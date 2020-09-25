Breonna Taylor Case: Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal Fight Back

Former NBA stars Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal have dismissed the indignation that racial activists fostered in recent days at Breonna Taylor’s murder, noting that, while horrific, the situation was not the same as George Floyd’s killing.

“This is a pity, but, you know, we must bear in mind that her boyfriend shot at the police and gunned down an officer,” Barkley said. I don’t think we should just say we should put this in the same position as George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery, while I really am very sorry she lost her life.” “So, as I said, I don’t believe that.

Then O’Neal has reportedly jumped into the law enforcement side and has agreed with Barkley, pointing out aspects of the situation.

“With Charles, I have to admit, this is kind of lumped in,” said O’Neal. “You must obtain an order signed and some states authorise no-knock warrants. And everyone called for charges of assassination. You must display motive when talking about murder. A murder took place and killing took place, we’re sorry. If the judge signs a warrant, you’re doing your job, and I’d think you’d shoot again.

Barkley railed on those who moved on the “defunding the police” campaign at a different time during the NBA display at TNT.

“You know we need to be vigilant of these, I hear these fools boasting on TV about ‘police identification’ and stuff like this,” said Barkley. “We need the overhaul of police and gaol overhaul and so on because you know who would not defuse the cops? White districts and affluent districts.

God bless Barkley. He also is the only NBA commentator willing to point out that Brianna Taylor’s boyfriend fired first and hit a cop before they returned fire at him. The lack of basic factual understanding in this case is staggering. pic.twitter.com/2DFIs1XjNn — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 25, 2020

“When we have violence in our neighbouring neighbourhoods, then the notion they keep on telling, I’ll just wait a minute, we just go [sic], who’s black people, Ghoesbuster, should call? “He started with Barkley. “We need the police reform, but they are still going to have cops, as I said, white people and particularly rich white people. We must also stop this and abolish the crap of police.

The belief that the black community in the US needs to see less police force, as The Daily Wire reports, is false.

“A Gallup survey of over 36,000 U.S. adults from June 23 to July 6 found that 61% of the Black Americans said they want the police to spend the same period in their neighbourhoods, while 20% responded they want more police, totalling 81%. Only 19% of those surveyed said they wanted the police in their region to spend less time, “Newsweek said. “About 67 per cent of U.S. adults indicated that the police presence was the same, with 19 per cent saying that they wanted the presence of police officers to increase.