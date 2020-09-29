startup
Top 10 SEO agencies in Bangalore
The process of selecting the best SEO agency in Bangalore can be pretty daunting. With so many options available around, it becomes hard to find a company who you can trust with your valuable web presence. You need to consider a lot of factors based on which you have to decide and choose the right company which caters to your need.
If you are planning to hire an SEO company to boost your business, worry not! This article will help you with the process of choosing the right agency which would understand you and your business industry, helping to grow better. However, before guiding you through the selection process, we will talk about the various aspects which companies like you consider when choosing an SEO company in 2020.
How do companies generally pick an SEO agency?
Well, based on research, most companies hire an agency based on a list of factors which can be described as:
- Referrals and past relationships:
In most cases, companies go for referrals and the past established relationships to seek the necessary service. The companies who lack enough knowledge about SEO and related services usually collect reviews and feedbacks from friends and colleagues. In other words, they consider the experience of people whom they trust to seek professional help.
- SEO company knowledge and processes
The most common way of choosing an SEO company is considering company knowledge and processes. The business owners usually check for the customer service, values like thought leadership and staff experience, the reporting pattern and the transparency. Based on these attributes, they usually choose the company which can drive its clients on the way to success.
- The reviews and ratings of past customers
This factor is closely related to the knowledge and services offered by an SEO agency. The past reference of any company is the mirror which provides a transparent image regarding the quality of service. Online reviews left-back by the past customers act as a piece of evidence which allows them to take the right decision.
Why is choosing the right SEO agency so important?
The next question which comes up- What exactly makes hiring an SEO agency so important?
Well, Search Engine Optimization is one of the digital ecosystem tools which will work wonders for your business. It can never go wrong. It is one of the critical aspects which can help your business thrive in the competitive market and succeed. In SEO, your website is optimized by a professional to ensure that whenever a user is searching for a product or service related to your niche, your business pops up over the SERP.
The moment you make up your mind to choose an SEO agency in Bangalore for catering to your needs, you are very likely to get bombarded with numerous options. Different agencies are operating near you. However, you need to ensure that you pick up the right one who would deliver you the best results, worth your investment. Here are a few tips which you must keep in mind when searching for the right digital marketing company:
- It should have realistic goals and promises. Beware of companies which make fake promises. If someone is trying to buy you stars at a low price, understand that things are fishy. With SEO, you can never attain success overnight. It requires time to take your business to a level where it reaches a top SERP rank and gains better place. Discuss the long term as well as short term plans in detail to ensure that they do not weave false stories in the air.
- The next thing which you must see in an SEO agency is its experience. You can ask to see their portfolio to check about their experience in your industry. It will help you to determine if the agency has the required knowledge about your business or not. Don’t forget to check through the reviews and ratings of the past clients.
- Knowledge is an essential factor on which the quality of the service entirely depends. If the SEO agency takes time and explains the entire process in greater detail and how they will exactly boost the SEO of your business, go for it.
- Checking for certifications is necessary. Having skills and experience is fine, but unless the right qualification and certificates back it up, things can be pretty risky. So, make sure you choose a company which is experienced and also has the documents to prove it.
- It is recommended to always pick up a company which strictly follows the ethical strategies when boosting your SEO. It will keep away the risk of running into trouble with Google because it can result in blacklisting of your website and drastic downfall in the search rank.
