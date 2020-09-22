Education
Here are the most preferred Government Job Examinations conducted in India!
Our country being such a vast democracy, Government Jobs form an important sector of the system. Candidates belonging to different states, castes, and religions fill these vacancies, which the government offers on a periodic basis. And if you are interested to contribute through your efforts towards the benefit and the well being of our nation, then you must keep a close eye on these government exams.
To name a few of them, we have UPSC, IAS, SBI, Railway-RRB, UPPSC, TNPSC, Bank jobs, SSC CHSL, and other State-level Exams. And to make it easier, digitization has actuated a wave of convenience for modern-day aspirants. For instance, SSC CHSL Admit Card can now be downloaded directly from the official website, without going through the offline hassle.
Even aspirants with basic qualifications & skills can check all types of relevant government jobs and compete for a position. With an abundance of states and Union territories in our nation, numerous opportunities are released frequently in this sector.
Jobs are categorized into various streams so that students can make a well-balanced choice. Heeding to the needs of the candidates across India, our Government aims to provide all the latest updates on their official website also. Furthermore, such jobs provide you a sense of financial security with consistent increments and promotion, where you are also assured pensions and allowances. Hence, a lot of people participate in competitive exams to land these jobs.
On that note, let’s check out some of the prominent Government sector exams that you must know of.
- SSC CHSL (Staff Selection Commission – Combined Higher Secondary Level): The exam is organized to recruit data entry operators and small level divisional clerks at several departments and ministries of the government of India. The questions are primarily based on English Comprehension (Basic Knowledge), General Intelligence, General Awareness, and Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Arithmetic Skill). Every section carries 25 questions of 50 marks. 0.50 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer. The total time duration of the SSC CHSL Tier 1 exam is 1 hour i.e. 60 minutes. All the participants can check their SSC CHSL Result on the official website, following which all the Qualified candidates in the CHSL Tier 1 Exam will be asked to prepare for the SSC CHSL Tier 2 Exam which is a descriptive type paper of 100 marks
- Union Public Service Commission – Civil Services Examination (UPSC CSE): The Civil Services Examination is conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) every year. It offers prestigious administrative and diplomatic positions in the Government namely, Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and so on. Considered one of the toughest exams conducted in our country, cracking the UPSC CSE requires an elite level of knowledge and presence of mind. The steps include a Prelims paper, followed by a Mains exam, and finally, a Personal Interview (PI).
- IBPS (Institute of Banking Personnel Selection): IBPS is the gateway to forging a long-lasting career in the banking sector. These jobs are one of the most secure and high-paid salaried jobs in India. Moreover, aspirants should have a minimum qualification of 10+2 to apply for various job roles in the government banking sector such as Clerk, Assistant, Bank Assistant, Cashier, Customer Service Representative, Clerical Attendant, Security Guards, etc.
- RRB (Railway Recruitment Board): Government Jobs in Indian Railways have always been in high demand due to good job profile, security and perks offered to Its employees by the Indian Railways. Recently, Railways has speeded up the process of recruitment to its various posts and has introduced Online Application portals to facilitate smoother onboarding for willing aspirants. As is widely known, Indian Railways is one of the largest employers in the world, and offers a lot of vacancies every year.
For deserving candidates, these exams provide multiple opportunities to make an indelible mark. Every single candidate who is willing to take up these exams is expected to be focused and committed towards his/her preparation. And for that very reason, they must try and get rid of as many distractions as possible.
