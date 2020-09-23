Says Schools Hungarian PM must shield children from ‘Gender Ideology & Rainbow Propaganda’

Hungarian Premier Viktor Orbán slammed liberal ideology saying conservative school children must protect themselves against disruptive leftist propaganda.

Orbán claimed in a written speech that the education agenda was “unreconcilable” between Liberals and Conservatives and that Conservatives had an emphasis on encouraging children “to become patriots that can carry on our established tradition.”

Reports by Breitbart: The Prime Minister reserved some of his most spoken words to condemn the left’s campaign for gender theory in classrooms.

Christian Democrats “wait for schools to improve the sexual identity provided to each child by the Creator at birth,” he says, “to aid girls to become beautiful and admirable women; and to help boys to become men capable of assisting their families in protection and support.”

‘Schools should defend family traditions and values and keep minors away from gender politics and rainbow propaganda,’ he added while recognizing the shockingness of his words to modern liberal mentalité.

“Free people consider this at best as medieval backwardness and at worst as clerical fascism,” he said. “The object of school education can, in their opinion, only be to lead children in their inner selves, allow them to realize themselves, bring them to the beauty of the universal political order, and thus pull the surrounding layers of tradition from their grandparents’ lives, their grandfathers’ and their parents’ lives.”

The core feature of liberal illumination is the abandonment of Christian morality and anthropology based on the human person’s biblical interpretation, suggested Orbán.

Liberals claimed that “the condition for just and morally sound government is common, universal purpose, and absolute values revealed by God and the theological and biblical practices that have evolved out of them are utterly unnecessary.”

“They simply say that a dividing wall between the church and government must be constructed and that religion’s presence must be banned from the public domain,” he said.

Owing to their relative isolation and openly Christian national constitution, Hungarians “know nothing of the scope, depth, and animosity of this debate, which spans the Western civilization.”

He said that “the State and Church work on distinct parallel paths.” The uncompromising, insightful fundamental concept in our national-Christian Constitution.

“It aims to replace separation by the integrated religion into society while retaining the autonomy of the Church and State, and maintaining a spirit of openness to religious views,” he said.

The Christian Democrats agree that “the need for faith, Biblical tradition, and our churches is greater today than they have been for centuries in order to improve justice, public morality, and the common good.”