News
Trump is aiming at Marxist ideology behind BLM disturbances
On Friday, President Donald Trump directed federal agencies to stop any training courses that advocate for ‘essential race theory,’ ‘white privilege,’ or any other ‘propaganda attempt’ to teach the United States or any race to be racist or bad inherently to them. On Sunday, the Department of Education (DOE) investigated schools that are teaching the “1619 Idea” of the New York Times, warning that every school “would not receive funding.”
Trump rejects the rising tide of Marxist philosophy of criticism. This negative philosophy, supported by the 1619 project and the anti-racist movement promoting Marx’s official Black Lives Matter, has sparked much of the violent arson, rioting and explosive effects this summer in cities across the Americas. Indeed, for this reason, some referred to the disturbances as “the 1619 disturbances.”
Trump’s attack on Marxist theory of criticism
The director of the Management and Budget Office (OMB), Russell Vought, sent a notice on Friday to the heads of the executive departments and agencies asking them to end their Marxist-critical theory preparation.
“It has come to the attention of the President that executive agencies have spent millions of dollars of taxpayer to date ‘training’ government employees to believe in divisive, anti-American propaganda,” Vought said. The director of the OMB seems to have applied to the 1483 pages of the Judicial Watch’s (Judicial Watch) training material issued in July. For example, an April 2015 training marked the notion that “individual effort is important to success” as a “Racist behaviour.”
Viewed referencing training sessions explaining that “almost all White people lead to racism” and others that “there is prejudice rooted in the idea that America is a nation of opportunities or that the talented individual can get work.”
“These kinds of ‘trainings’ do not only contradict the fundamental values our nation has held for since it was formed, but they also generate discord and frustration within the Federal workforce,” said Vought. “The President has instructed me to ensure that government agencies do not use taxpayer dollars to fund these divisive non-American propaganda sessions.”
Although OMB shall provide more guidance in the future, Federal agencies have been directed by Vought ‘to classify all contracts or other agency expenses in connexion with the promotion of ‘basic race theory,’ ‘white privilege’ or other propaganda or promotion activities that will be or will be (1) that the USA is a racist or evil nation or (2) that some race or ethnicity is intrinsic to that country.
“The divisive, inaccurate, and demeaning propaganda of vital race theory movement is opposed to all we Americans stand for and should have no place in the Federal government,” concluded Vought. Vought.
President Trump also provided the Department of Education (DOE) with a similar plan on Sunday. He replied with someone warning that schools in California began teaching the 1619 idea, stating that America ‘s true foundation did not come with the 1776 Declaration of Independence but the arrival of the first black slaves in 1619.
(When the first black slaves came to South Carolina as earlier as 1526, the 1619 project focussed more on defining America as historically and ultimately racist rather than on precise dates. The founder of the project, Nikole Hannah-Jones, acknowledged that her venture was “not about history,” but rather about the “past” and the “racial narrative.”)
The president tweeted for schools teaching the 1619 curriculum that the “Education Department” is looking into this. If so, they won’t be financed! The Education Department is looking at this.
If so, they ‘re not going to be financed! https ● t.co / dHsw6Y6Y3 M Donald J. Trump — September 6, 2020 (@realDonaldTrump)
Class on ‘How to overthrow the Regime’ in Amid Protests, Washington and Lee
Critical Marxist theory and “1619 riots”
The 1619 project utilises the same Marxist ideology, which the DOD taught Obama to demonise America and to inspire an unregulated and destructive revolution.
She told Portland activist Lilith Sinclair, “There is still a lot of effort to reverse the damage of colonised thinking that has been imposed on Black and Indigenous peoples.” She said she organises “the dissolution of … the United States as we know it” to eradicate the “colonised thought.” Marxist critical theory allows people to decompose different facets of culture, such as capitalism, nuclear physics, Judeo-Christian values, and political perceptions (as the Smithsonian briefly taught).
This sparks a goalless and crippling revolt. When the vandals overthrew a statue of George Washington in Portland, “1619” was sprayed on the monument.
When Charles Kesler of Claremont wrote in The New York Post “Call them riots in 1619,” Hannah-Jones replied in a tweet that “it would be a privilege” to take responsibility for the devastating disturbances and the persecution of American Founding Fathers such as George Washington. In an op-ed on November 9, 1995, the 1619 Project Creator denounced Christopher Columbus as “nothing more” but Adolf Hitler and diabetes the “white race” as the real “savages” and “sprinklers of blood.” She also described white America ‘s dream as a “brown America’s nightmare.”
However, the “1619 riots” actually oppressed black people even more than the U.S. allegedly did.
Black lives and black livelihoods and black monuments were ravaged by riots. At least 26 Americans, most of them black, died in the riots. The chairman is right.
In its training courses, the federal government does not instil Marxist critical theory ideology. American schools do not follow the overarching aims of the 1619 initiative for the creation of national narratives. Americans have long been standing up against this pernicious philosophy.
Trump is aiming at Marxist ideology behind BLM disturbances
California gym owners Angry were open for months after finding gyms in Gov’t Buildings
Traveling to Africa In the middle of COVID-19
BTS’ Billboard Hot 100 ‘Dynamite’ No. 1 for the second week
Dan Rather on Atlantic’s Trump Story: “It is believable to many whether he said it or not.”
Lawyer: Jacob Blake says Kamala Harris is ‘Proud’ Of him. Blasts in social media
White supremacy is the ‘most lethal threat’ for the U.S.
