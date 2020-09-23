Connect with us

News

Louisville declares emergency in anticipation of the decision of Breonna Taylor

Published

17 hours ago

on

Louisville declares emergency in anticipation of the decision of Breonna Taylor

In Louisville, Kentucky, a state of emergency was declared in anticipation of demonstrations following the imminent decision of the grand jury to assassinate Breonna Taylor by police.

Taylor, a 26-year-old working as an emergency technician, died in an inquiry into an ex-boyfriend on 13 March by a police department serving a no-knock warrant.

Taylor was with her boyfriend Kenneth Walker at her apartment when police barged in. Walker, who said no cops, shot his gun, thinking that the police were intruders. One officer was shot in the leg and in response, the police fired.

There was no money or drugs in the apartment. One of the three officers involved in the shooting was shot for firing his weapon “willful and blindly,” but no charges against him or the rest of the officers were laid.

The reports showed that Daniel Cameron, the Kentucky Attorney General, submitted evidence to a grand jury that would eventually determine whether to charge each of the three shooting officers. Cameron will also present the findings of his investigation of the case through his office.

When he will make an announcement or whether the Grand Jury has begun proceedings is not entirely clear.

Early in the morning, Louisville Police announced it would reduce downtown car traffic “due to heightened scrutiny and activity in anticipation of an announcement” and “ensure that the area is as safe as possible for downtown tourists to voice their first amends.”

The department has also declared a state of emergency, meaning that every off-day or holiday is terminated and officers are expected to work 12-hour shifts. According to WAVE 3, a local news channel, the federal buildings in downtown Louisville closed and federal forces were summoned to secure federal buildings.

In a tweet on Tuesday morning, the mayor of Louisville Greg Fischer said: “We don’t know when or what an announcement the Attorney General is going to make. Our aim is for potential demonstrators to assemble and express their first right of amendment and brace themselves for any possible eventuality, to keep everyone safe.

Protests in Louisville and across the USA have spread as the investigation by the Attorney General has progressed. Arrest calls for Taylor killing officers have been common, with high-profile individuals, such as singer Beyoncé, who wrote an open letter to Cameron, calling for arrest.

Legal experts have indicated that whether officials are to be charged is unknown but, considering the immunity provided to the police, it may be doubtful.

In most states, including Kentucky, self-defense laws allow an individual to use deadly force against intruders. But security in Kentucky does not allow an individual to injure police officers if they know or can reasonably believe they are in their homes.

Chief of the Interim Police Robert Schroeder said the town has been in contact with Cameron’s office and wants to be informed of any decisions in advance.

“As we all know, with everyday circumstances in mind, the plans often go awry and we need to prepare ahead of time,” Schröder said. He said the attorney general’s office “was confident they will try to give us notice to the best of their capacity.”

Officers who entered their house using a no-knock warrant during a narcotics investigation shot Taylor, a Black emergency physician, eight times the 13 March. The warrant used was related to a suspect who did not live there and no drugs were contained inside it. Louisville Metro Council has since prohibited the use of no-knock warrants.

Wide demonstrations over the death of Taylor at times broke out in the city in May, but the majority of demonstrations have been peaceful since, including a large march outside the Kentucky Derby earlier this month. Actors, athletes, advocates, and the family of Taylor have been urging Cameron, for many months, to sue suspects involved in the raid for criminal reasons.

“We don’t know once again when the announcement will come, but we have to get ready for it,” said Mayor Fischer. “Our aim is to give future manifestors the ability to assemble and express their rights in the First Amendment after the announcement. At the same time, we plan for every eventuality to ensure that everyone is secure.”

Last week, Louisville settled a 12 million dollar lawsuit from Taylor’s family and implemented numerous policy changes as part of the deal.

On Monday, the police said that the department had canceled its holiday and set up barricades to brace for the decision.

The federal courthouse and other federal buildings have been closed for a week by federal authorities.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
Related Topics:

Mahesh is leading digital marketing initiatives at RecentlyHeard, a NewsFeed platform that covers news from all sectors. He develops, manages, and executes digital strategies to increase online visibility, better reach target audiences, and create engaging experience across channels. With 7+ years of experience, He is skilled in search engine optimization, content marketing, social media marketing, and advertising, and analytics.

