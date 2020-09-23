Sports
Gale Sayers, Hall of Fame of the Chicago Bears, died 77 years ago
After an extensive drop-in fitness, which included dementia, Gale Sayers, the bright Chicago Bears running back and kick back with his injury-reduced career as the youngest player ever to join the Pro Football Hall of Fame, died. He was seventy-seventh.
Wednesday morning the news was revealed in the Pro Football Hall.
The Kansas Comet was one of the most agile and mysterious ball-carriers ever, as Sayers was named.
“If you want to see perfection as a backward pattern, it was best to get the Gale Sayers’ film,” said Bears creator George Halas, introducing the Hall of Fame Sayers in 1977. “He was in movement poetry. He’s never going to look like him again.
Legendary Bears RB Gale Sayers has died at the age of 77.
(via @nflthrowback) pic.twitter.com/38fpwJD05A
— NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) September 23, 2020
In each of his five full seasons, Sayers’ versatile ability to run helped him gain full recognition. It also left teammates, coaches, fans and analysts to wonder whether he might have performed knee injury after just seven seasons (68 games) in football in 1971.
In reality, the legendary athleticism of Sayers was a sweet themen for the Bears100 Celebration in June 2019, as the former teammates were trying to understand how they admired the same delicate wheelchairman who appeared on stage could be electrically running.
“Give me 18 inches of daylight. That’s all I need.”
One of the greatest to ever play the game. Rest in peace, Gale Sayers. (via @nflthrowback) pic.twitter.com/lWoEdLGGS4
— NFL (@NFL) September 23, 2020
“I would take Walter Payton if I had one (running back) for a season. But if I want a player for a match, across any run I have ever seen — whether Jim Brown or O.J. I’m going to take the Gale Sayers. Johnny Morris, Sayers’ team-mate for three seasons at the mid 1960s, said Simpson or someone.”
Hall of Famer and @ChicagoBears Legend Gale Sayers has passed away at the age of 77.
More: https://t.co/lJti7R3FYL#HOFForever pic.twitter.com/yujzMnhry3
— Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) September 23, 2020
Bears’ legend and Hall-of-Fame running back Gale Sayers died Wednesday, the Hall of Fame confirmed. He was 77. pic.twitter.com/hfKAptZPyx
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 23, 2020
“He realised he was in the air and his leg would swing over and he would come down to another direction. I will put this the best way.
“Gale ran laps all over, so they adopted him easily,” said Butkus. “He’s been incredible. My attempts to fix him also attribute much to my success. In my entire career, I never faced a run-back like him to half-back. This guy can not be touched by anyone.
Sayers set a record of 22 rookies for the Bears’ one-season touchdowns — 14 rush, six receivers, and 1 each for kickoff and punt returns. He was then named NFL’s Rookies of the Year, and his record was the NFL mark for all, no matter what his period, until his touchdowns in New York came after 1964 college. Butkus was unfamiliar with Sayers. They had assembled for a party organised annually by FWAA’s All-American team and the Football Writers’ Association of America and Look Magazine.
My heart is broken over the loss of my dear friend, Gale Sayers.
Portraying Gale in Brian’s Song was a true honor and one of the nightlights of my career. He was an extraordinary human being with the the kindest heart.
My sincerest condolences to his family 💔#RIPGaleSayers pic.twitter.com/OyQRlwuznU
— Billy Dee Williams (@realbdw) September 23, 2020
“I look at the high-tops of this man and he runs backwards with kickoffs and everything else,” Butkus remembered at the celebration of the Bears100. “I didn’t know who he was in the heck, but on that game tape he was fantastic.”
Butkus recalled how Bears veterans found it tough to play at their rookie class. Sayer scored 56 touchdowns and rushed for 4,956 yards. The quadruple Pro Bowler is the No. 4 on the Tribune list of all-time top 100 bears and the No. 5 on the team’s list. He was named last year to the NFL 100 Time Squad.
“I all have a style of mine,” the Hall of Fame quotes Sayers. “I kept people out-of-service, as I played, sweet-hitting, hell, he was out of control and I could knock him down if I did not have much strength when I struck a guy.” I said.
Sayers earned 9,435 all-purpose yards that are the fourth in the history of Bears behind Payton, with Matt Forte (12,718) behind and Devin Hester returning specialist (10,196).
He once told NFL Films, “Give me just 18” of daylight. “Everything I need.”
Born on May 30, 1943 in Kan, in Wichita. Gale Eugene Sayers. He grew up in Omaha, N., and played at Omaha Central High School, in football and track. He set the 24-foot, 113⁄4-inches long jump record. He’s been a twice All American soccer star in Kansas.
The entire Pro Football Hall of Fame family mourns the passing of Gale Sayers. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Ardie, and their entire family. We will forever keep his legacy alive to serve as inspiration for future generations.#HOFForever | @ChicagoBears pic.twitter.com/sLYdu9w0s2
— Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) September 23, 2020
In the 1965 draught, the Bears picked Sayers at No. 4. It was noteworthy that the bears had selected a potential hall of fame line-backer Dick Butkus, who was from Illinois all-American.
Gale Sayers has passed away at the age of 77. RIP Kansas Comet. 🙏🏽 #Bears pic.twitter.com/4L1Bx5PjzV
— Jarrett Payton (@paytonsun) September 23, 2020
In his autobiography, Halas wrote, “Both had odd running movements. “I never saw anyone running the agility of Gale. Nobody ever caught him behind him. Bow-legged Butkus. Later I discovered that Butkus had high school and college knee injuries. Both of them had uncommon talents, with bravery, longing and spirit.
