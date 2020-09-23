Democrats rendered too relevant the Supreme Court. Now they panic and pay the price.

The death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 87-year-old Supreme Court, last week should not have the ability to rouse our agenda. Justice Ginsburg faced cancer many times and in several years had not been in robust health. She was a remarkable individual, with whom I disagreed politically almost always, but her passage should come without shock, and it is an opportunity to celebrate an original American existence not to try to burn up the republic.

However, the danger of burning the republic is just what a leftist host and former CNN (and cannibal?) Reza Aslan did within hours of her death. Aslan tweeted to his almost 300,000 followers “We burn the whole thing off if they even tri to replace RBG.”

In a volatile state our nation is in, a tweet might be seen as crying “fire” in a packed theatre after months of lockdown and protests in democratic cities. People were on the brink already.

And Trump is going to listen to Yoda: do or don’t, no “try.” Trump has already said that he’s going to do.

Hillary Clinton, the defeated presidential candidate, responded to the news: “Democrats in the Senate must use every move at their hands to make clear that they will not allow Mitch McConnell to embrace the greatest paralysis, the colossal hypocrisy, that is to come from him seeking to fill the role.”

Travesty? Travesty? She lost. She lost. Democrats in the Senate have no majority. Republicans do. Republicans do. Trump’s chairman. Clinton’s feelings are trumped up by being the true president and not a bitter clinging bizarre version. And thanks for that to the sweet merciful heavens.

Aslan and Clinton are no longer in a leading role in the Democratic Party. Its representatives, however, are singing from the same sheet.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, New York’s far-left ‘squad’ chief, brought a complaint. The Democrats have already attempted false charges against President Trump during the pandemic this year. They lost. They lost.

There was then no rationale for impeachment and there is no excuse for impeachment now. The role of the President is simply to name Ginsburg ‘s successor. This is in the Constitution. The Constitution. The prosecution as a political tool was once an act of political incense. It’s much worse to do this twice.

Yet Chamber Speaker Nancy Pelosi won’t be condemned. Pelosi well understood the lawsuit was the first mistake, but she’s still in panic mode. Again she surrenders her party and our country to the intolerant, ignorant, radical politics of the AOC.

The Democrats and their base fear as if their world will come to an end because one out of nine people died at the age of 87. Their plight is completely their own and their fear.

For decades, the Democrats have been used as super-legislature by courts like the Supreme Court. They have misused our courts routinely to enact policies that voters will not wisely grant them. At the same time, through the Clinton and Obama administrations, the presidency has become almost imperial and the authority of the Congress has been devalued. To take only one example, Democrats in the entire Obama administration have not proposed or accepted a national budget. This undermined the power of Congress on expenditure and set the nation on a road to spend and spend without being responsible. Eventually and faster can this bill come into effect if the Democrats win and have a chance to shatter our economy.

Their imprudence of judicial activism disrupts our constitutional order. Now that Ginsburg dies, the Supreme Court is too important in our country and Trump offers his supporters the chance they have desired and expressly voted for: turn the court back to its proper purpose by nominating an originalist. The voters of Trump put him in office practically to do this. For them, this is the top line of his work duties. He’s going to get to work faithfully.

Democrats did not say Ginsburg ‘s seat kept. It belongs to the people of America. The Americans elected Donald Trump and the Republicans were given the majority in the Senate. Trump and the Republicans have every right to appoint a new justice. Democrats have no right to “burn it down” and no excuse to sue (again) the President or to play tricks with our system to stop it from happening.

In particular because it was Democrat Harry Reid who nuked the Filibuster, amid the Senate’s lively traditions and all kinds of warnings about what could happen. If he had not, we would not address the imminent selection of Trump to replace the infamous RBG and to change the Supreme Court ‘s balance.

So own it, Democrats. Democrats. Own it all. Own it all. But don’t you dare to burn down things from anyone else.

Their cleverest game would be to persuade voters that Joe Biden ‘s appointment power would be greater than Donald Trump’s. But they’ve already lost the initiative: before Ginsburg ‘s death, Trump released his short-list nomination, although Biden refuses to release his. Slow Joe was again caught napping.

This year the Democrats have been accusing the Chairman of nothing, fomenting riots in our streets as they strike our police, damaging our economy under a pandemic, smashing the past of our country and menacing even to disrupt the elections of November and getting the Supreme Court out if it wins.

None of these are intelligent, risky plays. Wait for democrats to make all the wrong decisions, and it is up to us to vote like the future of our country. And that’s because it does.