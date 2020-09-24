According to the Senate Republicans, a report released on Wednesday Hunter Biden allegedly sent “thousands of dollars” to people who seem involved in the sex industry.

The report claims that Biden “has forwarded the money to nonresident alien women in the United States who are Russian and Ukrainian citizens and subsequently have transferred funds to persons located in Russia and Ukraine from Hunter Biden.”

“The records also note that certain of the transactions have to do with ‘Eastern European prostitution or trafficking in human beings.'” ”

A footnote in the study includes the accusations that Hunter Biden and other members of the Biden family are involved in the possible “crime issues and threats against extortion.”

The study also addresses “extensive media reporting on the suspected involvement of Hunter Biden in prostitution services.”

‘File documents with committees shall not explicitly verify or contradict these findings,’ says the paper.

“They confirm, however, that Biden sent thousands of dollars to persons who either: (1) were engaged in sex trafficking transactions; (2) were engaged in the adult entertainment industry or (3) had a potential prostitution association.”

The post only revealed last year that a woman who sued Biden as a parent in Arkansas was a former paternity stripper at the club of Washington DC, where he visited his late brother’s wife, former General Beau Biden’s Delaware Attorney.

In January, Holly Meyer, Judge of the Arkansas Circuit, ruled that Biden was “the biological and legal father.”

DNA test results showed that Biden sired the kid, Meyer noted. “With almost scientific certainty.”

Roberts brought a suit in May 2019, just six days after the date had begun, the same month in which Biden married Melissa Cohen Biden, his second wife.

In March, Melissa bore his son, the first to reveal Page Six.

Biden has also three girls, who has since his first marriage in their late adolescence and twenties.

While a campaign spokesman previously accused Chairman Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), whose staff helped prepare the report, of “distracting” attention from President Trump’s “disastrously botched” management of the COVID-19 pandemic, ni Hunter Biden lawyer nor his dad’s campaign did reply to comments.