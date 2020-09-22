Connect with us

How to hire a professional freelance translator?

17 hours ago

freelance

The world of freelancing opens up several opportunities for people to establish connections with various kinds of professionals. There are multiple companies that outsource translation jobs these days.

Most of the clients do consider working with freelance translators in order to get things done quickly and also at an affordable price. There are massive numbers of freelance translators that would be looking forward to working with the clients on various kinds of translation assignments.

Establishing a relationship with such freelancers in the industry is not only going to help you save a lot of money but also meet deadlines with the same importance. Through this article, let us quickly learn more some of the important steps that are required for you as a client to look forward to when you are planning to hire a freelance translator to get your project completed.

  1. Understand the language proficiency

The first and foremost thing for every client to look forward to when they are hiring freelance translators to work with them are to check on the language proficiency that the freelancer has.

It is mandatory that these freelancers possess good proficiency in the native language, and it can be an added advantage if they are bilingual or multilingual. If you get a multilingual translator, you must never let go of them because they can come handy on several projects.

  1. Check for the relevant experience.

Although you are planning to hire freelancers, you must always remember to check for the relevant experience that they come with. Unless and until a freelancer has the right kind of experience, it becomes extremely difficult for you to assign the tasks to them with confidence.

Hiring people with relevant experience is going to be quite beneficial as you do not have to sit and give them instructions on ever project that get assigned.

  1. Focus on the overall language skills

As a client, it is essential that you perform certain tests in order to test the overall language skills of the freelance professional. Design a questionnaire and give it to them at the time of the interview and only if the clear you must proceed to hire them until and unless you make it a point to interview the freelancers similar to a full-timer it becomes difficult to understand the caliber.

  1. Check for availability.

It is also essential that you spend time in understanding the availability of the freelancers. Some of the people are extremely casual about their working hours, and you must find it outright at the hiring stage. Else, these people would delay the submission, and you might run into trouble.

A lot of freelancers are extremely serious about their work, but there are equally casual translators that you can come across in the industry. Hence, as a client, it is mandatory that you ask them for the working hours and time management skills during the time of the interview.

  1. Check for the quality of work.

You must also remember to check for certain samples of work that they have done in the past. Without checking the samples, you must never take a step forward to hire a freelancer as it can ruin your project.

  1. Asking for references

If the freelancer claims to have worked with top profile customers, it is important that you get their reference details and speak to them to understand whether the translator is genuine or not. By doing this, you will be able to easily understand their skillsets and the kind of work that they deliver.

  1. Ask for the expectations.

When you are into the hiring mode, it is important to sit and negotiate on the pricing after the discussion phase. Only when you understand the expectations of the freelance translators, you would be able to get the things done from them quickly.

  1. Ethics

There area lot of freelancers who would take up the work and assign it off to someone else. This can quickly impact the quality of the work. If you want to avoid all these things to happen, you must always remember to check for the ethics of the translator that you are hiring.

  1. Skillsets

It is also necessary that you check for the skillsets of the translator. Make sure to ask them about the knowledge and the software that they have. Along with these, find out if they have all the right tools in order to perform the assigned tasks without any errors. You can also check for the typing speed at this phase of the interview and only then proceed to hire the translators.

As a client, if you perform all these things step by step without any deviation, you would be able to work with a translator who is not just genuine but also someone who is extremely competitive in the market.

Mahesh is leading digital marketing initiatives at RecentlyHeard, a NewsFeed platform that covers news from all sectors. He develops, manages, and executes digital strategies to increase online visibility, better reach target audiences, and create engaging experience across channels. With 7+ years of experience, He is skilled in search engine optimization, content marketing, social media marketing, and advertising, and analytics.

Trending