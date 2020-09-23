Connect with us

News

Joe Biden Wears Face Mask For An Online Interview

Published

12 hours ago

on

Joe Biden Wears Face Mask For An Online Interview

Face masks are intended to stop coronavirus spreading to other people within a near range, but Biden and journalist Brittany Schmidt did not appear in the same room, and Schmidt did not wear a mask.

Reports by Breitbart: The interview was reportedly conducted via zoom or similar remote conference technology.

After visiting the Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry and delivering a speech criticizing President Donald Trump, Biden spoke from Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

The speech itself was “socially remote,” with no one other than the press present who was expected to sit on the floor in marked circles. Biden was also wearing a mask for that.

While Biden said that he would let science direct his reply to the coronavirus pandemic if elected president, there is no science that suggests the risk of coronavirus transmission over the Internet.

Symbolism seemed to drive Biden’s use of the mask as a prop, instead of science, when he criticised Trump, claiming that the president put his own supporters at death risk in campaign rallies.

“We just saw him stage an indoor rally with thousands of people, many of whom did not wear masks despite obvious signs of putting everyone in danger of their lives,” said Biden.

The former vice president seemed to relate to last week’s Trump rally held on site in Henderson, Nevada. The State Democratic Governor has claimed that after declining permission to use outdoor spaces, President Trump left his campaign no alternative.

Trump’s campaign spokesperson, Tim Murtaugh says: “Whether you can join tens of thousands in marching on the highway, play in a casino, or torch small business in rioting, you can peacefully receive from the president of the United States in compliance with the 1st Amendment.”

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
Related Topics:

My self Eswar, I am Creative Head at RecentlyHeard. I Will cover informative content related to political and local news from the United Nations and Canada.

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

More than 160 world leaders, politicians and diplomats demand Julian Assange 's release
News9 hours ago

More than 160 world leaders, politicians and diplomats demand Julian Assange ‘s release
'Don't lie to me,' Judge Jeanine Pirro Guts the Left Media and their Dens of Dissatisfaction
News11 hours ago

‘Don’t lie to me,’ Judge Jeanine Pirro Guts the Left Media and their Dens of Dissatisfaction
Joe Biden Wears Face Mask For An Online Interview
News12 hours ago

Joe Biden Wears Face Mask For An Online Interview
Social Justice Experiment of NFL is unaffected
News12 hours ago

Social Justice Experiment of NFL is unaffected
Agent Who Discovered Weiner Laptop Told Him to All With Hillary's Emails Says FBI
News12 hours ago

Agent Who Discovered Weiner Laptop Told Him to All With Hillary’s Emails Says FBI
Democrats rendered too relevant the Supreme Court. Now they panic and pay the price.
News12 hours ago

Democrats rendered too relevant the Supreme Court. Now they panic and pay the price.
The CDC has just distanced itself socially from its own guidelines on how Coronavirus spreads to the air
News12 hours ago

The CDC has just distanced itself socially from its own guidelines on how Coronavirus spreads to the air
Says Schools Hungarian PM must shield children from 'Gender Ideology & Rainbow Propaganda'
local news12 hours ago

Says Schools Hungarian PM must shield children from ‘Gender Ideology & Rainbow Propaganda’
Louisville declares emergency in anticipation of the decision of Breonna Taylor
News13 hours ago

Louisville declares emergency in anticipation of the decision of Breonna Taylor
freelance
Entrepreneurship17 hours ago

How to hire a professional freelance translator?
office
startup18 hours ago

Must-Have Essential Office Supplies
Quantum Machines Raises $5.5M in Seed Funding
technology1 day ago

Meet Silq: The First High-Level Quantum Computer Language
Hire Remote Database Developers app developers
Tech1 day ago

6 Easy Steps to Hire Remote Database Developers
mango and mangos tree
Home Improvement1 day ago

Things to know about your favorite Mangos and Mango tree
managers wait for job applicants
Education1 day ago

Here are the most preferred Government Job Examinations conducted in India!
Alkaline Rich
A - Z Health Guides2 days ago

Which Foods Are Alkaline Rich?
Gift Basket Blue
Facts2 days ago

Tips For Choosing The Perfect Corporate Gift Basket
top six Python packages for data science professionals
Tech5 days ago

What is special about Python? New tools to discover
Is It Safe To Travel to Egypt in 2021?
Travel5 days ago

Is It Safe To Travel to Egypt in 2021?
What Is a Consumer Proposal? And Why Would You Get One?
Finance1 week ago

What Is a Consumer Proposal? And Why Would You Get One?
dog
Travel1 week ago

7 Best Dog-Friendly Travel Destinations In The U.S. For 2021
Rheumatoid Arthritis
A - Z Health Guides1 week ago

10 Ways to Conquer Rheumatoid Arthritis
Adhesives
Tech1 week ago

ADHESIVES & SEALANTS Overview & Benefits
digital marketing
Marketing1 week ago

Is the marketing strategy killing digital marketing?
RDP
Tech1 week ago

How to fight RDP Attacks Effectively for Safe Remote Access
AYUSH Health Insurance
Insurance2 weeks ago

Health Insurance Plans: Individual vs. Family Plans
Restaurant
Travel2 weeks ago

Changing Restaurant, Pub & Cafe Experiences
Sexual Assault Suspect Jacob Blake: I'm 'Proud' of him Kamala Harris praises
News2 weeks ago

