WASHINGTON – The letter published on Thursday stated that Joe Biden had a character and decision as commander in head instead of President Donald Trump who struggled “to address big or small challenges.” Washington has more than 200 retired generals and admirals.

Some of the officers who signed the letter to Biden have withdrawn in recent years. This includes Gen. Paul Selva of the Air Force, who served as Vice President of the Joint Staff Chiefs under Trump in August of 2019 before he retired; Vice Adm. Gardner Howe, a representative of the Navy SEAL, who retired last year and Adm. Paul Zuk, who served as Coast Guard Officer in 2018.

Biden and nearly 300 other former officials and diplomats of national security have signed a letter from the retired high-ranking man. Amongst the signatories were former CIA Director William Webster and FBI Secretaries William Perry, William Cohen, Chück Hagel and Ash Carter, as well as five former defense secretaries.

“My own view is that I have a responsibility to engage in the citizenship issues of that nation of which I am a citizen,” said Steve Abbot in his retreat of his letter signing decision.

Abbot was the commander of the United States. He became Bush’s acting national security adviser for the Sixth Fleet and Commander for Naval Striking and Support Forces in Southern Europe. Speaking of the late Sen. John McCain in 2016, he felt he had a responsibility as a citizen and that he first was concerned.

“I just knew that I would have trouble with anyone who took the view,” he said. The list included 22 former military four-star agents, including Navy Adm. Samuel Locklear, who oversees all the United States forces in the Pacific 2012–2015, and Adm. Harry Ulrich, who was a co-plaintiff. “I just knew that I had trouble with someone who had those views.

“I’ve been seeing what our military’s obviously exploiting to satisfy its personal needs over the past four years,” said the Abbot. “The military has been a faithful and trustworthy constant in this region, because of its apolitical character.

In August, a similar letter was released in August by more than 70 former senior national security officials – many of whom were Republicans who served in previous GOP administrations – claiming that Trump weakened America’s position in the world. During the 2016 campaign, hundreds of former Republican senior national security authorities opposed Trump and became known as Republicans “Never Trump.” Many of those who signed the letters were blacklisted in the Trump administration.

By statute, members of the armed service must remain apolitical, although most high-ranking officials would remain out of the political arena until their uniforms are hanging. Although in the past two decades there has been an ever-growing number of senior officers in retirement politics, the letter from Thursday was marked by the pure number of the top officers from each branch of the Army who preferred Biden as their endorsement.

Pensioners and officials have said that the country needs a leader, truthful with the ideals of empathy, respect partnerships, educated decisions, and personal accountability.

‘We are persuaded that Joe Biden’s positions are rooted in soft judgment, holistic understanding, and fundamental values, though some of us may have different opinions in specific policy issues,’ they wrote.

“Thanks to its disdainful attitude and failure, our allies no longer trust in us, supports us and our foes no longer fear us,” the letter said. “The new President show that his administration is not up to the huge responsibilities of his administration; he can not confront big and small challenges.

The president has given the power to an opponent Russian who is forcing the US military personnel’s hands-on incentives and his trade war on China has only affected the farmers and manufacturers of America, “he said.

The letter was signed by many former American military figures, including former Lt . Gen. Walt Gaskin who commanded Navy commanders in western Iraq, retired Lt. Gener. Willie Williams who was Number 3 in the Navy Corps and retired Lt . Gen. Ronald Coleman, who had been the Navy’s second-largest African American to rank three-star.

Several retired ambassadors were signed on the occasion, including Robert Blackwill, Bush’s Deputy Advisor for National Security, James Cunningham, Republican and Democratic government ambassador to Israel and Afghanistan, and former Algerian and Syrian Ambassador Robert Ford.