What You Need to Know About COVID-19 & Diabetes
People worldwide are adapting safe and sanitary practices to prevent the contraction or spread of the COVID-19 virus. That said, one of the most prominent concerns surrounding this pandemic is how it impacts immune-compromised people.
People with diabetes are considered immunocompromised and can experience more severe symptoms and complications from contracting the virus. That said, you can take precautions to prevent this spread.
COVID-19’s Impact on People with Diabetes
There is no proof that people with diabetes are more likely to be infected with COVID-19 than others. That said, people with diabetes have a higher risk of complications when they contract any virus. If a person with diabetes does contract the virus, however, there is a high likelihood that they will experience more severe symptoms and outcomes.
Viral infections like COVID-19 can cause diabetics to experience inflammation and swelling. It is important to note that contracting COVID-19 also increases a type 1 diabetic’s likelihood of experiencing pneumonia, acute respiratory distress, and other complications like DKA (diabetic ketoacidosis).
How Can People with Diabetes Protect Themselves from COVID-19?
Regular Diabetes Management
To effectively manage your diabetes, check your blood sugar levels as needed, and ensure your consistent access to safe insulin. If the cost of insulin in America makes it hard for you to access the medication you need, you can buy insulin from Canada at a more affordable price.
According to the American Diabetes Association, diabetics can lower their risk of getting sick by effectively managing their blood sugar levels. The good news is that insulin manufacturers have confirmed that the pandemic does not impact their ability to produce and distribute the medication.
Continue Taking Blood Pressure Medication
There is a misconception that blood pressure medication can increase an individual’s risk of contracting COVID-19 — there has yet to be any proof to back this claim. Diabetes Canada confirms that it is essential for people with diabetes to control their blood pressure and blood sugar. It is vital that, especially at this time, for diabetics to continue to take their prescribed medication.
Hand Washing
Hand washing is likely the most popularized and easiest precaution to take to protect yourself from COVID-19. Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently with soap and water, especially before and after leaving the house or coming into contact with an item like mail or food.
Sanitizing
Keep your environment sanitized by cleaning any surfaces or devices you touch or frequently handle like your phone. The good news is that there are phone disinfecting machines specifically designed to sanitize your phone and get rid of bacteria build-up.
Strategize Medical Appointments
If you have a medical appointment, consider if you can conduct it appointment virtually to remove the need to be in a doctor’s office.
Avoid Contact
Avoid contact with individuals who show symptoms of respiratory illness like coughing. Additionally, avoid touching your mouth, nose, or eyes.
Know Your Rights
People with diabetes or caring for those with diabetes have employment rights to keep themselves safe and protected. These rights are outlined in:
- The Americans with Disabilities Act
- The Congressional Accountability Act
- The Family and Medical Leave Act
- The Families First Coronavirus Response Act
- The Emergency and Medical Leave Expansion Act
- The Emergency Paid Sick Leave Act
Know your rights to maintain your safety in the workplace and your family’s safety at this time.
Say clearly: the President is a psychopath
“Donald Trump said Wednesday, get rid of the ballots” and “there will be no move.” This statement communicates his anti-democratic goal clearly and dangerously. If it does not stop, Trump will easily kill our democracy, which is 244 years old.
It’s time to stop firing. It’s time to avoid relating to political analysts who are soft and even normalized in Trump’s actions.
We’re psychologists and Donald Trump’s psychopath is sure of us. His malignancy has developed and escalated right before our eyes over the past four years. If he isn’t stopped, trump’s psychopathy will always change us.
This isn’t an exaggeration. This isn’t a “liberal agenda” word. It’s a mental-health opinion based on the President’s thousand hours of documented behaviour.
It impunity violates expectations, guidelines and regulations.
It’s 15 times a day on average.
He purchases false theories of conspiracy and delusional magical thinking.
He was accused by at least 25 women of sexual predatory behaviour.
As quickly he breathes he explodes, scapegoats and gases.
The crucial position of the free press is compromised by his dislike of surveillance and transparency.
He has fallen victim to several American deaths by his menges and anti-scientific advice and deliberate droppings of the coronavirus pandemic.
Since he has no conscience, he is incomprehensible and cold and feelingless.
In his way, he denigrates and humiliates everything.