Best SEO agencies available in Bangalore:
To help you with your search for the right SEO agency around you, we have got a list of top 10 companies which are readily available to tailor to your needs:
- DigiMark Agency: When talking about the popular digital marketing agency in Bangalore, you can never miss out DigiMark. They hold expertise in SEO services and can help your company reach the top. They have a team of Digital Marketing Consultants and Analysts who would examine your website design and provide answers from a technical point of view. They offer the following services:
- Search Engine Optimisation (SEO)
- Social Media Marketing (SMM)
- Paid Search (AdWords)
- Website designing
- Website analytics
- BrandStory: It has been a very trusted and reliable partner for numerous businesses. It is very tough to fully absorb a client’s design preferences, tune your style to it and consistently deliver expectations. However, their team is extremely understanding of customer requirements and try to serve the required to its clients. It offers the mentioned range of services:
- SEO
- SMM
- Google Marketing
- Email Marketing
- Website and App Development
- Branding and Marketing collaterals
No 5, 3rd Floor,1st Cross, Krishna Reddy Colony, Domlur Layout,Bangalore,Karnataka – 560071
+91 8553131176
- Langoor: It is a digital agency with the right creative technologists who help organisations reach their full potential through the intersection of great ideas and technology. Named after a monkey, the company chose this name to reflect their craziness which drives them with the idea of changing the world. They offer the following services:
- SEO
- PPC Management
- Link Building
- Social Media
- Reputation Management
- Web Design
- SEO Valley: Once you select SEO Valley, you do not need to think about any other options. They offer a transparent service to its clients with no hidden costs. They look forward to delivering your project with the stipulated time and your budget with assured satisfaction. It emphasizes on offering cheap and quality SEO Services to its clients. It provides services in the following areas:
- SEO services
- PPC (Paid Marketing)
- Off-Page SEO marketing
- Social Media Marketing
- Content Marketing
- Brain Pulse: Based In India, this agency has been empowering Businesses with creative IT Solutions for about 17 years now. They have a unique way of serving their clients. They collaborate to have a better understanding of their situation and then deliver varied solutions. They offer these services:
- Brand Management
- Digital Marketing
- Web Development
- Mobile Application
- Web Hosting
- UDI System: Considered as the best SEO agency in Bangalore, it provides data-driven digital marketing solutions to its clients in the following fields:
- SEO Consulting
- WordPress website development
- Mobile App Development
- Conversion rate optimization
- Online reputation management
- Zinavo: A Leading Website Designing Company, they are a group of highly skilled Web Designing and Development professionals who provide an inclusive of Innovative, Planning and Technical Software Services, which includes the following services:
- Domain and hosting services
- Web and graphic design
- Mobile app development
- Android app development
- Website redesigning services
- Radical SEO: Having a record of 100% customer satisfaction, they have an exceptional team of professionals who tailor their services to suit your particular requirements. The highly skilled people at Radical SEO complement their web design services to include niche end-to-end service offerings such as:
- Blogging & Blog Marketing
- Email Marketing,
- Social Media Marketing,
- Pay-Per-Click Advertising services.
- eCommerce
- Business Application Development
- Flash Design
- Bangalore SEO Company: This Company strives to provide you with the best SEO services that you can dream of. The exceptional quality of service and relatively low cost can be the best solution for your growing business. Although budget=-fitting, they offer the best quality service to its clients in a hassle-free manner. It provides services in these areas:
- Guest Posting Services
- Link Building Services
- SEO Consultancy Services
- Local SEO Services
- Webinova: The company guarantees an increase in your website traffic with their excellent service. They also have a lot of potential in social media marketing and can apply lots of optimization of your choice. This Bangalore based company offers the following services:
- Digital Marketing
- Search Engine Optimisation
- Social Media Optimisation
- Link Building
- Social Media Marketing
Author Bio:
Rtn Bala Kumaran is the CEO and Founder of BrandStory who writes for a variety of online publications. He loves writing about SEO, Digital Marketing, Data and Emerging Technologies. He is a mentor and speaker in various events. He is a Mentor to many startup’s and speaks at various events on Data, Marketing and entrepreneurship!
Must-Have Essential Office Supplies
Things like the fire extinguisher and the first aid kit might not seem relevant unless of course, an accident occurs; yet they are among the essential office supplies and to some extent some of the most valuable expenses of your business. Essential office supplies are the type of equipment that must be available from inception because they are relevant to the day to day running of your office.
