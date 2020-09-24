Obama gives his phone line Number: “Send me a text”

Former President Barack Obama decided to bring his telephone number to Americans before the election day and encouraged voters to write to him what they thought.

“OK, let’s try something different,” tweeted the 44th president to his almost 123 million supporters. “If you are in the US, please let me know at 773-365-9687, what’s in your mind and how you intend to vote this year. I want to hear yourselves. Occasionally, I’ll be in touch to share what’s on my mind.

Although the number that he uses is fair to say in his personal life, he has a region code of Chicago. Before winning the presidency in 2008, Obamas lived in Chicago.

Obama gave his 32 million Instagram fans the same amount too.

The vote-friendly attitude belongs to the efforts of the former president to stump his former vice president, Democrat candidate Joe Biden, (mostly virtually) in an election, which he emphasized was extremely important.

“This administration has shown it will tear down our democracy if it takes it to win,” Obama said in a DNC speech. “We have to do what we need to do — by spreading our efforts in these 76 days, as we never had before — to Joe and Kamala and the candidates so that we leave no question about what the country we love represents, today and all the days ahead.”