He has little respect for legendary military icons or experts.
He’s xenophobic and racist.
It stimulates aggression and wars of culture.
His power and worship is fascinated with it.
He’s a gullible opportunist.
He’s in the main fraudulent.
Now, trump is desperate to be re-elected; he doesn’t want to lose control of power for a number of reasons, especially his unfaithful appetite for publicity. He is afraid to be sued once he leaves office. He’s already basically an unindividual co-conspirator of campaign money crime.
Trump let the Russians interfere on his behalf in this election. They do so. Such an invitation was considered to be traitorous and illegal before Trump.
His accusations about Biden were scandalous and even bizarre, Trump claims there are “people in dark shadows” who influence Biden. Trump has been scornful about Joe Biden and about all the democrats everyday.
He says one thing, but does just the opposite. He assures us he will protect current illnesses, but behind the scenes he does legal proceedings in order to disqualify them. He informs us that he will protect preexisting conditions and that he will keep them from being discharged.
Trump is historical president with the most medical issues.
Donald Trump is unhonest, divisive and cruel. He has been emboldened and encouraged by the collusion of his Republican sycophants. Sadly, he thinks he is now bound to carry out his work.
Trump unveils the blueprint for healthcare, signs the order to safeguard current conditions
President Trump unveiled on Thursday a long awaited healthcare package that seeks to secure Americans under current circumstances and end surprises and implement more affordable public alternatives, according to President Trump.
This measure is taken as trump’s government attempts to revoke Obama Care in the Supreme Court after it has taken the main resources of law enforcement, the individual mandate, away from the punishment for not being covered by the Congress.
To abolish this could lead to 20 million US people losing their health care, but only after the election will the argument be heard.
Trump told of the “America First Health Care Initiative” at an event in Charlotte, NC, that “we’re providing quality health coverage at much lower costs and working to ensure that Americans have access to the services they need.”
In compliance with the first executive order, health insurance providers have to cover any condition that preexists for all consumers.
President Barack Obama ‘s proposal is now a clause that prohibits insurers from discriminating against Americans under pre-existing conditions, officially known as the Affordable Care Act.
However, Trump argued that the GOP was the new healthcare party when it railed against ObamaCare as a “terrible scheme” that increased premiums.
Trump said slamming the initiative of health care Joes Biden, “whose effect will be the fair treatment of the Americans, a rejection of options and waitlists.” “The Democrat is always complaining about this, and yet pre-existing conditions are much better for us than they are for them.”
“Today ‘s historic action involves the first ever Management Order to announce that the United States government official policy is to safeguard patients with prior disabilities, so we’re officially making it,” he said.
The commander-in – chief named his proposal “the three pillars,” the second offering more flexible plans than his predecessor ‘s plan to be 60 percent cheaper.
“Over 50 percent of countries nationally provided single-insurance policies in their respective markets when I took office,” said Trump.
“More than 90 per cent of the counties, beginning next month, will have many choices, which is a real difference,” he added, announcing that small businesses will now be allowed to give their workers more affordable options.
“There are major choices which had not existed before we took office, and millions of Americans would be able to buy on individual markets through significant expansion of insurance reimbursement schemes.”
The second choice is legislation to end billing surprises and to encourage transparency of prices on hospital procedures.
“American patients are done with the tearing days,” he promised.
Secretary of the Health and Human Services Secretariat Alex Azar questioned if the administration had legal authority to do so by means of executive order: “We would either negotiate with Congress or to defend it.”
However, once the affordable care act is imposed by the Supreme Court, Trump’s Executive Order would not have the weight of an actual legislation.
Azar accused those with pre-existing conditions of being covered by ACA, meanwhile, of a “failure.”
“If you’re a couple 65 in Missouri who make $70,000 a year and you have a $12,000 deductible, ObamaCare would cost you $30, 000 in premiums. I ‘m sorry, your pre-existing condition isn’t affordable, “said Azar.
“To truly look after your current condition is an insurance card you can not afford to use,” he said.
In the first term of Trump’s treatment , health treatment has emerged as a major concern and signed a Management Order in July reducing prescription medication prices.
He also revealed on Thursday that his administration would send medicare cards filled with $200 to more than 33 million to assist them in paying for their prescription drugs.
