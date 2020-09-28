What You Need to Know About COVID-19 & Diabetes

People worldwide are adapting safe and sanitary practices to prevent the contraction or spread of the COVID-19 virus. That said, one of the most prominent concerns surrounding this pandemic is how it impacts immune-compromised people.

People with diabetes are considered immunocompromised and can experience more severe symptoms and complications from contracting the virus. That said, you can take precautions to prevent this spread.

COVID-19’s Impact on People with Diabetes

There is no proof that people with diabetes are more likely to be infected with COVID-19 than others. That said, people with diabetes have a higher risk of complications when they contract any virus. If a person with diabetes does contract the virus, however, there is a high likelihood that they will experience more severe symptoms and outcomes.

Viral infections like COVID-19 can cause diabetics to experience inflammation and swelling. It is important to note that contracting COVID-19 also increases a type 1 diabetic’s likelihood of experiencing pneumonia, acute respiratory distress, and other complications like DKA (diabetic ketoacidosis).

How Can People with Diabetes Protect Themselves from COVID-19?

Regular Diabetes Management

To effectively manage your diabetes, check your blood sugar levels as needed, and ensure your consistent access to safe insulin. If the cost of insulin in America makes it hard for you to access the medication you need, you can buy insulin from Canada at a more affordable price.

According to the American Diabetes Association, diabetics can lower their risk of getting sick by effectively managing their blood sugar levels. The good news is that insulin manufacturers have confirmed that the pandemic does not impact their ability to produce and distribute the medication.

Continue Taking Blood Pressure Medication

There is a misconception that blood pressure medication can increase an individual’s risk of contracting COVID-19 — there has yet to be any proof to back this claim. Diabetes Canada confirms that it is essential for people with diabetes to control their blood pressure and blood sugar. It is vital that, especially at this time, for diabetics to continue to take their prescribed medication.

Hand Washing

Hand washing is likely the most popularized and easiest precaution to take to protect yourself from COVID-19. Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently with soap and water, especially before and after leaving the house or coming into contact with an item like mail or food.

Sanitizing

Keep your environment sanitized by cleaning any surfaces or devices you touch or frequently handle like your phone. The good news is that there are phone disinfecting machines specifically designed to sanitize your phone and get rid of bacteria build-up.

Strategize Medical Appointments

If you have a medical appointment, consider if you can conduct it appointment virtually to remove the need to be in a doctor’s office.

Avoid Contact

Avoid contact with individuals who show symptoms of respiratory illness like coughing. Additionally, avoid touching your mouth, nose, or eyes.

Know Your Rights

People with diabetes or caring for those with diabetes have employment rights to keep themselves safe and protected. These rights are outlined in:

The Americans with Disabilities Act

The Congressional Accountability Act

The Family and Medical Leave Act

The Families First Coronavirus Response Act

The Emergency and Medical Leave Expansion Act

The Emergency Paid Sick Leave Act

Know your rights to maintain your safety in the workplace and your family’s safety at this time.