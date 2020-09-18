Egypt is among the most visited and Travel countries in the world because of the incredible attractions & views you can enjoy and how easy it is to have a fabulous trip or to spend a truly interesting vacation at a real affordable price. We have all been learned how amazing the Giza Pyramids are since Primary School and the magnificent landmarks located in the different Egyptian cities. There is a common question among tourists who intend to spend their Egypt Tours in the Land of Pharaohs which is “Is Egypt Safe” or “Is it safe to travel to Egypt in 2021?”

Tourism has always been the main leading force for the national income in Egypt and that is why the Egyptian government and the tourism Ministry have secured all of the tourist sites in Egypt to make sure that tourists won’t face any kind of problem during their vacation in Egypt. Also, the government has studied very thoroughly what happened before to avoid any unpredictable events in the future and that is the main reason for saying that Egypt is a truly safe country and you will enjoy Egypt tour packages in the best and the most secure way.

The Statistics Of Visitors In The Last Decade & The Governmental Efforts To Provide A Safe Environment For Tourists

Things in Egypt got really difficult after the revolution of 2011 but the tourism sector in Egypt witnessed much development especially by the beginning of 2019 which brought the industry back to growth. The Egyptian government has expended significant energy and paid lots of money to revenue streams to the tourism sector in Egypt.

The real hope at that time was to keep the situation stable in Egypt to allow tourists to enjoy the best possible vacation in Egypt and this is exactly what they have reached.

Since that time, tourism is developing and lots of tourists feel totally safe to come and tour around the most famous Egyptian sites especially after knowing that the tourist arrival till 2018 in Egypt reached about 478.12 thousand. Egypt is in fact a cheap tourist destination and whether you are a budget traveler or a luxury guest, you will find exactly what you want in the mesmerizing land of Pharaohs.

Because Cairo city is the main destination for any traveler, it has expanded some remarkable efforts to assuage the security concerns that surround the local market. Since then, the Egyptian government has witnessed great improvement in the Tourism sector and it keeps updating its efforts to keep the stability and improvement of Tourism in Egypt.

Although the tourism sector got really affected after the Pandemic of COVID-19 and it is not just Egypt, it is the entire world, the Egyptian government with the whole travel agencies in the country are working together to develop the security and the safety measures & precautions to allow tourists visit their beautiful country in 2021 without being afraid of any infection and one of the most interesting achievements in Egypt during that time is the construction plan of the Grand Egyptian Museum which is going to attract lots of tourists to enjoy the most remarkable tour there.

Is It Safe To Cruise The Nile River In 2021?

Nile Cruises have always been a desirable dream for all tourists who plan their trip to Egypt and have the chance to spend lots of time touring around the ancient Egyptian spots. There are dozens of different Nile Cruises; some of them are the budget ones, others from the 5* deluxe Category, and for a more luxurious option, you can go for the 5* high Luxury Nile Cruise.

Each category of those has different price, schedule, and facilities. Once you start your booking procedures with a travel agency in Egypt, they will check the available options for you and offer you the best prices that include the full board accommodation, tours, transfers, guides, domestic flights, and everything else. Nile Cruises are really safe vessels and they are considered the development of the first vehicles used to be transferred in the Nile which were like the small felucca but turned to be a Dahabiya.

Dahabiya is the most luxurious and private way to tour around the amazing attractions in Luxor & Aswan and its price can be much more than booking a Nile river cruise so you need to determine which tour exactly you want to have in Egypt and to define your budget in order not to waste lots of time in searching for a suitable Nile Cruise tour package.

Important Tips To Make Sure That You Are Going To Have A Totally Safe Tour In 2021:

Check the political state of the country you are visiting before planning your vacation.

It is not recommended to carry lots of cash with you while touring around the Egyptian sites and instead, you can hold a Credit Card with you and pay any amount you want. You can also withdraw cash if you want from any Automatic Teller Machine which you will find on each tourist spot.

Prepare all of the necessary documents with you including your passport, your entry visa, etc so that you travel to and from Egypt safely.

Make sure that you pick your medicine with you with your doctor remedies.

You should know that there are nine international airports in Egypt and you should choose the closest one to your country and the one that will reduce the costs for you.

Keep updated for the latest Criminal and safety reports in Egypt.

Check the medical and the cleanliness precautions which the government, the hotels, restaurants, etc. usually take to guarantee the safety of the locals and the foreigners in Egypt.