Obama is considering the cable to terminate the White House
As the former President Barack Obama declined in January to participate in a peaceful transition, the cancellation of the cable TV account in the White House could lead to his retirement from the president.
“This is a man who likes to watch TV,” Obama said. “What if he takes the remote on Inauguration Day and nothing happens? “The pacific way to get him to go seems like that,” Obama said.
In addition, Obama said that the White House’s Diet Coke supply might be cut as a way of preventing a constitutional crisis, but said: “I don’t believe it’s going to come here.”
“It’s going to be spread before it in view of void until it dawns on him that it’s not cable,” Obama said.
No Tucker Carlson. “No, not ‘Fox & Friends.’ And no weeks for Shark. Obama predicted that he would be on the next helicopter.
George Clooney Rails: ‘I am disgraced with this decision’ at Republican AG Over Breonna Taylor Case
After a Republican Prosecutor General Daniel Cameron’s press conference on Wednesday, Actor George Clooney released statements confirming that no officers will be charged with murder in the Breonna Taylor case Aktor George Clooney. At the press conference, Cameron strongly criticised celebrities outside for promoting the Taylor case of obvious falsehoods — and Clooney obviously objected.
“The form of justice in which I have been raised to believe holds people accountable for their acts,” said Deadline Clooney. “Her name was Breonna Taylor and she had 3 white police officers shot to death in her room, who would not be accused of any crime. The community, I know. I know. The Commonwealth, I know. I know. And I have been taught what is right and what is wrong in the schools and churches of Kentucky.
“This decision I’m astounded,” added the 59-year-old.
It is claimed that Clooney owns property in Los Angeles, New York City, British City and Italy.
Cameron stressed to the residents of Kentucky that they had to discover reality, blowing up blatant falsehoods beyond celebrities.
“The society we want to be is our answer to the facts,” said the AG in the media. “We want the truth, really? Or would we like a truth that suits our storey? Are we looking for the facts? Are we willing to embrace our own version of events blindly? This decision must be taken by us as a group.
“People, power figures and advocates who have never been to Kentucky will try and tell us how to feel and to say they have grasped the reality of this case and that they know better than we do our culture and the culture.” “They are not.” “They are not.”
The Republican AG, according to The Dailies Wire, said on Wednesday, that ‘witness evidence shows that officials in the Taylor apartment appear correctly execute a narcotics warrant, and that Walker first shot the two other officers involved in shooting Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker.
The first degree, with a maximum sentence of five years, was charged with two officers for shooting at a neighbouring apartment while returning a gunfire caused by Taylor ‘s boyfriend.
The officers of the civil wardrobe who searched the 26-year-old ‘s home in Kentucky in March, shot Taylor fatally.
Although Taylor’s news storey was about the belief that she was killing when police officers raided her home without knocking, media accounts, testimonies and Cameron’s comment say that officers involved knocked before the raid.
Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, one of the three officers who fired their guns into the house, the Daily Wire wrote, ‘Our purpose was to give them enough time to go to the door, because they probably said they’d be alone.
CNN also stated: “Taylor’s apartment was deemed less dangerous as a ‘soft target,’ according to the police, which means that policemen agreed in advance that the officers should knock and declare their presence before entering the apartment. The decision was made clear in a preoperative briefing according to a resource which is familiar with the details of the operation which demanded anonymity because …
“When it did not respond, Mattingly declared that he had been there for a search warrant, after repeated knocks,,” added Mattingly.
Breonna Taylor Case: Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal Fight Back
Former NBA stars Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal have dismissed the indignation that racial activists fostered in recent days at Breonna Taylor’s murder, noting that, while horrific, the situation was not the same as George Floyd’s killing.
“This is a pity, but, you know, we must bear in mind that her boyfriend shot at the police and gunned down an officer,” Barkley said. I don’t think we should just say we should put this in the same position as George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery, while I really am very sorry she lost her life.” “So, as I said, I don’t believe that.
Then O’Neal has reportedly jumped into the law enforcement side and has agreed with Barkley, pointing out aspects of the situation.
“With Charles, I have to admit, this is kind of lumped in,” said O’Neal. “You must obtain an order signed and some states authorise no-knock warrants. And everyone called for charges of assassination. You must display motive when talking about murder. A murder took place and killing took place, we’re sorry. If the judge signs a warrant, you’re doing your job, and I’d think you’d shoot again.
