George Clooney Rails: ‘I am disgraced with this decision’ at Republican AG Over Breonna Taylor Case

After a Republican Prosecutor General Daniel Cameron’s press conference on Wednesday, Actor George Clooney released statements confirming that no officers will be charged with murder in the Breonna Taylor case Aktor George Clooney. At the press conference, Cameron strongly criticised celebrities outside for promoting the Taylor case of obvious falsehoods — and Clooney obviously objected.

“The form of justice in which I have been raised to believe holds people accountable for their acts,” said Deadline Clooney. “Her name was Breonna Taylor and she had 3 white police officers shot to death in her room, who would not be accused of any crime. The community, I know. I know. The Commonwealth, I know. I know. And I have been taught what is right and what is wrong in the schools and churches of Kentucky.

“This decision I’m astounded,” added the 59-year-old.

It is claimed that Clooney owns property in Los Angeles, New York City, British City and Italy.

Cameron stressed to the residents of Kentucky that they had to discover reality, blowing up blatant falsehoods beyond celebrities.

“The society we want to be is our answer to the facts,” said the AG in the media. “We want the truth, really? Or would we like a truth that suits our storey? Are we looking for the facts? Are we willing to embrace our own version of events blindly? This decision must be taken by us as a group.

“People, power figures and advocates who have never been to Kentucky will try and tell us how to feel and to say they have grasped the reality of this case and that they know better than we do our culture and the culture.” “They are not.” “They are not.”

The Republican AG, according to The Dailies Wire, said on Wednesday, that ‘witness evidence shows that officials in the Taylor apartment appear correctly execute a narcotics warrant, and that Walker first shot the two other officers involved in shooting Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker.

The first degree, with a maximum sentence of five years, was charged with two officers for shooting at a neighbouring apartment while returning a gunfire caused by Taylor ‘s boyfriend.

The officers of the civil wardrobe who searched the 26-year-old ‘s home in Kentucky in March, shot Taylor fatally.

Although Taylor’s news storey was about the belief that she was killing when police officers raided her home without knocking, media accounts, testimonies and Cameron’s comment say that officers involved knocked before the raid.

Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, one of the three officers who fired their guns into the house, the Daily Wire wrote, ‘Our purpose was to give them enough time to go to the door, because they probably said they’d be alone.

CNN also stated: “Taylor’s apartment was deemed less dangerous as a ‘soft target,’ according to the police, which means that policemen agreed in advance that the officers should knock and declare their presence before entering the apartment. The decision was made clear in a preoperative briefing according to a resource which is familiar with the details of the operation which demanded anonymity because …

“When it did not respond, Mattingly declared that he had been there for a search warrant, after repeated knocks,,” added Mattingly.