Taking Care of Your Family’s Mental Health During Coronavirus From a Distance

The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on most aspects of normal life, and for many people, both physical and mental health has suffered. Travel restrictions may leave you feeling like you cannot take care of your relatives that live far away, and you may worry about the mental health repercussions of being isolated for so long. There are ways to take care of your family’s mental health from afar, though. These include sending a special gift, having a meal delivered, and calling or video chatting often.

Send a Special Gift

When someone receives a gift in the mail, they will feel that you truly care about them and will appreciate the time that you took to choose something they would enjoy. You can online shop from places like smokingthings.com and have products sent directly to your loved one. You can include a sweet note about how much you miss him or her, and emphasize that you want to see him or her as soon as you are able to do so safely.

Have a Meal Delivered

Many restaurants in larger cities are offering home delivery for meals. You can send your relative his or her favorite dish from a certain restaurant. Having a warm meal show up at the door can do a lot to boost one’s spirit, and you can send a sweet text saying you wish you could be there to enjoy the meal with him or her.

Call or Video Chat Often

Although people are not able to gather together as much as they would like, there are more technological advances than ever before that allow loved ones to stay connected. Commit to doing weekly video chats with your closest family members so that you can check on each other. Although it is not quite the same as being together in the same place, it is better than feeling completely isolated at home. Seeing a familiar face can do a lot to make one feel less lonely and more connected. Any human interaction — even virtual interaction — should be prioritized during this difficult time.

Many natural caregivers feel at a loss of what to do when physical access to family members is limited. However, it is important to try to find creative ways to remain connected even during difficult times. When everyone puts forth a good effort to keep in touch, mental and emotional health can improve greatly.