Barkley railed on those who moved on the “defunding the police” campaign at a different time during the NBA display at TNT.
“You know we need to be vigilant of these, I hear these fools boasting on TV about ‘police identification’ and stuff like this,” said Barkley. “We need the overhaul of police and gaol overhaul and so on because you know who would not defuse the cops? White districts and affluent districts.
God bless Barkley. He also is the only NBA commentator willing to point out that Brianna Taylor’s boyfriend fired first and hit a cop before they returned fire at him. The lack of basic factual understanding in this case is staggering. pic.twitter.com/2DFIs1XjNn
— Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 25, 2020
“When we have violence in our neighbouring neighbourhoods, then the notion they keep on telling, I’ll just wait a minute, we just go [sic], who’s black people, Ghoesbuster, should call? “He started with Barkley. “We need the police reform, but they are still going to have cops, as I said, white people and particularly rich white people. We must also stop this and abolish the crap of police.
The belief that the black community in the US needs to see less police force, as The Daily Wire reports, is false.
“A Gallup survey of over 36,000 U.S. adults from June 23 to July 6 found that 61% of the Black Americans said they want the police to spend the same period in their neighbourhoods, while 20% responded they want more police, totalling 81%. Only 19% of those surveyed said they wanted the police in their region to spend less time, “Newsweek said. “About 67 per cent of U.S. adults indicated that the police presence was the same, with 19 per cent saying that they wanted the presence of police officers to increase.
FEDS: Military ballots discharged in the discovery of chaos. All opened votes have been trumped
Federal law enforcement officials ordered the withdrawal of numerous military ballots from Luzerne County, in Pennsylvania, to reform its procedure. All of these votes were cast for President Donald Trump from the ballots which were found to have opened.
“The FBI has gathered many military ballot records that your electoral workers had inappropriately opened, removed, removed or deleted the votes and put them separately from the envelope containing the details and attestation of confidential electors,” the U.S. The Lucerne County Election Bureau Chief, Proxy David J. Freed, reported in a letter to Shelby Watchilla.
“In particular, it has been found to have discarded a total of nine (9) military ballots,” the letter continued. “The investigators found seven (7) of those ballots out of every envelope. All of these votes were cast for Donald Trump, a presidential candidate. One (1) of the seven (7) ballots could be marked with a recovered envelope and could be connected to a particular elector.
The election personnel previously retrieved two ( 2) military ballots that had been rejected, reinserted them into their obvious envelopes and then reset. The votes cast on the two ( 2) votes are therefore unknown. It, therefore, appears that the likely attribution of three ( 3) of the nine ( 9) ballots recovered to individual voters is 3. Six ( 6) votes have actually been deleted and discarded, and can not at this time be attributed to a single voter.
The letter claimed that the results were “troubled” and that, “all the relevant laws of the State and federal elections, including rules, have to be complied with by the Luzerne county election offices to ensure that all votes, irrespective of the party, are counted correctly.”
“While some of the improperly opened ballots your workers have been working to reconstitute, no assurance exists that all of these votes will be counted at the general election,” continued the letter. “While the delegated researchers continue their work, including analysis of other discarded products, correcting the problems is crucial.”
A bipartite study from the Federal Election Reform Commission chaired by former President Jimmy Carter and former Secretary of State James Baker III in 2005 found that “absent votes appear to be the biggest source of possible electoral fraud.”
Prosecutor William Barr has said time and time again that the mail-in vote “completely opens up the floodgates for fraud.” He is the top American law enforcement official.
“They deliver those things in mailboxes. They could be picked up, “said Barr during a Fox News interview. “There are concerns whether a secret vote is rejected or not because many countries sign the envelope outside of it. Thus, the person who opens the envelope knows how to vote.
“No-at the moment, a foreign country will print tens of thousands of falsified votes, and it is very hard for us to identify the correct one and the wrong voting,” continued Barr. “So, I conclude that the legitimacy of our elections can be upset and undermined. We could strain them right now, if anything.
