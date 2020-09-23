News
Joe Biden Wears Face Mask For An Online Interview
Face masks are intended to stop coronavirus spreading to other people within a near range, but Biden and journalist Brittany Schmidt did not appear in the same room, and Schmidt did not wear a mask.
Reports by Breitbart: The interview was reportedly conducted via zoom or similar remote conference technology.
After visiting the Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry and delivering a speech criticizing President Donald Trump, Biden spoke from Manitowoc, Wisconsin.
The speech itself was “socially remote,” with no one other than the press present who was expected to sit on the floor in marked circles. Biden was also wearing a mask for that.
While Biden said that he would let science direct his reply to the coronavirus pandemic if elected president, there is no science that suggests the risk of coronavirus transmission over the Internet.
Symbolism seemed to drive Biden’s use of the mask as a prop, instead of science, when he criticised Trump, claiming that the president put his own supporters at death risk in campaign rallies.
“We just saw him stage an indoor rally with thousands of people, many of whom did not wear masks despite obvious signs of putting everyone in danger of their lives,” said Biden.
The former vice president seemed to relate to last week’s Trump rally held on site in Henderson, Nevada. The State Democratic Governor has claimed that after declining permission to use outdoor spaces, President Trump left his campaign no alternative.
Trump’s campaign spokesperson, Tim Murtaugh says: “Whether you can join tens of thousands in marching on the highway, play in a casino, or torch small business in rioting, you can peacefully receive from the president of the United States in compliance with the 1st Amendment.”
