Agent Who Discovered Weiner Laptop Told Him to All With Hillary’s Emails Says FBI

John Robertson feared it would be a ‘scapegoat’ because, in the continuing controversy that Anthony Weiner, whose wife Humas Abedin was Clintons top assistant, discovered the bombshell e-mail to send a minor’s pornographic pictures less than two months before the election in 2016.

Robertson was horrified to see the FBI disregard his facts for a month before it was forced to talk directly to the United States Attorney’s Office.

Bosses in the FBI ordered him to uninstall his computer, which would destroy his investigations record, with a new book storey.

The allegations add to the Clinton email survey another layer of suspense that has become one of the most controversial episodes during the 2016 elections.

They are published in October Surprise: How the FBI sought to save itself and to crush an election, published by PublicAffairs on 22 September.

The book is said to be ‘a detailed, revealing and dramatic look into the position of the office at the 2016 presidential election,’ written by Washington Post Justice Department correspondent Devlin Barrett.

The study focuses on Clinton’s use of a private email server while becoming Secretary of State who misled her campaign which contributed to an inquiry by Inspector General of the department.

The investigation was moved to the FBI, which was closed on 5 July 2016 by former Director James Comey without criminal charges and reproached Clinton and its employees for their ‘highly carelessness’

But, more than one month after DailyMail.com exposed Weiner’s sexts with a high school student, he reopened on October 28.

The FBI confiscated Weiner’s computer and Robertson was the agent who was responsible for it – he found even more Clinton mails.

On 6 November Comey closed the investigation for the second time, but by then Democrats claim that the FBI had handed over Donald Trump’s elections.

October Surprise shows the anger and anxiety of Robertson that started in September, following the discovery of around 600,000 emails from Abedin, mostly from and to Clinton.

They were on Weiner ‘s desktop, which he studied in his office at C-20 of the FBI in New York, which investigates sex crimes against children.

But he was not able to study the messages even to ascertain how many Clintons were, since the subpoena used to seize Weiner’s laptop was too limited and was not appropriate.

Robertson told his superiors late in September of his discovery, but afterwards he learned nothing.

Later, he told internal researchers: “The crickets I heard made me very uncomfortable because something was going to come down.

‘Why isn’t there anyone? As if I’m a boss for some (counterintelligence) team … and I hear about this, I go with headquarters and say “Oh, there might be some Hillary Clinton agent who works for porn here with emails. Get your * * on the phone, call (a case agent), and obtain a copy of the trip.

“And that nobody reached me that evening, I really don’t know what the hell went wrong.”

Robertson hoped that the weiner attorneys – Amanda Kramer, and Stephanie Lake at New York ‘s U.S. Attorney’s Office – could support him.

He hoped his superiors could ‘kill some of these lazy FBI people and drive them,’ says the novel.

He met Kramer on October 19 and told her that he was ‘a little afraid.’

Robertson worried about Comey ‘s July & September testimony to Congress that the FBI had just 30,000 emails obsolete now.

Robertson said, ‘I don’t care who wins, but this will make us very, really bad.’

October Surprise says, ‘He told his employers weeks ago about the Clinton emails. Nothing happened. Nothing happened.

‘Or rather, his supervisor had just told Robertson to uninstall his machine workstation.

‘Ostensibly, it was to make sure it had no classified information. But it also indicated that there was no record of what Robertson did with his laptop details or had not done. He started to feel as if he had become a scapegoat, and he freaked out. He’d spoken to a lawyer’ already.

Kramer suggested that Robertson become a whistleblower, but he choked at the thought.

The next day, Robertson decided to write a letter to himself, which he sent himself, assuming that if a future request was made, the email would be identified.

He writes, ‘I have very strong reservations about the FBI’s institutional response to the Hillary Clinton email conference investigation.

‘I am not, however, an administrative FBI delegate. I have no authority (or jurisdiction, I suppose) to make such determinations.

‘Simply put: I don’t accept that the FBI’s legal or moral treatment of the content I have.’

Robertson said that his boss was informed and left to his lawyer about ‘CYA,’ meaning ‘cover your a**,’ as he had told.

Kramer discussed the matter the same day with her supervisor, Preet Bharara, who was at that time the American Attorney for her district.

He spoke to Deputy Prosecutor General Sally Yates and a meeting of the highest FBI officials was held for Comey on October 27.

October Surprise does not say whether Bharara ‘s behaviour contributed to the meeting or whether Robertson’s remarks were eventually noted by the FBI.

During the meeting, Comey asked his then deputy Andrew McCabe to apologise for the call because of the uproar over donations given to his wife in her unsuccessful politics.

Comey told McCabe that he was ‘grudgingly’ hanging up ‘I don’t need you on this call.’

Comey and his aides decided that they needed a search warrant to verify the Weiner laptop emails received by the FBI.

On 28-11 October before the polls, Comey informed Congress of his actions and caused a firestorm at the end of a bitterly fought presidential campaign.

On 6th of November – two days before the election – Comey again closed the case when all emails were collected and concluded that none was new or significant.

Robertson writes that he was “elated” to hear anything was done, but a Pandora’s BOX has been opened, as October Surprise makes clear.

In May 2017, Comey was shot at Trump and he says that he declined to swear his allegiance to the President in his memoirs.

He later acknowledged that his wording was a ‘miss’ when talking to Clinton.

In the handling of Clinton’s e-mail case, Comey set a ‘dangerous precedent for the more than 35,000 FBI employees’ in a crucial study of the FBI Inspector General.

The article blamed Comey for leaking his private memo of Trump’s meetings to the New York Times, which also ‘shocked’ his colleagues on the FBI.

Trump torn Comey repeatedly and said that it is “illegal” to leak sensitive information into one of the tweets that criticise him.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller investigated whether Trump obstructed justice in his Comey dismissal and found that, even if he didn’t suggest criminal charges, he could not relieve the President.