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

More than 160 world leaders, politicians and diplomats demand Julian Assange 's release
News12 hours ago

More than 160 world leaders, politicians and diplomats demand Julian Assange ‘s release
'Don't lie to me,' Judge Jeanine Pirro Guts the Left Media and their Dens of Dissatisfaction
News14 hours ago

‘Don’t lie to me,’ Judge Jeanine Pirro Guts the Left Media and their Dens of Dissatisfaction
Joe Biden Wears Face Mask For An Online Interview
News16 hours ago

Joe Biden Wears Face Mask For An Online Interview
Social Justice Experiment of NFL is unaffected
News16 hours ago

Social Justice Experiment of NFL is unaffected
Agent Who Discovered Weiner Laptop Told Him to All With Hillary's Emails Says FBI
News16 hours ago

Agent Who Discovered Weiner Laptop Told Him to All With Hillary’s Emails Says FBI
Democrats rendered too relevant the Supreme Court. Now they panic and pay the price.
News16 hours ago

Democrats rendered too relevant the Supreme Court. Now they panic and pay the price.
The CDC has just distanced itself socially from its own guidelines on how Coronavirus spreads to the air
News16 hours ago

The CDC has just distanced itself socially from its own guidelines on how Coronavirus spreads to the air
Says Schools Hungarian PM must shield children from 'Gender Ideology & Rainbow Propaganda'
local news16 hours ago

Says Schools Hungarian PM must shield children from ‘Gender Ideology & Rainbow Propaganda’
Louisville declares emergency in anticipation of the decision of Breonna Taylor
News17 hours ago

Louisville declares emergency in anticipation of the decision of Breonna Taylor
freelance
Entrepreneurship20 hours ago

How to hire a professional freelance translator?
office
startup21 hours ago

Must-Have Essential Office Supplies
Quantum Machines Raises $5.5M in Seed Funding
technology1 day ago

Meet Silq: The First High-Level Quantum Computer Language
Hire Remote Database Developers app developers
Tech1 day ago

6 Easy Steps to Hire Remote Database Developers
mango and mangos tree
Home Improvement1 day ago

Things to know about your favorite Mangos and Mango tree
managers wait for job applicants
Education1 day ago

Here are the most preferred Government Job Examinations conducted in India!
Alkaline Rich
A - Z Health Guides2 days ago

Which Foods Are Alkaline Rich?
Gift Basket Blue
Facts2 days ago

Tips For Choosing The Perfect Corporate Gift Basket
top six Python packages for data science professionals
Tech5 days ago

What is special about Python? New tools to discover
Is It Safe To Travel to Egypt in 2021?
Travel5 days ago

Is It Safe To Travel to Egypt in 2021?
What Is a Consumer Proposal? And Why Would You Get One?
Finance1 week ago

What Is a Consumer Proposal? And Why Would You Get One?
dog
Travel1 week ago

7 Best Dog-Friendly Travel Destinations In The U.S. For 2021
Rheumatoid Arthritis
A - Z Health Guides1 week ago

10 Ways to Conquer Rheumatoid Arthritis
Adhesives
Tech1 week ago

ADHESIVES & SEALANTS Overview & Benefits
digital marketing
Marketing1 week ago

Is the marketing strategy killing digital marketing?
RDP
Tech1 week ago

How to fight RDP Attacks Effectively for Safe Remote Access
AYUSH Health Insurance
Insurance2 weeks ago

Health Insurance Plans: Individual vs. Family Plans
Restaurant
Travel2 weeks ago

Changing Restaurant, Pub & Cafe Experiences
Sexual Assault Suspect Jacob Blake: I'm 'Proud' of him Kamala Harris praises
News2 weeks ago

Sexual Assault Suspect Jacob Blake: I’m ‘Proud’ of him Kamala Harris praises
Trump is aiming at Marxist ideology behind BLM disturbances
News2 weeks ago

Trump is aiming at Marxist ideology behind BLM disturbances
California gym owners Angry were open for months after finding gyms in Gov't Buildings
News2 weeks ago

California gym owners Angry were open for months after finding gyms in Gov’t Buildings
The Film Festival in Berlin Ditching Award 'Actor' & 'Actress'
News4 weeks ago

The Film Festival in Berlin Ditching Award ‘Actor’ & ‘Actress’
Trump to reveal 'Breakthrough' treatment for COVID-19
News4 weeks ago

Trump to reveal ‘Breakthrough’ treatment for COVID-19
DHS Braces as Presidential elections 'Potential EMP Attack'
News2 weeks ago

