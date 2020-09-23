Connect with us

News

More than 160 world leaders, politicians and diplomats demand Julian Assange ‘s release

Published

4 hours ago

on

More than 160 world leaders, politicians and diplomats demand Julian Assange 's release

Current and former leaders, including Alberto Fernández and Nicolas Maduro, President of Venezuela, have added their names to an ever growing list of politicians calling for an end to political and legal repression of journalists and the founder of Wikileaks.

Assange was supported by the influential community in an open letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other ministers of the government.

RT reports: 167 ministers, former heads of state and parliament have now signed the letter. It is addressed to Prime Minister Boris Johnson and warns England that the Wikileaks founding member is being extradited to the United States of violations of domestic , foreign and human rights laws.

Other famous names include Jeremy Corbyn, former Labor Party leader, Jose Luis Zapatero and former Spanish Prime Minister Ernesto Samper, Lula da Silva and Dilma Roussef, former Colombian President Evo Morales and ex-Ecuadorian President Rafael Correa.

Lula himself, a former political prisoner, has said that “If the democrats of the World, including all journalists, lawyers, unionists and politicians are not courageous enough to stand up for Assange so that he isn’t extraditable, it means that there are many [of] democrats who are liars out there.”

UK MP Kenneth MacAskill, a former lawyer and Secretary of Justice of Scotland, described the matter as being a ‘political, not legal crucifixion,’ aimed at ‘entering and revealing the facts.’

Drawing on the risky precedents any extradition would have set for journalists worldwide, the right organizations like Amnesty International, The Council, The American Civil Liberties Union, Reporters Without Borders and Human Rights Watch have long defended Assange’s amnesty.

The petition of Amnesty International calling for an end to the extradition proceedings earned more than 400,000 signatures. The group also expressed disappointment that its foreign oversight agencies are not allowed to attend the hearings.

In August, however, the support was dramatically increased because the Assange extradition trial languishes in bureaucratic and judicial purgatory with frequent technical difficulties and postponement caused by potential Covid-19 infections among legal teams. The Assange community originally published an open letter.

“The common and ambiguous existence of Julian Assange allegations and crimes mentioned in this indictment are alarming, as many of them relate to investigative journalism activities in Europe and beyond,” reads the letter.

The extradition trial of Assange begins at the Old Bailey in London. Should the judge rule against him, he will presumably be transported across the Atlantic where, in addition to potentially aiding Chelsea Manning in hacking government computers, he was prosecuted under the Treason statute for handling state secrets and sensitive information.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
Related Topics:

My self Eswar, I am Creative Head at RecentlyHeard. I Will cover informative content related to political and local news from the United Nations and Canada.

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

More than 160 world leaders, politicians and diplomats demand Julian Assange 's release
News4 hours ago

More than 160 world leaders, politicians and diplomats demand Julian Assange ‘s release
'Don't lie to me,' Judge Jeanine Pirro Guts the Left Media and their Dens of Dissatisfaction
News6 hours ago

‘Don’t lie to me,’ Judge Jeanine Pirro Guts the Left Media and their Dens of Dissatisfaction
Joe Biden Wears Face Mask For An Online Interview
News8 hours ago

Joe Biden Wears Face Mask For An Online Interview
Social Justice Experiment of NFL is unaffected
News8 hours ago

Social Justice Experiment of NFL is unaffected
Agent Who Discovered Weiner Laptop Told Him to All With Hillary's Emails Says FBI
News8 hours ago

Agent Who Discovered Weiner Laptop Told Him to All With Hillary’s Emails Says FBI
Democrats rendered too relevant the Supreme Court. Now they panic and pay the price.
News8 hours ago

Democrats rendered too relevant the Supreme Court. Now they panic and pay the price.
The CDC has just distanced itself socially from its own guidelines on how Coronavirus spreads to the air
News8 hours ago

The CDC has just distanced itself socially from its own guidelines on how Coronavirus spreads to the air
Says Schools Hungarian PM must shield children from 'Gender Ideology & Rainbow Propaganda'
local news8 hours ago

Says Schools Hungarian PM must shield children from ‘Gender Ideology & Rainbow Propaganda’
Louisville declares emergency in anticipation of the decision of Breonna Taylor
News9 hours ago

Louisville declares emergency in anticipation of the decision of Breonna Taylor
freelance
Entrepreneurship12 hours ago

How to hire a professional freelance translator?
office
startup13 hours ago

Must-Have Essential Office Supplies
Quantum Machines Raises $5.5M in Seed Funding
technology22 hours ago

Meet Silq: The First High-Level Quantum Computer Language
Hire Remote Database Developers app developers
Tech22 hours ago

6 Easy Steps to Hire Remote Database Developers
mango and mangos tree
Home Improvement22 hours ago

Things to know about your favorite Mangos and Mango tree
managers wait for job applicants
Education22 hours ago

Here are the most preferred Government Job Examinations conducted in India!
Alkaline Rich
A - Z Health Guides2 days ago

Which Foods Are Alkaline Rich?
Gift Basket Blue
Facts2 days ago

Tips For Choosing The Perfect Corporate Gift Basket
top six Python packages for data science professionals
Tech5 days ago

What is special about Python? New tools to discover
Is It Safe To Travel to Egypt in 2021?
Travel5 days ago

Is It Safe To Travel to Egypt in 2021?
What Is a Consumer Proposal? And Why Would You Get One?
Finance1 week ago

