In California Mexican firefighters arrive to help fight wildfires

Mexican firefighters in California help fight the record wildfires that ravage the state.

Firefighters from the Mexican National Forestry Committee were accepted on Wednesday by U.S. Forest Service in California.

“Fires have no limits, fires have no languages or cultures; at the end of the day, when it comes to the fight against fire, we all talk the same language,” said Eduardo Cruz, National Fire Director of the Mexica Department.

Deputy Regional Forester of the Pacific Southwest Region of the @forestservice, Tony Scardina, ”We’re proud to have them here,” while thanking them for coming to help after a press event today welcoming 100 Mexican Firefighters from @CONAFOR @NIFC_Fire @fsnifc #R5FireNews https://t.co/kdsMbEJra3 pic.twitter.com/yRTRgtg0NC — USFS Fire-California (@R5_Fire_News) September 24, 2020

The Mexican crews contribute to the battle against the Sequoia Complex Fire, covering 144,000 acres and comprising just 35% as from Thursday.

This month, after the US Forest Service requested additional assistance through the National Interagency fire centre, Canada also sent firefighting crews to California and Oregon.

California has at least 23 fantastic fires, while in Oregon there are 12 more. About 3.4 million acres in California have been burnt – the worst in the history of the state. Oregon has burned 938,000 acres.