DHS Braces as Presidential elections ‘Potential EMP Attack’
Tragic Irony BLM Rioters Torch Church With Black Lives Matter
News4 weeks ago

Tragic Irony: BLM Rioters Torch Church Sign on Front for ‘White Lives Matter’
4 Reasons Why Your Company Should Consider Rugged Computers
Tech3 weeks ago

4 Reasons Why Your Company Should Consider Rugged Computers
Best Practices for Installing & Maintaining Your CMM
Tech3 weeks ago

Best Practices for Installing & Maintaining Your CMM
Sexual Assault Suspect Jacob Blake: I'm 'Proud' of him Kamala Harris praises
News2 weeks ago

Sexual Assault Suspect Jacob Blake: I’m ‘Proud’ of him Kamala Harris praises
Set Ablaze Portland Protesters Applaud After Police
News4 weeks ago

Set Ablaze Portland Protesters Applaud After Police
Kamala Harris
News2 weeks ago

Lawyer: Jacob Blake says Kamala Harris is ‘Proud’ Of him. Blasts in social media
Barack Obama
News4 weeks ago

Barack Obama: His DNC Speech A Demagogue
Telehealth
A - Z Health Guides3 weeks ago

Benefits of Telehealth for Gastroenterology
Hillary Clinton RAGES; Tells Biden to not issue 'Any conditions'
News4 weeks ago

Hillary Clinton RAGES; Tells Biden to not issue ‘Any conditions’
Pelosi Calls Trump Republican Allies ‘Enemies of the State
News4 weeks ago

Pelosi Names Trump and the Republican Supporters ‘State Enemies’
dynimate
News2 weeks ago

BTS’ Billboard Hot 100 ‘Dynamite’ No. 1 for the second week
Louisville Armed Protestors Square off on Derby Day
News2 weeks ago

Louisville Armed Protestors Square off on Derby Day
Portland Antifa Rioters Set on Fire, Cops Throw Highway Lights, Post-Apocalyptic Scene Lease
News4 weeks ago

Portland Antifa Rioters Set on Fire, Cops Throw Highway Lights, Post-Apocalyptic Scene Lease
vote
News2 weeks ago

1,000 people in primary Georgia, face 10 years in prison, $100,000 in fines
'The Batman' arrives and with him came Gotham's Knights
News4 weeks ago

‘The Batman’ arrives and with him came Gotham’s Knights
Rand Paul Flips the Legal Justice System, Biden and Trump
News4 weeks ago

Rand Paul Flips the Legal Justice System, Biden and Trump
Trump is aiming at Marxist ideology behind BLM disturbances
News2 weeks ago

Trump is aiming at Marxist ideology behind BLM disturbances
Say media is wrong, the trump has a 91 percent chance of re-election. Who has forecasted 24 of the last 26 elections
News4 weeks ago

Say media is wrong, the trump has a 91 percent chance of re-election. Who has forecasted 24 of the last 26 elections
President Trump
News2 weeks ago

Dan Rather on Atlantic’s Trump Story: “It is believable to many whether he said it or not.”
Jr. Don Trump. Where it affects Democrats (and Kimberly Guilfoyle Just Hurts Our Ears)
News4 weeks ago

Jr. Don Trump. Where it affects Democrats (and Kimberly Guilfoyle Just Hurts Our Ears)
California gym owners Angry were open for months after finding gyms in Gov't Buildings
News2 weeks ago

California gym owners Angry were open for months after finding gyms in Gov’t Buildings
Traveling to Africa In the middle of COVID-19
Travel2 weeks ago

Traveling to Africa In the middle of COVID-19
Lionel Messi
News4 weeks ago

Five franchises that could sign Lionel Messi and four other teams (but not)
dhs logo
News2 weeks ago

White supremacy is the ‘most lethal threat’ for the U.S.
White Professor from George Washington University who wanted to become Black Suspended
News2 weeks ago

White Professor from George Washington University who wanted to become Black Suspended
Career Benefits Of Studying Abroad
Education3 weeks ago

Four Things International Students Should Know About Studying In The US
Houses Of Worship Are ‘Essential,’ Trump Tells Governors To Open Them Up Now
News3 weeks ago

Exclusive: Nearly 700 U.S. Veterans Give Open Letter in Trump Support

Trending