Main Lisa Murkowski Over SCOTUS Voting: “I Can See 2022 From My Building”
Former Gov. Sarah Palin threatened the GOP senator Lisa Murkowski with a primary challenge because he had declined to endorse a Supreme Court candidate before the 2020 elections.
On Thursday Palin posted a video to Murkowski’s Instagram account. Palin stood in Alaska in front of her house and said that from her house she could “see 2022,” a reference for the next election for Murkowski.
“It’s my home, Lisa Murkowski,” starts Palin. “I’m prepared to give it up … for this country’s greater good and this great state.”
Palin is asking Murkowski to “go back” his seat by nominating the winner of the presidential election to the Supreme Court to succeed late Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg who died of cancer last week.
“I confirmed for weeks that I am not going to support a possible Supreme Court vacancy before the polls,” he said on Sunday. Murkowski said. Unfortunately, our reality is now what was hypothetical then, but my stance has not changed.
“I did not endorse the appointment to fill the vacancy created by Justice Scalia eight months prior to the 2016 election. Now – less than two months out – we are much closer to the 2020 vote, with the same norm to apply, I suppose, “she added.
Murkowski moved away from her place reported on Sunday already. The Republican of Alaska reported on Tuesday that she “can not confirm whether I can confirm the applicant because I don’t know the applicant.”
Palin pointed out early in the Thursday video that Murkowski could face consequences if she does not vote to confirm the choice of President Trump’s Supreme Court, due announced on Saturday.
View this post on Instagram
“This time, if you do not see yourself doing the right thing to at least giving the Supreme Court candidate a fair shake, which you carry to the Supreme Court, if you can not find in yourself the right thing to do … [do] and do what most Americans want you to do, to do what you have been sent to Washington , D.C.,” says Palin.
“Go back to what you have agreed to. You’re better off. You know, you have in this box already said that no matter who you are, you will not help the individual until you have an opportunity to nominate a judicial candidate for another president rather than this,’ continued Mr. Palin. “You hope, what, should not this president win? You would otherwise comply with the chairman. Actually it works for most of the Americans who know that it’s for America now or never.
“The Supreme Court has so much to do. You know why, you know why it is important and why you think you would go rogue. You know why it is important. There is, you know, a time and a rogue place. That’s not the time, it’s not the place. We definitely hope that this time you have it to do the right thing inside you. But you’re expected to go back, “Palin says, contributing to her” Going Rogue “book in 2009.
Hey @LisaMurkowski – I can see 2022 from my house…
— Sarah Palin (@SarahPalinUSA) October 5, 2018
“We will forgive you. We will forgive you. Wait … how many times before, though, have we done it? And we tried to state that we will forgive? Notice my home, if you can’t do that. From my window, I can see a lot of things. … I can see my house in 2022, Lisa, “said Palin.
In California Mexican firefighters arrive to help fight wildfires
Mexican firefighters in California help fight the record wildfires that ravage the state.
Firefighters from the Mexican National Forestry Committee were accepted on Wednesday by U.S. Forest Service in California.
“Fires have no limits, fires have no languages or cultures; at the end of the day, when it comes to the fight against fire, we all talk the same language,” said Eduardo Cruz, National Fire Director of the Mexica Department.
Deputy Regional Forester of the Pacific Southwest Region of the @forestservice, Tony Scardina, ”We’re proud to have them here,” while thanking them for coming to help after a press event today welcoming 100 Mexican Firefighters from @CONAFOR @NIFC_Fire @fsnifc #R5FireNews https://t.co/kdsMbEJra3 pic.twitter.com/yRTRgtg0NC
— USFS Fire-California (@R5_Fire_News) September 24, 2020
The Mexican crews contribute to the battle against the Sequoia Complex Fire, covering 144,000 acres and comprising just 35% as from Thursday.
Tony Scardina, Deputy Southwestern Pacific Regional Forester of the United States Forest Service said “We’re proud to have them here.”
This month, after the US Forest Service requested additional assistance through the National Interagency fire centre, Canada also sent firefighting crews to California and Oregon.
California has at least 23 fantastic fires, while in Oregon there are 12 more. About 3.4 million acres in California have been burnt – the worst in the history of the state. Oregon has burned 938,000 acres.
The first woman who is in the state at Capitol is Justice Ginsburg
WASHINGTON — The first woman in the U.S. and the first Jew to ever lie in the state was Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Supreme Court. She had been honoured Capitol on Friday.
