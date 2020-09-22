Things to know about your favorite Mangos and Mango tree

Everyone wants to relish the mouth-watering fruit of mango in the summer season. It is no doubt that it is the king of the fruits because of its best taste of all other fruits. The mango trees have long lives and there are some trees of mango which are giving fruit even after three hundred years.

These trees can reach the height of hundred feet in the wild but these are kept short by cutting and pruning for easy harvesting. In mango farms, their height can be between ten to fifteen feet. These are called evergreen trees because these do not shed their leaves in autumn.

Plantation of the Mango tree

A mango tree can be grown either from seed or by grafting. One can also buy a small plant of the mango from the market or by doing online shopping for indoor plants. When you grow the plant from the cuttings, it will take more time. It takes eight to nine years to grow a tree if planted with grafting.

Whereas, it can grow after four to five years from seeds. For the germination of the seed, you should get the seed of mango of superior quality which can be from the mango plucked from any healthy tree. You should not use the seed of mango bought from the store because this can have chemicals sprayed on it. The seeds should be taken out of the mango and should be properly cleaned.

Then, you should gently cut the seed and take out the inner part of the seed in such a way that the extract should not be damaged. Next, you should plant the same in a pot full of quality soil mixed with a compost of any kind. It takes almost three to four weeks to germinate the seed as in the case of seeds of other fruits of vegetables.

When you see three to four true leaves then transfer the plant at the place where you want to grow your mango tree. There should be a large area for this tree as it takes more space. One should give the water to the plants regularly for an initial three to four weeks but after that, it should be watered only when the soil is not moist. Pruning of the tree is also required for removing extra leaves and extra stems.

Types of Mangos

Indians can taste different varieties of mango in different months of summers. Dashehari, Chausa, Badami, Kesar, Mankurad, Safeda, Langra, Bombay green, Mallika, Fazli, Totapuri, Alphonso, Neelam, Raspuri, Mulgoba, Laxman blog, Pahari, and Imam Pasand are various varieties of mango.

These have their unique names because of their distinctive shape and sizes. For example, Chausa mango is juicier and one can suck its juice. Chausa is a Hindi word for sucking. Similarly, some mangoes are large in size and some of them have more fiber content in them.

Fruits of the mango tree

Some mangoes turn yellow or orange when ripe while some remain green.

The flesh of ripe mangoes can be yellow or orange. The flesh is juicy, sweet, and sometimes fibrous

Leaves of the mango tree

The leaves of mango are not of the usual green color when they are small. They turn dark green when they grow big in size.

The bark of the mango tree

There is a chemical named mangiferin in the bark of a mango tree which is used to fight a significant complication. A kind of bacteria causes a bacterial infection that is treated by the same chemical.

Flowers of the mango tree

Flowers of mangoes are of white color and small in size. One can see the bunch of blooms of mango tree which can be up to fifteen feet long. Insects like bees and flies help in the pollination of these flowers. Some flowers of mangoes are bisexual which bear fruit, however many of them are males. The fruits begin to appear after three to four months of blooming of a flower.

History of the mango tree

Mangoes are basically natives of tropical regions of Asia like India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, etc. These were taken to other parts of the world in the eighteenth century. The majority of the mangoes are produced in India than other countries and these are so loved by Indians that they export less quantity of their mangoes because they eat most of them.

Health benefits of mango

This fruit is rich in nutrition and fibers it helps in curing digestion problems like constipation. This also aids in reducing the cholesterol level and is considered good to be eaten by diabetic patients as they are not allowed to eat any sweet, hence can fulfill their desire by eating a mango.

Dishes made of mango

There are multiple food items that are made of mangoes like Aam Panna which is a kind of drink, Chutney or sauce, jams, and jellies. Indian people also make a pickle of raw mango at their homes.

You need to be patient as it takes more than ten years to bear fruit. It takes a long time to grow a mango tree that is almost eight years to grow and after ten to fifteen years it starts bearing fruit. If you cannot wait for this long you can buy plants online.