioid alternative

Trending