Check the best travel agency to enjoy the best Egypt tours and to have a desirable vacation with your family.

Know that the Egyptian Pound is the main currency in Egypt although the majority of the Egyptian shops & restaurants accept dealing with USD, GBP, or CAD based on the currency which the tourist is dealing with.

Try to choose the best time to visit Egypt and it is usually between October and February when the weather gets cool and it allows you to tour around the amazing Egyptian attractions.

Check the most famous Egyptian dishes and search for the most well-known restaurants to enjoy your meal at.

Don’t walk alone at night in the Egyptian streets and let the reception of your hotel know your direction and the supposed time to get back to your hotel.

Best Time To Visit Egypt In 2020

This is one of the most important issues that you should keep in mind when it comes to arranging a secured and enjoyable tour in Egypt. There are four seasons during the year and when it comes to choosing the best time to visit Egypt, you need to choose any time whether in winter or spring which is actually the duration from October to February.

During that period, the temperature gets to be moderated during the whole day especially at night and this allows you to visit the attractions you want to see either during the daytime or at night without worrying about hot weather at all although you still come during summer to enjoy a tour with the best possible price it is not a good choice for travelers who don’t like hot weather.

Spending either your Christmas vacation 2021 or your Easter vacation 2021 in Egypt is with no doubt the best decision ever you can take as it is going to be such a unique experience and you will enjoy every single moment of your tour as the weather is awesome during the daytime allowing you to enjoy the best Nile River Cruise or to enjoy a cultural tour in Old Cairo or Giza or even to head to one of the coastal cities of the Red Sea to spend the best recreational Vacation.

Egypt has it all and you just need to see what best suits you and let the rest over the shoulders of your travel agent who will take care of all of your bookings.

Completely Safe Cities To Visit In Egypt In 2021

Here are some of the most recommended safe cities to visit in Egypt in 2021 with the most interesting attraction on each spot:

1. The Magnificent Capital of Egypt “Cairo City”

We need tens of pages to express how amazing is the city of Cairo and how important it is in the tourism sector. It contains some of the greatest attractions all over Egypt and we can conclude them in the adorable Giza Complex which holds inside one of the last remaining Seven Wonders of the Ancient World “The Great Pyramid of Khufu” in addition to the mythical Sphinx and the Valley Temple.

Only an hour by car and you will find yourself in front of the great Egyptian Museum that contains some of the most interesting ancient Egyptian treasures including the treasures of King Tut. In Old Cairo, you will find many historical & religious attractions like Saladin Citadel, Amr Ibn El-As Mosque, Mohamed Ali Mosque, the Hanging Church, El-Muiz Street, Ben Ezra Synagogue, and Khan El-Khalili Bazaar

2. The Gorgeous Luxor City

There are many special attractions on the East and the west bank of Luxor and the most amusing way to visit them all is while being of the board of a cruise. On the East Bank, you will find Karnak Temples Complex, Luxor Museum, and Luxor Temple. On the West bank, you will find the Valley of the Kings, Colossi of Memnon, Hatshepsut Temple, the Valley of the Queens, Medinet Habu Temple, Deir el-Medina, Dandara, and Abydos Temples.

3. The Breathtaking Nubian City, Aswan

There are a number of marvelous attractions that can enjoy while being in Aswan City just like the amazing High Dam, the mesmerizing ancient Unfinished Obelisk of Queen Hatshepsut, Philae Temple, Kom Ombo, Edfu, and Abu Simbel Temples which your Egypt vacations will never complete without visiting and touring them.

4. Alexandria City “The Bride of the Mediterranean Sea”

Alexandria city has a wide variety of ancient and modern Egyptian sightseeing and if you have the chance to spend a day tour there, it is going to be safe a marvelous thing to visit Qaitbay Citadel, Alexandria Library, the Catacombs of Kom El-Shoqafa, the impressive Pompey’s Pillar, and lots of other beautiful sites where you can spend a true memorable Egypt vacation.

5. Red Sea Cities

When it comes to spending a recreational tour in one of the Egyptian Red Sea Cities, you will find so many options just like heading to the breathtaking city of Hurghada which is known with its impressive hotels, stunning weather, impressive snorkeling & diving spots and you can also find the same while visiting Sharm El-Sheikh, El-Gouna and Marsa Alam.