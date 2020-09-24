Trump refuses to Pledge Peaceful Power Transition after Elections

On Wednesday, the President suggested that, in response to a reporter’s question as to whether he would commit itself to a peaceful transfer of authority, he could not accept the election results if he was not declared a winner in November.

You know, I worried very heavily about elections, and the votes are a mess, said trump referring to his unsubstantiated claims about broad-based mail-in ballot fraud. “We’ll have to see what happens.

“Delete the ballot and you’re very quiet — there is no transition, frankly, there’s a continuity. There’s no power over the votes. You know. And you know, who knows it better than anybody else?

The statements in a news conference Wednesday night followed earlier remarks that he expects this year’s election results to end up before the high court.

“This [the election] will end up in the Supreme Court,” said Trump, defending his decision to seek a new Supreme Court of Justice in the short run-up to the elections on 3 November.

“I think if you go before the election, it’s safer, because I think the Democrats are pulling the scam — it’s a scam-before the U.S. Supreme Court would be the scam,” Trump said.

The remarks of Trump come a day after the appeared to round the votes required by senate majority leader Mitch McConnell, R-K, for the advancement of the nominee of Trump that should be named on Saturday. The candidate succeeded Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who passed away on Friday.

Trump claimed that the result would be ‘rigged’ ahead of the 2016 elections. Ultimately, he won the White House, but he lost some 3 million votes in a famous election.