Sexual Assault Suspect Jacob Blake: I’m ‘Proud’ of him Kamala Harris praises
Trump is aiming at Marxist ideology behind BLM disturbances
News2 weeks ago

Trump is aiming at Marxist ideology behind BLM disturbances
California gym owners Angry were open for months after finding gyms in Gov't Buildings
News2 weeks ago

California gym owners Angry were open for months after finding gyms in Gov’t Buildings
The Film Festival in Berlin Ditching Award 'Actor' & 'Actress'
News4 weeks ago

The Film Festival in Berlin Ditching Award ‘Actor’ & ‘Actress’
Trump to reveal 'Breakthrough' treatment for COVID-19
News4 weeks ago

Trump to reveal ‘Breakthrough’ treatment for COVID-19
DHS Braces as Presidential elections 'Potential EMP Attack'
News2 weeks ago

DHS Braces as Presidential elections ‘Potential EMP Attack’
Tragic Irony BLM Rioters Torch Church With Black Lives Matter
News4 weeks ago

Tragic Irony: BLM Rioters Torch Church Sign on Front for ‘White Lives Matter’
4 Reasons Why Your Company Should Consider Rugged Computers
Tech3 weeks ago

4 Reasons Why Your Company Should Consider Rugged Computers
Best Practices for Installing & Maintaining Your CMM
Tech3 weeks ago

Best Practices for Installing & Maintaining Your CMM
Sexual Assault Suspect Jacob Blake: I'm 'Proud' of him Kamala Harris praises
News2 weeks ago

Sexual Assault Suspect Jacob Blake: I’m ‘Proud’ of him Kamala Harris praises
Set Ablaze Portland Protesters Applaud After Police
News4 weeks ago

Set Ablaze Portland Protesters Applaud After Police
Kamala Harris
News2 weeks ago

Lawyer: Jacob Blake says Kamala Harris is ‘Proud’ Of him. Blasts in social media
Telehealth
A - Z Health Guides3 weeks ago

Benefits of Telehealth for Gastroenterology
Barack Obama
News4 weeks ago

Barack Obama: His DNC Speech A Demagogue
Hillary Clinton RAGES; Tells Biden to not issue 'Any conditions'
News4 weeks ago

Hillary Clinton RAGES; Tells Biden to not issue ‘Any conditions’
Pelosi Calls Trump Republican Allies ‘Enemies of the State
News4 weeks ago

Pelosi Names Trump and the Republican Supporters ‘State Enemies’
dynimate
News2 weeks ago

BTS’ Billboard Hot 100 ‘Dynamite’ No. 1 for the second week
Louisville Armed Protestors Square off on Derby Day
News2 weeks ago

Louisville Armed Protestors Square off on Derby Day
Portland Antifa Rioters Set on Fire, Cops Throw Highway Lights, Post-Apocalyptic Scene Lease
News4 weeks ago

Portland Antifa Rioters Set on Fire, Cops Throw Highway Lights, Post-Apocalyptic Scene Lease
vote
News2 weeks ago

1,000 people in primary Georgia, face 10 years in prison, $100,000 in fines
'The Batman' arrives and with him came Gotham's Knights
News4 weeks ago

‘The Batman’ arrives and with him came Gotham’s Knights
Rand Paul Flips the Legal Justice System, Biden and Trump
News4 weeks ago

Rand Paul Flips the Legal Justice System, Biden and Trump
Trump is aiming at Marxist ideology behind BLM disturbances
News2 weeks ago

Trump is aiming at Marxist ideology behind BLM disturbances
President Trump
News2 weeks ago

Dan Rather on Atlantic’s Trump Story: “It is believable to many whether he said it or not.”
Say media is wrong, the trump has a 91 percent chance of re-election. Who has forecasted 24 of the last 26 elections
News4 weeks ago

Say media is wrong, the trump has a 91 percent chance of re-election. Who has forecasted 24 of the last 26 elections
Jr. Don Trump. Where it affects Democrats (and Kimberly Guilfoyle Just Hurts Our Ears)
News4 weeks ago

Jr. Don Trump. Where it affects Democrats (and Kimberly Guilfoyle Just Hurts Our Ears)
California gym owners Angry were open for months after finding gyms in Gov't Buildings
News2 weeks ago

California gym owners Angry were open for months after finding gyms in Gov’t Buildings
Traveling to Africa In the middle of COVID-19
Travel2 weeks ago

Traveling to Africa In the middle of COVID-19
dhs logo
News2 weeks ago

White supremacy is the ‘most lethal threat’ for the U.S.
Lionel Messi
News4 weeks ago

Five franchises that could sign Lionel Messi and four other teams (but not)
White Professor from George Washington University who wanted to become Black Suspended
News2 weeks ago

White Professor from George Washington University who wanted to become Black Suspended
Career Benefits Of Studying Abroad
Education3 weeks ago

Four Things International Students Should Know About Studying In The US
Houses Of Worship Are ‘Essential,’ Trump Tells Governors To Open Them Up Now
News3 weeks ago

Exclusive: Nearly 700 U.S. Veterans Give Open Letter in Trump Support

Trending