Connect with us

Finance

What Is a Consumer Proposal? And Why Would You Get One?

Published

1 day ago

on

What Is a Consumer Proposal? And Why Would You Get One?

If you’re having financial troubles, you may have stumbled on the word “consumer proposal.” What does it mean? Read ahead to find out about the debt relief strategy and when you would want to try it.

What Is a Consumer Proposal?

A consumer proposal is a legally binding process that’s designed to help debtors repay their creditors. With the help of a licensed insolvency trustee, the debtor creates the terms of their proposal, including how much they can repay their creditors and what the expected timeline will be. A proposal’s repayment schedule can be a maximum of 5 years. If the majority of the creditors agree to the terms, then the proposal goes in-effect, and the process officially begins. If the majority of them don’t, then the debtor can try to adjust the terms with the guidance of their trustee and hope to try again.

These are some of the benefits of a consumer proposal:

  • Once the proposal is in-effect, the creditors can no longer charge interest, late fees, and other penalties
  • The creditors have to stop collection actions
  • The debtor can repay a lower amount than their original debt total

One of the biggest benefits is that it’s a popular alternative to filing for personal bankruptcy. A licensed insolvency trustee — formerly known as a bankruptcy trustee — will usually recommend that debtors try to file for a consumer proposal before even considering bankruptcy. For more information, you can click here to see some of the frequently asked questions about consumer proposals and personal bankruptcies. You could get the answers that you’re looking for.  

Who Is a Consumer Proposal for?

Essentially, consumer proposals are designed for people who are insolvent. Insolvent means that you can’t manage to pay off your debts in a reasonable time or way. For instance, someone who would have to stop getting groceries or paying rent in order to afford debt payments is insolvent. If you’re still unsure if you fit the bill, here are some signs that you have too much debt and that you need to do something about it.

Are There Exceptions?

A consumer proposal only covers unsecured debts, like payday loans, credit card debt, and unpaid utility bills. Secured debts aren’t included. So, you can’t add your mortgage or car loans to the agreement.

If you are dealing with student loan debt, you should know that it may not be covered by the proposal. Student loans can only be included in consumer proposals seven years after you cease being a student — this could mean your graduation date or official dropout date.

Another exception for eligibility is the amount of unsecured debt that you have. If you owe less than $250,000 (excluding the mortgage of your primary residence), then you can qualify for the proposal. According to an IPSOS poll, the average citizen owes $8,539.50 in consumer debt — this means debt that’s not related to their mortgage. So, it’s very likely that you’re eligible.

If you owe more than $250,000 (excluding the mortgage of your primary residence), then you will have to look for other debt-relief options, like a division one proposal or personal bankruptcy.

Now you know that you can do more than declare bankruptcy when you have debt trouble. There is another solution out there that can help you get out of debt and get back on your feet.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
Related Topics:

Mahesh is leading digital marketing initiatives at RecentlyHeard, a NewsFeed platform that covers news from all sectors. He develops, manages, and executes digital strategies to increase online visibility, better reach target audiences, and create engaging experience across channels. With 7+ years of experience, He is skilled in search engine optimization, content marketing, social media marketing, and advertising, and analytics.

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

What Is a Consumer Proposal? And Why Would You Get One?
Finance1 day ago

What Is a Consumer Proposal? And Why Would You Get One?
Education1 day ago

Academic Writing Services
Education1 day ago

Essay Writing Help
Anime1 day ago

Business Report Writing
dog
Travel1 day ago

7 Best Dog-Friendly Travel Destinations In The U.S. For 2021
Rheumatoid Arthritis
A - Z Health Guides1 day ago

10 Ways to Conquer Rheumatoid Arthritis
Adhesives
Tech2 days ago

ADHESIVES & SEALANTS Overview & Benefits
digital marketing
Marketing2 days ago

Is the marketing strategy killing digital marketing?
RDP
Tech2 days ago

How to fight RDP Attacks Effectively for Safe Remote Access
AYUSH Health Insurance
Insurance4 days ago

