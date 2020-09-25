Federal law enforcement officials ordered the withdrawal of numerous military ballots from Luzerne County, in Pennsylvania, to reform its procedure. All of these votes were cast for President Donald Trump from the ballots which were found to have opened.

“The FBI has gathered many military ballot records that your electoral workers had inappropriately opened, removed, removed or deleted the votes and put them separately from the envelope containing the details and attestation of confidential electors,” the U.S. The Lucerne County Election Bureau Chief, Proxy David J. Freed, reported in a letter to Shelby Watchilla.

“In particular, it has been found to have discarded a total of nine (9) military ballots,” the letter continued. “The investigators found seven (7) of those ballots out of every envelope. All of these votes were cast for Donald Trump, a presidential candidate. One (1) of the seven (7) ballots could be marked with a recovered envelope and could be connected to a particular elector.

The election personnel previously retrieved two ( 2) military ballots that had been rejected, reinserted them into their obvious envelopes and then reset. The votes cast on the two ( 2) votes are therefore unknown. It, therefore, appears that the likely attribution of three ( 3) of the nine ( 9) ballots recovered to individual voters is 3. Six ( 6) votes have actually been deleted and discarded, and can not at this time be attributed to a single voter.

The letter claimed that the results were “troubled” and that, “all the relevant laws of the State and federal elections, including rules, have to be complied with by the Luzerne county election offices to ensure that all votes, irrespective of the party, are counted correctly.”

“While some of the improperly opened ballots your workers have been working to reconstitute, no assurance exists that all of these votes will be counted at the general election,” continued the letter. “While the delegated researchers continue their work, including analysis of other discarded products, correcting the problems is crucial.”

A bipartite study from the Federal Election Reform Commission chaired by former President Jimmy Carter and former Secretary of State James Baker III in 2005 found that “absent votes appear to be the biggest source of possible electoral fraud.”

Prosecutor William Barr has said time and time again that the mail-in vote “completely opens up the floodgates for fraud.” He is the top American law enforcement official.

“They deliver those things in mailboxes. They could be picked up, “said Barr during a Fox News interview. “There are concerns whether a secret vote is rejected or not because many countries sign the envelope outside of it. Thus, the person who opens the envelope knows how to vote.

“No-at the moment, a foreign country will print tens of thousands of falsified votes, and it is very hard for us to identify the correct one and the wrong voting,” continued Barr. “So, I conclude that the legitimacy of our elections can be upset and undermined. We could strain them right now, if anything.