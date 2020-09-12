Connect with us

Travel

Changing Restaurant, Pub & Cafe Experiences

Published

2 days ago

on

Restaurant

The lockdowns have been grudgingly painful for most of us. Apart from the irreparable damage to economies worldwide, the toll it has taken on the mental health of most working professionals has also been quite adverse.

But there are several instances of green shoots & positive news across industries and throughout the world.

Countries & policymakers, in particular, have realized that a severe lockdown is no solution and that we are going to have to live in tandem with the “new normal”.

As such, many western countries have begun seeing impositions being lifted and one among the main industries to see some sort of relief is the hospitality industry. In particular, restaurants, bars & pubs.

Most Restaurants, typically the higher-end ones, are by nature a place of social gathering which seems counterproductive to the idea of social distancing.

This is why restaurants should ramp up their game when it comes to preventive and hygiene measures that they can take to avoid the spread of the dreaded disease.

We list a few changes that you are likely to see as pubs, restaurants & cafés adapt to their newer strategies. We expect these trends to continue, at least till the time an effective vaccine has not been announced

  • Expect Enclosed Seating Arrangements Within The Restaurant: Sticking to the main theme of social distancing, you can expect establishments to change their seating arrangements significantly. The traditional idea of closely packed tables with narrow passageways in order to maximize occupancy potential is long gone.

Restaurants are moving towards seating arrangements that ensure safe distance, isolation, privacy and hygiene control. Expect booth seating arrangements to see a significant bump.

Apart from that, expect novel seating arrangements with additional safety measures to take effect as well. Commercial restaurant counter for bars, pubs & cafes are back in fashion – but with a twist.

Expect an empty seat on either side of you, also expect a divider which prevents you from being in close contact with the person sitting next to you.

  • Get Comfortable with Dining Outdoors: The new situation has forced restaurant owners to reclaim their outdoors, a popular case in point is the iconic Katz Delicatessen, that has moved most of its seating arrangements to the pavements. Establishments with a large parking lot have used that space as a seating arrangement as well.

If you live in an area with an unforgiving climate, you can take solace in the fact that most restauranteurs will legally be required to put in place advanced filtration systems for their air conditioning. (Source: McKinsey Report)

  • Fewer Personnel & Specialized Exchange Spots: As restaurants are themselves facing huge losses & practically 0 customers, most of them have had no option but to lay off a huge chunk of their employees. Several employees themselves have returned back to their hometowns following directives to the restaurants.

So you can expect your service to not be so prompt and instant.

  • Dedicated Pathways: Roaming about freely in a restaurant is not as it used to be. Expect dual carriageways on the restaurant paths. These are around to ensure that people do not come in close contact with each other.
  • Overcommunication: No business wants to be held responsible for any Covid-19 related infection. Same goes for restaurants too. Especially with instances similar to the Brazilian Chicken Wings Fiasco. Expect all safety measures will be overcommunicated to diners by of signage on the floor, doorways, washrooms, furniture and digitally too.

Customers have the implied responsibility to follow these protocols steadfastly and ensure that none of these rules are flouted to help businesses sustain and infection be kept under control.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
Related Topics:

Mahesh is leading digital marketing initiatives at RecentlyHeard, a NewsFeed platform that covers news from all sectors. He develops, manages, and executes digital strategies to increase online visibility, better reach target audiences, and create engaging experience across channels. With 7+ years of experience, He is skilled in search engine optimization, content marketing, social media marketing, and advertising, and analytics.

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

AYUSH Health Insurance
Insurance2 days ago

Health Insurance Plans: Individual vs. Family Plans
Restaurant
Travel2 days ago

Changing Restaurant, Pub & Cafe Experiences
Sexual Assault Suspect Jacob Blake: I'm 'Proud' of him Kamala Harris praises
News5 days ago

Sexual Assault Suspect Jacob Blake: I’m ‘Proud’ of him Kamala Harris praises
Trump is aiming at Marxist ideology behind BLM disturbances
News5 days ago

Trump is aiming at Marxist ideology behind BLM disturbances
California gym owners Angry were open for months after finding gyms in Gov't Buildings
News5 days ago