1,000 people in primary Georgia, face 10 years in prison, $100,000 in fines
Epic Games’ Lawsuit Against Apple & Google Could be a Gamechanger for Apple’s Market Value
Louisville Armed Protestors Square off on Derby Day
The UK Civil Service has got new ideas on ‘taking whiteness’ research
“Gossip is an epidemic, Then Covid” is warned by the Pope
Essential Race Theory Preparation for Trump Bans in federal agencies
President Trump ‘s effort to weaken democracy is a “accomplice” in US Says Pelosi
White Professor from George Washington University who wanted to become Black Suspended
Obama Judge Orders Detroit Police Not Tear Gas Against Campaigners
DHS Braces as Presidential elections ‘Potential EMP Attack’
POTUS Bans Taxpayer Money from Anti-American Funding
The Parishioners in New York are taking the pledge that ‘White Privilege’ must end
Anti-Vasculars? Biden and Harris are already sowing seeds of COVID-19 Vaccine mistrust
700 U.S. Veterans Issue Open Letter in Support of President Trump
How to Get perfect eye makeup with ShadowMoon: The Beauty Tool that will be your newest makeup essential
What is Angel Broking’s Angel Amplifiers Platform?
The Shift Away from Vocational Education
Exclusive: Nearly 700 U.S. Veterans Give Open Letter in Trump Support
Four Things International Students Should Know About Studying In The US
7 Best SEO Strategies That You Should Follow In 2020
Benefits of Telehealth for Gastroenterology
Best Practices for Installing & Maintaining Your CMM
Ageing at Home and Mental Health: Why Seniors Prefer to Stay Put
Stock of Tesla with a 5-for-1 division offer to encourage more investors
10 foods that reduce blood sugar naturally
Russia claims it approved a Coronavirus vaccine,Fauci claims the vaccine is ‘seriously doubtful’ for widespread use
7 Gorgeous Plants ideas to Make Balcony Garden Attractive
Victims Suspect Kamala Harris of Hiding Child Sexual Misconduct by Pedophile Priests
Hyper Scape PS4 and Xbox live for a $24.95 discount
Watch: Kamala Harris and Ellen Laugh after ‘Joke’ on murdering Trump
China to Set Up WeChat, TikTok to Next U.S. Trade Talks
The Obama-Biden Government removed thousands of USPS Collection Boxes FLASHBACK
25th amendment Maxine Waters calls for trumps to be dropped from the office
Best Android Game Apps For The Summer
Kamala Harris: Young people are ‘STUPID’ – ‘They really make BAD decisions’
In Beirut, children experience trauma after a deadly blast.
How are the PGA Tournaments’ Winnings Set?
Four Types of User Information that Can Help Grow Your Business
Best Practices for Installing & Maintaining Your CMM
Where and how do I find best kratom locally and near me?
Trump to reveal ‘Breakthrough’ treatment for COVID-19
How to Solve the Issue Computer Keeps Crashing
Avatar by Netflix: The Last Airbender adaptation is losing its original creators
Tragic Irony: BLM Rioters Torch Church Sign on Front for ‘White Lives Matter’
Set Ablaze Portland Protesters Applaud After Police
New Ways To Upscale Social Media Marketing
Hillary Clinton RAGES; Tells Biden to not issue ‘Any conditions’
Barack Obama: His DNC Speech A Demagogue
4 Reasons Why Your Company Should Consider Rugged Computers
BLM President advises ‘Give Up The House You Own’ to the Black family and ‘Downsize’
The Film Festival in Berlin Ditching Award ‘Actor’ & ‘Actress’
Pelosi Names Trump and the Republican Supporters ‘State Enemies’
What’s kratom: The popular opioid alternative
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Star Wars: The Clone Wars New Season Announced 2018
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Stock of Tesla with a 5-for-1 division offer to encourage more investors
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
10 foods that reduce blood sugar naturally
-
News4 weeks ago
Russia claims it approved a Coronavirus vaccine,Fauci claims the vaccine is ‘seriously doubtful’ for widespread use
-
home decor4 weeks ago
7 Gorgeous Plants ideas to Make Balcony Garden Attractive
-
News4 weeks ago
Victims Suspect Kamala Harris of Hiding Child Sexual Misconduct by Pedophile Priests
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Hyper Scape PS4 and Xbox live for a $24.95 discount
-
News4 weeks ago
Watch: Kamala Harris and Ellen Laugh after ‘Joke’ on murdering Trump
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
China to Set Up WeChat, TikTok to Next U.S. Trade Talks
-
News3 weeks ago
The Obama-Biden Government removed thousands of USPS Collection Boxes FLASHBACK
-
News3 weeks ago
25th amendment Maxine Waters calls for trumps to be dropped from the office
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Best Android Game Apps For The Summer
-
News4 weeks ago
Kamala Harris: Young people are ‘STUPID’ – ‘They really make BAD decisions’
-
Conditions and Treatments4 weeks ago
In Beirut, children experience trauma after a deadly blast.
-
Sports4 weeks ago
How are the PGA Tournaments’ Winnings Set?
-
Business4 weeks ago
Four Types of User Information that Can Help Grow Your Business
-
Tech1 week ago
Best Practices for Installing & Maintaining Your CMM
You must be logged in to post a comment Login
You must log in to post a comment.