What Is a Consumer Proposal? And Why Would You Get One?
dog
Travel1 week ago

7 Best Dog-Friendly Travel Destinations In The U.S. For 2021
Rheumatoid Arthritis
A - Z Health Guides1 week ago

10 Ways to Conquer Rheumatoid Arthritis
Adhesives
Tech1 week ago

ADHESIVES & SEALANTS Overview & Benefits
digital marketing
Marketing1 week ago

Is the marketing strategy killing digital marketing?
RDP
Tech1 week ago

How to fight RDP Attacks Effectively for Safe Remote Access
AYUSH Health Insurance
Insurance1 week ago

Health Insurance Plans: Individual vs. Family Plans
Restaurant
Travel1 week ago

Changing Restaurant, Pub & Cafe Experiences
Sexual Assault Suspect Jacob Blake: I'm 'Proud' of him Kamala Harris praises
News2 weeks ago

Sexual Assault Suspect Jacob Blake: I’m ‘Proud’ of him Kamala Harris praises
Trump is aiming at Marxist ideology behind BLM disturbances
News2 weeks ago

Trump is aiming at Marxist ideology behind BLM disturbances
California gym owners Angry were open for months after finding gyms in Gov't Buildings
News2 weeks ago

California gym owners Angry were open for months after finding gyms in Gov’t Buildings
The Film Festival in Berlin Ditching Award 'Actor' & 'Actress'
News4 weeks ago

The Film Festival in Berlin Ditching Award ‘Actor’ & ‘Actress’
Trump to reveal 'Breakthrough' treatment for COVID-19
News4 weeks ago

Trump to reveal ‘Breakthrough’ treatment for COVID-19
DHS Braces as Presidential elections 'Potential EMP Attack'
News2 weeks ago

DHS Braces as Presidential elections ‘Potential EMP Attack’
kratom
A - Z Health Guides4 weeks ago

Where and how do I find best kratom locally and near me?
Tragic Irony BLM Rioters Torch Church With Black Lives Matter
News4 weeks ago

Tragic Irony: BLM Rioters Torch Church Sign on Front for ‘White Lives Matter’
4 Reasons Why Your Company Should Consider Rugged Computers
Tech3 weeks ago

4 Reasons Why Your Company Should Consider Rugged Computers
Best Practices for Installing & Maintaining Your CMM
Tech3 weeks ago

Best Practices for Installing & Maintaining Your CMM
Sexual Assault Suspect Jacob Blake: I'm 'Proud' of him Kamala Harris praises
News2 weeks ago

Sexual Assault Suspect Jacob Blake: I’m ‘Proud’ of him Kamala Harris praises
Set Ablaze Portland Protesters Applaud After Police
News4 weeks ago

Set Ablaze Portland Protesters Applaud After Police
Kamala Harris
News2 weeks ago

Lawyer: Jacob Blake says Kamala Harris is ‘Proud’ Of him. Blasts in social media
Barack Obama
News4 weeks ago

Barack Obama: His DNC Speech A Demagogue
Telehealth
A - Z Health Guides3 weeks ago

Benefits of Telehealth for Gastroenterology
Hillary Clinton RAGES; Tells Biden to not issue 'Any conditions'
News4 weeks ago

Hillary Clinton RAGES; Tells Biden to not issue ‘Any conditions’
Pelosi Calls Trump Republican Allies ‘Enemies of the State
News4 weeks ago

Pelosi Names Trump and the Republican Supporters ‘State Enemies’
dynimate
News2 weeks ago

BTS’ Billboard Hot 100 ‘Dynamite’ No. 1 for the second week
Louisville Armed Protestors Square off on Derby Day
News2 weeks ago

Louisville Armed Protestors Square off on Derby Day
Portland Antifa Rioters Set on Fire, Cops Throw Highway Lights, Post-Apocalyptic Scene Lease
News4 weeks ago

Portland Antifa Rioters Set on Fire, Cops Throw Highway Lights, Post-Apocalyptic Scene Lease
vote
News2 weeks ago

1,000 people in primary Georgia, face 10 years in prison, $100,000 in fines
'The Batman' arrives and with him came Gotham's Knights
News4 weeks ago

‘The Batman’ arrives and with him came Gotham’s Knights
Rand Paul Flips the Legal Justice System, Biden and Trump
News4 weeks ago

Rand Paul Flips the Legal Justice System, Biden and Trump
Trump is aiming at Marxist ideology behind BLM disturbances
News2 weeks ago

Trump is aiming at Marxist ideology behind BLM disturbances
Say media is wrong, the trump has a 91 percent chance of re-election. Who has forecasted 24 of the last 26 elections
News4 weeks ago

Say media is wrong, the trump has a 91 percent chance of re-election. Who has forecasted 24 of the last 26 elections
President Trump
News2 weeks ago

Dan Rather on Atlantic’s Trump Story: “It is believable to many whether he said it or not.”
Jr. Don Trump. Where it affects Democrats (and Kimberly Guilfoyle Just Hurts Our Ears)
News4 weeks ago

Jr. Don Trump. Where it affects Democrats (and Kimberly Guilfoyle Just Hurts Our Ears)
Traveling to Africa In the middle of COVID-19
Travel2 weeks ago

Traveling to Africa In the middle of COVID-19
California gym owners Angry were open for months after finding gyms in Gov't Buildings
News2 weeks ago

California gym owners Angry were open for months after finding gyms in Gov’t Buildings
dhs logo
News2 weeks ago

White supremacy is the ‘most lethal threat’ for the U.S.
Lionel Messi
News4 weeks ago

Five franchises that could sign Lionel Messi and four other teams (but not)
White Professor from George Washington University who wanted to become Black Suspended
News2 weeks ago

White Professor from George Washington University who wanted to become Black Suspended
Career Benefits Of Studying Abroad
Education3 weeks ago

Four Things International Students Should Know About Studying In The US

Trending