California gym owners Angry were open for months after finding gyms in Gov’t Buildings
Traveling to Africa In the middle of COVID-19
Travel5 days ago

Traveling to Africa In the middle of COVID-19
dynimate
News5 days ago

BTS’ Billboard Hot 100 ‘Dynamite’ No. 1 for the second week
President Trump
News5 days ago

Dan Rather on Atlantic’s Trump Story: “It is believable to many whether he said it or not.”
Kamala Harris
News5 days ago

Lawyer: Jacob Blake says Kamala Harris is ‘Proud’ Of him. Blasts in social media
dhs logo
News5 days ago

White supremacy is the ‘most lethal threat’ for the U.S.
vote
News5 days ago

1,000 people in primary Georgia, face 10 years in prison, $100,000 in fines
app store
News6 days ago

Epic Games’ Lawsuit Against Apple & Google Could be a Gamechanger for Apple’s Market Value
Louisville Armed Protestors Square off on Derby Day
News6 days ago

Louisville Armed Protestors Square off on Derby Day
The UK Civil Service has got new ideas on 'taking whiteness' research
News6 days ago

The UK Civil Service has got new ideas on ‘taking whiteness’ research
"Gossip is an epidemic, Then Covid" is warned by the Pope
News6 days ago

“Gossip is an epidemic, Then Covid” is warned by the Pope
Essential Race Theory Preparation for Trump Bans in federal agencies
News6 days ago

Essential Race Theory Preparation for Trump Bans in federal agencies
President Trump 's effort to weaken democracy is a "accomplice" in US Says Pelosi
News6 days ago

President Trump ‘s effort to weaken democracy is a “accomplice” in US Says Pelosi
White Professor from George Washington University who wanted to become Black Suspended
News6 days ago

White Professor from George Washington University who wanted to become Black Suspended
Obama Judge Orders Detroit Police Not Tear Gas Against Campaigners
News6 days ago

Obama Judge Orders Detroit Police Not Tear Gas Against Campaigners
DHS Braces as Presidential elections 'Potential EMP Attack'
News6 days ago

DHS Braces as Presidential elections ‘Potential EMP Attack’
POTUS Bans Taxpayer Money from Anti-American Funding
News6 days ago

POTUS Bans Taxpayer Money from Anti-American Funding
The Parishioners in New York are taking the pledge that 'White Privilege' must end
News6 days ago

The Parishioners in New York are taking the pledge that ‘White Privilege’ must end
Anti-Vasculars? Biden and Harris are already sowing seeds of COVID-19 Vaccine mistrust
News6 days ago

Anti-Vasculars? Biden and Harris are already sowing seeds of COVID-19 Vaccine mistrust
President Trump
News6 days ago

700 U.S. Veterans Issue Open Letter in Support of President Trump
eye makeup
Fashion7 days ago

How to Get perfect eye makeup with ShadowMoon: The Beauty Tool that will be your newest makeup essential
Finance7 days ago

What is Angel Broking’s Angel Amplifiers Platform?
Career Benefits Of Studying Abroad
Education7 days ago

The Shift Away from Vocational Education
Houses Of Worship Are ‘Essential,’ Trump Tells Governors To Open Them Up Now
News1 week ago

Exclusive: Nearly 700 U.S. Veterans Give Open Letter in Trump Support
Career Benefits Of Studying Abroad
Education1 week ago

Four Things International Students Should Know About Studying In The US
seo
Business2 weeks ago

7 Best SEO Strategies That You Should Follow In 2020
The Film Festival in Berlin Ditching Award 'Actor' & 'Actress'
News3 weeks ago

The Film Festival in Berlin Ditching Award ‘Actor’ & ‘Actress’
The Obama-Biden Government removed thousands of USPS Collection Boxes FLASHBACK
News4 weeks ago

The Obama-Biden Government removed thousands of USPS Collection Boxes FLASHBACK
25th amendment Maxine Waters calls for trumps to be dropped from the office
News4 weeks ago

25th amendment Maxine Waters calls for trumps to be dropped from the office
Trump to reveal 'Breakthrough' treatment for COVID-19
News3 weeks ago