Health Insurance Plans: Individual vs. Family Plans
Restaurant
Travel4 days ago

Changing Restaurant, Pub & Cafe Experiences
Sexual Assault Suspect Jacob Blake: I'm 'Proud' of him Kamala Harris praises
News1 week ago

Sexual Assault Suspect Jacob Blake: I’m ‘Proud’ of him Kamala Harris praises
Trump is aiming at Marxist ideology behind BLM disturbances
News1 week ago

Trump is aiming at Marxist ideology behind BLM disturbances
California gym owners Angry were open for months after finding gyms in Gov't Buildings
News1 week ago

California gym owners Angry were open for months after finding gyms in Gov’t Buildings
Traveling to Africa In the middle of COVID-19
Travel1 week ago

Traveling to Africa In the middle of COVID-19
dynimate
News1 week ago

BTS’ Billboard Hot 100 ‘Dynamite’ No. 1 for the second week
President Trump
News1 week ago

Dan Rather on Atlantic’s Trump Story: “It is believable to many whether he said it or not.”
Kamala Harris
News1 week ago

Lawyer: Jacob Blake says Kamala Harris is ‘Proud’ Of him. Blasts in social media
dhs logo
News1 week ago

White supremacy is the ‘most lethal threat’ for the U.S.
vote
News1 week ago

1,000 people in primary Georgia, face 10 years in prison, $100,000 in fines
app store
News1 week ago

Epic Games’ Lawsuit Against Apple & Google Could be a Gamechanger for Apple’s Market Value
Louisville Armed Protestors Square off on Derby Day
News1 week ago

Louisville Armed Protestors Square off on Derby Day
The UK Civil Service has got new ideas on 'taking whiteness' research
News1 week ago

The UK Civil Service has got new ideas on ‘taking whiteness’ research
"Gossip is an epidemic, Then Covid" is warned by the Pope
News1 week ago

“Gossip is an epidemic, Then Covid” is warned by the Pope
Essential Race Theory Preparation for Trump Bans in federal agencies
News1 week ago

Essential Race Theory Preparation for Trump Bans in federal agencies
President Trump 's effort to weaken democracy is a "accomplice" in US Says Pelosi
News1 week ago

President Trump ‘s effort to weaken democracy is a “accomplice” in US Says Pelosi
White Professor from George Washington University who wanted to become Black Suspended
News1 week ago

White Professor from George Washington University who wanted to become Black Suspended
Obama Judge Orders Detroit Police Not Tear Gas Against Campaigners
News1 week ago

Obama Judge Orders Detroit Police Not Tear Gas Against Campaigners
DHS Braces as Presidential elections 'Potential EMP Attack'
News1 week ago

DHS Braces as Presidential elections ‘Potential EMP Attack’
POTUS Bans Taxpayer Money from Anti-American Funding
News1 week ago

POTUS Bans Taxpayer Money from Anti-American Funding
The Film Festival in Berlin Ditching Award 'Actor' & 'Actress'
News3 weeks ago

The Film Festival in Berlin Ditching Award ‘Actor’ & ‘Actress’
The Obama-Biden Government removed thousands of USPS Collection Boxes FLASHBACK
News4 weeks ago

The Obama-Biden Government removed thousands of USPS Collection Boxes FLASHBACK
25th amendment Maxine Waters calls for trumps to be dropped from the office
News4 weeks ago

25th amendment Maxine Waters calls for trumps to be dropped from the office
Trump to reveal 'Breakthrough' treatment for COVID-19
News3 weeks ago

Trump to reveal ‘Breakthrough’ treatment for COVID-19
kratom
A - Z Health Guides3 weeks ago

Where and how do I find best kratom locally and near me?
Tragic Irony BLM Rioters Torch Church With Black Lives Matter
News3 weeks ago

Tragic Irony: BLM Rioters Torch Church Sign on Front for ‘White Lives Matter’
Best Practices for Installing & Maintaining Your CMM
Tech2 weeks ago

