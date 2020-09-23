‘Don’t lie to me,’ Judge Jeanine Pirro Guts the Left Media and their Dens of Dissatisfaction

Judge Jeanine Pirro warns the media and democrats that they are not lying to either the American people.

She’s going to catch them, and in her new book she has Don’t lie to me and stop trying to kill our freedoms. The new one from Pirro is out this week and it’s a barn burner.

The media appears to attempt to make the coronavirus epidemic seem worse than it is. If it can not find pictures of American hospitals filling the brim with COVID patients, it goes away and uses photos from Italian hospitals which are complete without informing the Americans where the pictures originated. This is a crime in the media and a lie. Pirro calls and catches them.

Though we often have seen the number of our cases out of reach, the weak media have made President Trump look worse, the per capita death rates of COVID in America were actually lower than most of the other developed countries — particularly if you eliminate the malfunction in the nursing homes in New York. You will never know if you just listen to the Democratic Party media and its supporters. Pirro has written Don’t Lie to Me to document the “liberal lockdowns” in COVID, which have harmed the strong Trump economy and so much more.

This week, “Bunker” Joe Biden came from the dark to say that 200 million Americans were killed by a coronavirus. This is worth documenting since it means almost two thirds of the world is succumbing to the killer virus in China. Joe should have remained in the bunker and the media ought to have rubbed him lying, otherwise he’d have no idea what he’s thinking.

In Don’t Lie to Me, Judge Pirro leaves no stones unturned. The Trump Administration has been one of the most unethical in our history in the last four years, she writes, not because of him but because of her reactions to him. Well before Trump ‘s opening with the fake news Russia’s collusion hoax, Pirro uses her analysis skills to help readers learn more about it. In the meantime, Pirro catches Democrats and the media lying about … well, almost all.

Take Democrats and officers. Take Democrats. Democrats did the most reckless thing they could at the height of George Floyd’s riots. They have taken decisions that seem to make matters worse. Having already ruined the economy and desperately damaged millions of Americans, they drained their local police forces, cut back on funds to fight crime and deter crime and transfer them into their pet socialist schemes. Now that the defunding has fired back from New York to and from Minneapolis, “Bunker” Biden eventually says that this is a bad idea. Where’s he been all summer? Biden has been hidden, but he is figured out by Pirro.

Judge Pirro’s Don’t Lie to Me, one of the most essential books of the year is smart, brash and searing. She writes that democrats are very about to ruin the freedoms. You demonstrate when you encourage disorder and anarchy while you are locked out of your church. C.A.R.E. say when you do not make a living and support your family. And they aligned themselves with Antifa and the openly Marxist Black Live Matter movement, which also killed your family.

Media can’t seem to be lying to themselves. Pirro lies about the guy media blamed for dying as he cleanses the fish tank. She lies about Trump’s Middle East policies and his response to North Korea’s dangerous regime. She catches them lying about the policies of Trump and the Democrats on our frontier-indeed, Democrats just want open borders-and catches them by helping the Democrats shift goals when the coronavirus lockdowns end.

After countering Russia’s hoax and misuse of power called the prosecutor, Pirro wrote that Trump was facing a “swamp of propaganda” only to have to work with the same Democrats until the pandemic hit. Democrats have never taken responsibility to split the country as a result of the COVID crisis, because the media has not pressured them to do so. Michigan’s Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was not called upon by the media to act as a despot and sabotage the whole coronavirus crisis. Media did not keep Biden accountable for his repeated plagiarism or Bill de Blasio accountable for New York’s devastation.

Judge Jeanine Pirro therefore holds everyone to account in one place: don’t lie to me and avoid trying to undermine our freedoms. When the country is chosen to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg, late judge at the Supreme Court, the Democrats can be bet, and the media are already lying again. The book of Judge Pirro will help you to see the lies and find the truth.

