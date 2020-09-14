How to fight RDP Attacks Effectively for Safe Remote Access

The rise of the coronavirus pandemic has contributed to a work-from-home strategy for organizations. Research by security company Kaspersky found that this sudden change resulted in over 1,5 million new global network attacks by the Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP). Since March, the number of attacks aimed at open RDP servers has tripled in the USA RDP.c

RDP is a Microsoft protocol controlled by system administrators that let users connect to company computers, resources, and services remotely. Most RDP users view their usernames and passwords. This simple method allows users to use their computers to attack brutes, create passwords, and fill in credentials. These types of attacks rely on a combination of common usernames and passwords or robbed credentials.

Stolen or compromised credentials of companies or workers are often purchased for just $10 from McAfee researchers in the dark web and hacker forums. When an RDP link is compromised, the intruder will use the network with various malware, steal business data, and move around the network in secrecy in order to investigate and build further attack points.

Given the dependency on RDP and its inherent weaknesses, five tips to combat RDP cyber attacks:

Take a good protection strategy: Companies can help avoid and identify risks, monitor the network operation, and provide remediation through the implementation of corporate security measures, such as upgrading credentials frequently, using stronger passwords, and logging IP access. With a clear security policy in hand, the team has a more robust combat plan against RDP attacks, ensuring remote activity protection.

Take a positive side: To avoid exposure to RDP within the enterprise, establish a safety policy to manage endpoints, and ensure stable access. All policy solutions do not work for every sector, however. Develop instead a constructive and personalised strategy. Through implementing policies that are tailored to the endpoints of the enterprise and restrict the amount of RDP user access, security professionals can effectively block ports from unauthorized internet access. With the right policies in place, the servers of the organization will go forward better.

Strive for maximum coverage of the network: Establish network visibility to tackle future RDP attacks accurately. Through tracking who and what happens in the network, organizations can detect all remote desktop traffic that enters the network and analyze it. Segmentation of access also promotes visibility. By only allowing users to access services, IT and security teams have a complete 360-degree view of network activities. The organization will reduce the probability of RDP attacks with full visibility, continuous monitoring, and proper network segmentation.

Implement secure MFA remote access: The IT team will personalize user access to each port by access-group with a secure remote access solution that combines multi-factor authentication with RDP ports — rather than providing complete access to everyone. Security teams can reduce or block brute force attacks on RDP from the go by implementing user authentication for every RDP login.

Enforce privileged access interface user limitations: Many remote access solutions such as VPNs provide a small protocol classification for user access and build the unfiltered traffic challenge. The introduction of strong user restrictions with a model of preferential access allows IT teams to limit safe access to corporate data, resources, and applications. Security teams can effectively prevent any unauthorized and malicious intruders who have access to a remote desktop from breaking the network by limiting access to remote desktops.

Adopting these security tips to avoid RDP attacks on the corporate network and servers will allow security teams to close any troubles malicious actors can encounter remotely. As we see more companies and workers embracing the working-from-home model, RDP connexions will continue to expand. Keep ahead of attackers by blocking any network security weak points, until it's too late.