Best Practices for Installing & Maintaining Your CMM
Set Ablaze Portland Protesters Applaud After Police
News3 weeks ago

Set Ablaze Portland Protesters Applaud After Police
Barack Obama
News3 weeks ago

Barack Obama: His DNC Speech A Demagogue
4 Reasons Why Your Company Should Consider Rugged Computers
Tech2 weeks ago

4 Reasons Why Your Company Should Consider Rugged Computers
SOULFUL LYRICS, MOVING BEATS, AND UNDYING PASSION- TR3AL, THE RISING MUSIC STAR
Entertainment4 weeks ago

Soulful Lyrics, Moving Beats, And Undying Passion- TR3AL, The Rising Music Star
Telehealth
A - Z Health Guides2 weeks ago

Benefits of Telehealth for Gastroenterology
DHS Braces as Presidential elections 'Potential EMP Attack'
News1 week ago

DHS Braces as Presidential elections ‘Potential EMP Attack’
Pelosi Calls Trump Republican Allies ‘Enemies of the State
News3 weeks ago

Pelosi Names Trump and the Republican Supporters ‘State Enemies’
Hillary Clinton RAGES; Tells Biden to not issue 'Any conditions'
News3 weeks ago

Hillary Clinton RAGES; Tells Biden to not issue ‘Any conditions’
Portland Antifa Rioters Set on Fire, Cops Throw Highway Lights, Post-Apocalyptic Scene Lease
News3 weeks ago

Portland Antifa Rioters Set on Fire, Cops Throw Highway Lights, Post-Apocalyptic Scene Lease
President James Woods Calls Trump The 'Last Stand'
News4 weeks ago

President James Woods Calls Trump The ‘Last Stand’
Say media is wrong, the trump has a 91 percent chance of re-election. Who has forecasted 24 of the last 26 elections
News3 weeks ago

Say media is wrong, the trump has a 91 percent chance of re-election. Who has forecasted 24 of the last 26 elections
Michigan refuses 846 Dead Voters mail-in ballots
News4 weeks ago

Michigan refuses 846 Dead Voters mail-in ballots
Rand Paul Flips the Legal Justice System, Biden and Trump
News3 weeks ago

Rand Paul Flips the Legal Justice System, Biden and Trump
Jr. Don Trump. Where it affects Democrats (and Kimberly Guilfoyle Just Hurts Our Ears)
News3 weeks ago

Jr. Don Trump. Where it affects Democrats (and Kimberly Guilfoyle Just Hurts Our Ears)
'The Batman' arrives and with him came Gotham's Knights
News3 weeks ago

‘The Batman’ arrives and with him came Gotham’s Knights
Lionel Messi
News3 weeks ago

Five franchises that could sign Lionel Messi and four other teams (but not)
Hollywood Producer Admits Industry Is Run By Pedophiles Who Traffic
News4 weeks ago

The Hollywood manufacturer admits that industry is run by children who traffic and sacrifice
Houses Of Worship Are ‘Essential,’ Trump Tells Governors To Open Them Up Now
News2 weeks ago

Exclusive: Nearly 700 U.S. Veterans Give Open Letter in Trump Support
Sexual Assault Suspect Jacob Blake: I'm 'Proud' of him Kamala Harris praises
News1 week ago

Sexual Assault Suspect Jacob Blake: I’m ‘Proud’ of him Kamala Harris praises
NASA Claims 3 Inbound Asteroids This month has already been found
News3 weeks ago

NASA Claims 3 Inbound Asteroids This month has already been found
'War on the White House' Podcast: Insulting the Sad Loser DNC
News3 weeks ago

‘War on the White House’ Podcast: Insulting the Sad Loser DNC
UK-Govt
News4 weeks ago

UK Government Remove 1.3 million coronavirus samples from their ‘Double Counting’ data
Kamala Harris
News1 week ago

Lawyer: Jacob Blake says Kamala Harris is ‘Proud’ Of him. Blasts in social media

Trending