In the national statuary hall in the capital city, the lawmakers arranged a formal ceremony for Ginsburg after their cap arrived on the square after 9:45 a.m.
Among those who paid their respects was Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden. Biden’s vice presidential candidate, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., also took part in the ceremony.
The Speaker of House of Rabbi Lauren Holtzblatt of the Conservative Synagogue of Adas Israel invited lawmakers to the ceremony of their arrival, which also recited prayers on Wednesday during a ceremony at the Supreme Court. The American operatic soprano Denyce Graves accompanied by pianist Laura Ward made two musical selections.
“Today, as the first woman and the first Jewish female to lie in the state, she’s made history again,” said Rabbi Holtzblatt. “Today we are sorrowful, and tomorrow we must carry on the tradition of Justice Ginsburg. Even as our hearts crack, we must increase and move forward with their strength.”
Following the ceremony, legislators stopped in socially distant groups in front of their cup. Bryant Johnson, the Ginsburg personal coach, who also in the late 1980s assisted her with a solid training programme, took three full pushups to her cap.
At the beginning of this week, the Pelosi Office said that the ceremony was available only for invited guests, because of a COVID-19 pandemic.
The ceremony did not include Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell, Kyrgyz. The source known by a guest list NBC News said, “McConnell is on the list of regret.” The Capitol was also absent on Friday morning House minority leader Kevin McCarthy, RCA., but was invited. Source: NBC News.
At around 12:30 p.m. Ginsburg’s hat leaves the Capitol will start a formal departure ceremony.
According to historical documents, Ginsburg is the first woman and the first Jew to ever lie in the Capitol. The civil rights activist Rosa Parks was the first woman to be elected to be an honorary citizen and ex-office owner.
Last Friday Ginsburg died of pancreatic cancer complications in her home in Washington at the age of 87. She was the second female high court judicial officer and served for 27 years.
The mourners remembered Ruth Bader Ginsburg as she laid down
On Wednesday and Thursday, she rested at the Supreme Court where weepers from many generations came together to honour the feminist symbol. The Supreme Court’s headscarf was visited by President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump Thursday, where the chant “vote him out” booed him and welcomed him.
The report of the Senate relates Hunter Biden to ‘prostitution or human trafficking ring’
According to the Senate Republicans, a report released on Wednesday Hunter Biden allegedly sent “thousands of dollars” to people who seem involved in the sex industry.
The report claims that Biden “has forwarded the money to nonresident alien women in the United States who are Russian and Ukrainian citizens and subsequently have transferred funds to persons located in Russia and Ukraine from Hunter Biden.”
“The records also note that certain of the transactions have to do with ‘Eastern European prostitution or trafficking in human beings.'” ”
A footnote in the study includes the accusations that Hunter Biden and other members of the Biden family are involved in the possible “crime issues and threats against extortion.”
The study also addresses “extensive media reporting on the suspected involvement of Hunter Biden in prostitution services.”
‘File documents with committees shall not explicitly verify or contradict these findings,’ says the paper.
“They confirm, however, that Biden sent thousands of dollars to persons who either: (1) were engaged in sex trafficking transactions; (2) were engaged in the adult entertainment industry or (3) had a potential prostitution association.”
The post only revealed last year that a woman who sued Biden as a parent in Arkansas was a former paternity stripper at the club of Washington DC, where he visited his late brother’s wife, former General Beau Biden’s Delaware Attorney.
In January, Holly Meyer, Judge of the Arkansas Circuit, ruled that Biden was “the biological and legal father.”
DNA test results showed that Biden sired the kid, Meyer noted. “With almost scientific certainty.”
Roberts brought a suit in May 2019, just six days after the date had begun, the same month in which Biden married Melissa Cohen Biden, his second wife.
In March, Melissa bore his son, the first to reveal Page Six.
Biden has also three girls, who has since his first marriage in their late adolescence and twenties.
While a campaign spokesman previously accused Chairman Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), whose staff helped prepare the report, of “distracting” attention from President Trump’s “disastrously botched” management of the COVID-19 pandemic, ni Hunter Biden lawyer nor his dad’s campaign did reply to comments.
