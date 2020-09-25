Say clearly: the President is a psychopath

“Donald Trump said Wednesday, get rid of the ballots” and “there will be no move.” This statement communicates his anti-democratic goal clearly and dangerously. If it does not stop, Trump will easily kill our democracy, which is 244 years old.

It’s time to stop firing. It’s time to avoid relating to political analysts who are soft and even normalized in Trump’s actions.

We’re psychologists and Donald Trump’s psychopath is sure of us. His malignancy has developed and escalated right before our eyes over the past four years. If he isn’t stopped, trump’s psychopathy will always change us.

This isn’t an exaggeration. This isn’t a “liberal agenda” word. It’s a mental-health opinion based on the President’s thousand hours of documented behaviour.

It impunity violates expectations, guidelines and regulations.

It’s 15 times a day on average.

He purchases false theories of conspiracy and delusional magical thinking.

He was accused by at least 25 women of sexual predatory behaviour.

As quickly he breathes he explodes, scapegoats and gases.

The crucial position of the free press is compromised by his dislike of surveillance and transparency.

He has fallen victim to several American deaths by his menges and anti-scientific advice and deliberate droppings of the coronavirus pandemic.

Since he has no conscience, he is incomprehensible and cold and feelingless.

In his way, he denigrates and humiliates everything.

He has little respect for legendary military icons or experts.

He’s xenophobic and racist.

It stimulates aggression and wars of culture.

His power and worship is fascinated with it.

He’s a gullible opportunist.

He’s in the main fraudulent.

Now, trump is desperate to be re-elected; he doesn’t want to lose control of power for a number of reasons, especially his unfaithful appetite for publicity. He is afraid to be sued once he leaves office. He’s already basically an unindividual co-conspirator of campaign money crime.

Trump let the Russians interfere on his behalf in this election. They do so. Such an invitation was considered to be traitorous and illegal before Trump.

His accusations about Biden were scandalous and even bizarre, Trump claims there are “people in dark shadows” who influence Biden. Trump has been scornful about Joe Biden and about all the democrats everyday.

He says one thing, but does just the opposite. He assures us he will protect current illnesses, but behind the scenes he does legal proceedings in order to disqualify them. He informs us that he will protect preexisting conditions and that he will keep them from being discharged.

Trump is historical president with the most medical issues.

Donald Trump is unhonest, divisive and cruel. He has been emboldened and encouraged by the collusion of his Republican sycophants. Sadly, he thinks he is now bound to carry out his work.