STRINGING WORDS AND BRINGING THEM TO LIFE, REGINA A. JOHNSON, AN EXCEPTIONAL WRITER
There are so many languages that a person is eloquent in speaking. From singing to drawing, crafting, sculpting, coding, and painting, there are so many forms of languages that a person speaks and expresses through. But when it comes to the most prevalent form of language and expression, there is no denying that writing supersedes everything else.
Writing is one of the most underrated forms of art. Amidst the commotion of the mediocre lives humans lead, writers are the ones to praise who string alphabets artistically together, forming elaborate sentences. We have become so accustomed to using words that we often forget the power they possess. But every time writers put their pens to papers, they remind the rest of the world about the real essence of words. With these black and white words, writers paint colorful pictures on the brain’s blank canvas. The words they scribble on paper carry immense weight, containing a range of complex sentiments, from happiness to anger, grief, bafflement, and everything else. It is perplexing how words that are simply thrown together in a sentence are so poignant.
Writers create moments of impact in people’s heads. They can bring worlds together or tear them apart. The words they use can either be embraced with peace or exploded into chaos, and that all depends on what world the writer, along with the reader, creates.
It is writers like Regina A. Johnson who is not just an ordinary writer, but someone who has made it her aim to increase awareness about diversity throughout the world.
A PASSIONATE WRITER
Regina A. Johnson opened her eyes in Barreiro, Belo Horizonte, in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. She is the first-born child of Maria and Jose, who had two additional sons, Alexandre and Marcelo. Even though Regina’s family was not that financially stable, they had a good life.
Regina was a brilliant minded student from the very start, and to her, academics mattered a lot. After she moved to the states, Regina acquired a Doctorate in Ministry from the Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary in Hamilton, Massachusetts. She earned a Master’s degree in Counseling Psychology & Addictions at Cambridge College in Massachusetts. She is also an alumna of River College in Nashua, New Hampshire, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in General Special Education and Elementary School of Education.
During the time she was pursuing her Doctorate in Ministry (Dmin)., she discovered her interests in writing. Even though she was exceptionally good at it, she never took it seriously. At the time, Regina did not even think of being a writer, and all her literary work was done out of academic obligation.
As a result, she wrote Religious Addiction, Mental Health, and Spirituality – A Psycho Religious Approach in the Context of the Brazilian Community (2008 – Xulon Press), and Abused God – Religious Addiction Mobilizing a Congregational Response (2009 – Xulon Press) and O Povo Quer Saber (The People Wants to Know, 2009 EOJ Publishing), which were published in both English and Portuguese.
Regina’s true love for writing ignited when her little girl, Orlanda Johnson, was born. Her curiosity and lively instincts nurtured the author in Regina, and she decided to write a book that wouldn’t just help her daughter, but every other kid who was consistently curious about getting the answer to every question that might pop in their heads.
“Writing children’s books is my opportunity to speak on behalf of those who have lost their voices, no matter the reason. I hope to create a legacy, and writing about diversity, along with being inclusive, is my attempt to open a dialogue of understanding.”
Regina’s first book, Unique- Not Weird! is scheduled for self-publication in September 2020.
Unique –Not Weird! Is the first book in a series about speaking with children about a difficult subject – race and ethnicity.
Race and diversity can be difficult subjects to discuss among adults, let alone children. Unique – Not Weird! tries to address this subject in a heartfelt and honest fashion between a mother and her young daughter, speaking truthfully to questions posed by her 5-year old. The back-and-forth between mother and daughter is applicable for all.
Another of her book, “Naval Warship Hidden Treasure,” is expected to be published in November 2020.
Naval Warship Hidden Treasure is the second book about the contributions and sacrifices made by military children and their families. We rarely encounter stories about the challenges experienced by female Sailors as they simultaneously balance military obligations with parenting.
On this book, Regina shares some of her family dynamics, parenting philosophy and authentic dialogue with her 5-year-old daughter as she relates with her daddy and reacts to her mother’s absence because of frequent ship underway or military overseas responsibilities.
Regina’s husband Eric is an Engineer and ARMY retired after 26 years of faithful military service. But, Regina still active duty, serving as a military chaplain.
The book narrates a story about active-duty families face unique challenges that can cause stress and unease, especially for young children who do not understand or won’t accept, frequent disruptions in their day-to-day lives. Easing children’s fear, and explaining why parents cannot always be home, is the message this book conveys.
“A Heart Without Walls” will be published in December 2020, which is a story about homelessness in San Diego.
Homelessness is a national problem, and no city or area is immune. Understanding the reasons for this problem is difficult for many adults to comprehend, so it’s only natural that children can feel confused or even fearful when confronted with the homeless. Helping children understand some reasons for homelessness is the primary goal of this story. This is also a story that Regina identifies as part of her legacy. Her intention is to empower children to dream about their future in a positive light. On this book, Regina wants children to see that the sky is the limit. She wants children to understand the power of dreams, and how we find the courage to achieve what we wish for. Regina believes that children needs to feel that there are adults who care about them. This is a story about empowering children to envision a life plan as they see their life as a whole. Regina’s main goal is to create awareness about the consequences of choices as children learns about the story of others.
“Heaven and a Mermaid’s Tale!” will be published in January 2021, which is the fourth children’s book in a series about talking to kids about difficult subjects. It includes tough subjects, such as life and death.
REGINA A. JOHNSON- A DEDICATED AND DETERMINED INDIVIDUAL
Regina A. Johnson came to the United States 30 years ago. For 15 years, she served at the Belmont Baptist Church (BSBC) in Massachusetts and, along with pastoral responsibilities, worked as a psychotherapist in the greater Boston area. Her ability to communicate in five languages provided expanded opportunities to reach many lives. Regina’s clinical practice intentionally incorporated people’s openness to spirituality with the goal of promoting the client’s well-being.
Her specialties are group-therapy, pastoral counseling, and substance abuse counseling and completed four units of Clinical Pastoral Education – CPE, where Regina developed and implemented psycho-educational concepts attending to the needs of many organizations.
Regina entered the naval service in August 2009, attended Officer Development School (ODS) in Newport, Rhode Island. Following ODS, she attended Naval Chaplain School at in South Fort Jackson Carolina. Then, she received orders to report at the Naval Health Clinic Hawaii (NHCH). She became the Navy Liaison Chaplain Clinician at Tripler Army Medical Center (TAMC) and worked with staff, families, and patients. Regina also collaborated with the Tri-Service Addiction Recovery Facility, Department of Psychiatry, and the oncology ward. In November of 2012, she became the Command Chaplain at II Medical Battalion in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. In July 2015, she was selected to serve in the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis (M.D.). Since July 2018, Regina has been in San Diego. She served on the USS COMSTOCK LSD45 as Command Chaplain, and currently, is at the Balboa Naval Medical Center.
Regina also holds several awards including the Navy/Marine Corps Achievement Medal, the Army Achievement Medal, the National Defense Service Medal and the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal.
