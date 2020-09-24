On Wednesday President Donald Trump was asked whether he would pledge to peacefully hand over control whether he loses his presidential Democratic candidate Joe Biden this fall. The Chairman refused to do so.

“Well, we’ll have to see what’s going on,” said Trump. “I have been really strongly moaning about the votes and the votes are a tragedy,” she said.

Pressed further, Trump said, “There’s no transition, honest. There’s no continuity. We’re going to be a really — we’re going to be very peaceful — we’re not going to get rid of the ballots.

When Chris Wallace, a Fox News officer, asked in June if he would acknowledge the outcome of the electoral process, Trump said he “must-see” and said he would “rig the presidency” through courier.

Although Trump has repeatedly assaulted mail polls as widespread fake, he and his campaign have shown no evidence. While President Melania Trump and First Lady voted by post and his campaign has encouraged Republicans in major swing states to apply for voting, his campaign sues several states over e-mail voting laws.

Trump said earlier Wednesday that he required the Supreme Court to confirm the next judgment in anticipation of elections so that it was possible for the high court to decide on the fight.

“I believe it’s going to end at the Supreme Court because I think it is very important to have nines judges because I think the system will go very fast,” Trump said at the White House, adding that “it’s not nice to have a 4-4 situation.”

Biden asked about the comments: “What’s our country?

“He’s saying the most unreasonable things,” said Biden. “I don’t know what to say. It shocks me not. “It doesn’t.

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, also weighed in on Twitter, “It is both unimaginable and intolerable for any suggestion that any president could fail to uphold this constitutional safeguard.”

The Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Adam Ship, told Rachel Maddow about the MSNBC “this is an attempt for the President to dismiss millions of votes, stack the Supreme Court, disenfranchise millions and proceed with foreign aid.”

“It’s how you see democracies coming to an end,” Schiff said. “This is a moment that I will say to any Republican of good faith serving in the administration — it is time for you to resign.”