ADHESIVES & SEALANTS Overview & Benefits

The world around us and also ADHESIVES in our lifestyle and the way we work shift at a rapid pace. Who would ever think that computers and mobile telephones would become part of daily life 20 years ago? Who might have known of a 3-litre car engine? And who would have dreamed of detachable stickers that don’t rip the wallpaper off when a poster is removed?

The increasingly which criteria for new consumer goods are the driving force of technological progress: any new product that is now being produced – as in past years – must not only be better and more costly than its predecessor but also meet the sustainability criterion. Consideration of the environmental implications means more challenging production of new products and more specific specifications for their new products must be taken into consideration by manufacturers. The growing demands on goods have been the main driving force for the production of advanced and new materials since time immemorial.

These products include special alloys, plastics as well as ceramics and glass, as well as classic metals. In this development so-called composite materials, created by the combination of various materials, have played an important part.

Reinforced concrete is a well-known, long-standing construction material. New composite materials include fibreglass reinforced plastics and carbon fibre reinforced materials used to construct speedboats and yachts, for example, and increasingly often used to produce cars, rail vehicles or aircraft.

The wheel and tyres are other good examples of creating and using modern materials.

The creation of new materials with different applications presents further challenges for the technology of process singing. This is especially so when various materials must be joined together to create compounds that maintain their individual beneficial properties in the composite product. There is some adhesive’s requirement for the best material properties in the application of compounds.

That raises the question: what technique for joining these various materials can be used so that their unique characteristics are maintained? There are well-known drawbacks of conventional joining methods. The physical properties of the material change inside the heat-affected zone with thermal techniques such as soldering.

Mechanical techniques such as riveting or the use of screws in their turn allow for transmitting force only at points. Furthermore, holes must be drilled in workpieces joined and this damages the material and thus weakens them. In comparison, bonding technology is expected to take on an increasingly important role in the industry and the handicraft field in the future.

There are four major reasons:

Material:

Bonding technology can be used with special applications to bind nearly any necessary combination of materials together to create long-lasting bonds.

Processing:

Assembly Line The use of bonding technology typically enables the material properties of substrates to be preserved in manufacturing processes. The bonding process involves a relatively small heat input in contrast to welding and soldering/brazing. Unlike when rivets or screws are used, no damage occurs.

Connection:

The two considerations listed above allow the unique material properties of substrates to be optimally exploited in components in product manufacturing. This encourages new building approaches to be used.

Design:

Panels Bonding technology may also be used to insert unique additional properties into the component through the actual connexion. Furthermore, the use of bonding technologies in industrial production will save time, speed up the manufacturing process and thereby produce real economic benefits. For example, inside decks can actually be linked to the primary structure in shipbuilding, removing time-consuming straightening efforts that would be necessary if the inside decks were joined by welding.