Trump to reveal ‘Breakthrough’ treatment for COVID-19
kratom
A - Z Health Guides3 weeks ago

Where and how do I find best kratom locally and near me?
Tragic Irony BLM Rioters Torch Church With Black Lives Matter
News3 weeks ago

Tragic Irony: BLM Rioters Torch Church Sign on Front for ‘White Lives Matter’
Best Practices for Installing & Maintaining Your CMM
Tech2 weeks ago

Best Practices for Installing & Maintaining Your CMM
Barack Obama
News3 weeks ago

Barack Obama: His DNC Speech A Demagogue
Set Ablaze Portland Protesters Applaud After Police
News3 weeks ago

Set Ablaze Portland Protesters Applaud After Police
iphone
Tech4 weeks ago

How to Fix Iphone Restarting and Error 9006 Problems
social media
social media4 weeks ago

New Ways To Upscale Social Media Marketing
Telehealth
A - Z Health Guides2 weeks ago

Benefits of Telehealth for Gastroenterology
Portland Antifa Rioters Set on Fire, Cops Throw Highway Lights, Post-Apocalyptic Scene Lease
News3 weeks ago

Portland Antifa Rioters Set on Fire, Cops Throw Highway Lights, Post-Apocalyptic Scene Lease
Hillary Clinton RAGES; Tells Biden to not issue 'Any conditions'
News3 weeks ago

Hillary Clinton RAGES; Tells Biden to not issue ‘Any conditions’
4 Reasons Why Your Company Should Consider Rugged Computers
Tech2 weeks ago

4 Reasons Why Your Company Should Consider Rugged Computers
Pelosi Calls Trump Republican Allies ‘Enemies of the State
News3 weeks ago

Pelosi Names Trump and the Republican Supporters ‘State Enemies’
SOULFUL LYRICS, MOVING BEATS, AND UNDYING PASSION- TR3AL, THE RISING MUSIC STAR
Entertainment4 weeks ago

Soulful Lyrics, Moving Beats, And Undying Passion- TR3AL, The Rising Music Star
Rand Paul Flips the Legal Justice System, Biden and Trump
News3 weeks ago

Rand Paul Flips the Legal Justice System, Biden and Trump
Lionel Messi
News3 weeks ago

Five franchises that could sign Lionel Messi and four other teams (but not)
President James Woods Calls Trump The 'Last Stand'
News4 weeks ago

President James Woods Calls Trump The ‘Last Stand’
Michigan refuses 846 Dead Voters mail-in ballots
News4 weeks ago

Michigan refuses 846 Dead Voters mail-in ballots
Jr. Don Trump. Where it affects Democrats (and Kimberly Guilfoyle Just Hurts Our Ears)
News3 weeks ago

Jr. Don Trump. Where it affects Democrats (and Kimberly Guilfoyle Just Hurts Our Ears)
'The Batman' arrives and with him came Gotham's Knights
News3 weeks ago

‘The Batman’ arrives and with him came Gotham’s Knights
Cher Hopes The 'Ground Opens' under Trump and That' 'We'
News4 weeks ago

Cher Hopes The ‘Ground Opens’ under Trump and That’ ‘We’
Say media is wrong, the trump has a 91 percent chance of re-election. Who has forecasted 24 of the last 26 elections
News3 weeks ago

Say media is wrong, the trump has a 91 percent chance of re-election. Who has forecasted 24 of the last 26 elections
Hollywood Producer Admits Industry Is Run By Pedophiles Who Traffic
News4 weeks ago

The Hollywood manufacturer admits that industry is run by children who traffic and sacrifice
DHS Braces as Presidential elections 'Potential EMP Attack'
News6 days ago

DHS Braces as Presidential elections ‘Potential EMP Attack’
'War on the White House' Podcast: Insulting the Sad Loser DNC
News3 weeks ago

‘War on the White House’ Podcast: Insulting the Sad Loser DNC
UK-Govt
News4 weeks ago

UK Government Remove 1.3 million coronavirus samples from their ‘Double Counting’ data
BLM Chief Fantasizes about baby strangling to death on umbilical cords
News3 weeks ago

BLM Chief Fantasizes about baby strangling to death on umbilical cords

Trending