Office suppliers either those who run the net 30 accounts or those who only accept cash can provide you with the essential supplies, and just to bring you to light on some of the equipment that you might need check below.
-
The First Aid kit
Before we debate whether you need a first aid kit or not, during the launch of your new office, it might interest you to know that according to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), any business with up to three employees has to have a first aid kit with either one or two of the required items, and as more employees are employed, the count of the items also increases.
And for as much as OSHA doesn’t insist on specific types of first aid kits, companies are expected to carry out first aid programs that correspond with the hazards that are expected to occur.
-
The Fire Extinguisher
Fire extinguishers arrive with the employees as you open your office, and according to OSHA staff should be trained on how to use the fire extinguishers when they are hired with subsequent training taking place annually. And just so you know this particular equipment (portable fire extinguisher) is to be visually inspected by employers on a monthly basis.
They will, therefore, be looking for physical damage, clogged nozzle, physical damage, leakage, and corrosion.
-
The Laser Pointer
Laser pointers are used during presentations to point at something that is on your slide and this it does by illuminating it with a small but bright spot of colored light. They are, therefore, effective in capturing the attention of your audience and illuminating the area that you want everyone to understand.
-
Paper
Don’t let technology deceive you that you can run a paperless office, so while it is possible, the paper is indispensable in many offices. Documents will need to be printed, at times you might want to research on something and end up jotting down things. Besides things like contracts must be signed meaning that you will have to print the contract for signing and create copies.
So as you order for a paper from your supplier to ensure that you settle with the best quality, you will, therefore, be looking at the weight of the paper, its shininess, and the finish. So the higher the weight, the thicker and stiffer the paper should be.
-
The White Board Marker
The dry erasable marker is equally important if you have any hope of conducting successful meetings. The advantages of using the whiteboard markers are that they are durable and can stay for up to 2 years when not in use, and erase rather easily when used on whiteboards. Your supplier should, therefore, be able to provide you with both the whiteboard and the whiteboard marker.
-
A landline phone
Landline phone and the presence of reception are the two things used to confirm that you have entered an office. Landline phone in your office is essential for communication when clients need to call the office or when the office needs to call the client. However, people need to consider how demanding their jobs are and settle with a communication system that is most convenient that is either the landline or the mobile phone.
-
Notebooks
Notebooks are important not only for you but for your employees and should be included during purchase. Notebooks are reference books as we normally use them to sketch the important points from a meeting. They are usually small in size making them portable to take anywhere that you think you might have something to jot down. The spiral-bound notebooks, therefore, come highly recommended, because you can easily pullout a piece of paper without destroying the book.
Final thought
As you prepare your shopping list, be sure to put the essential office supplies at the top, a few of which we have mentioned above; others are such as the paper shredders, the laminators, and the paper cutters.
A SOMALIAN SOCIAL ENTREPRENEUR, HUSSEIN ABDI ABDULLAHI, SERVES AS AN ADVOCATE OF HOLISTIC COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT
When it comes to helping those in need, the first thing that comes to mind is charity. The world tries to help the weak nations and communities by offering them monetary assistance. It does, to some extent, help them address their problems. It even helps the people living in a community enjoy a degree of peace. However, all effects of charity are temporary, and they begin to fade away after a short while. Charity brings happiness at the doorsteps of low-income homes momentarily. Once the effects of charity fade away, these families and communities are back to square one.
Charity does, however, ensure a steady flow of wealth from the rich to the poor, but it cannot address the roots of poverty, hunger, illiteracy, and hunger. The world needs a better system that can provide long term benefits to cut the roots of these problems. Philanthropists and social entrepreneurs like Bill Gates, Warren Buffet, Michael Bloomberg, George Soros are addressing the origins of the social issues that help in strengthening weak communities.
Hussein Abdi Abdullahi, a philanthropist and social entrepreneur from Somalia, is introducing the concept of holistic community development to the weak nations in the East African regions. He is an advocate of sustainable growth and development, which he hopes to achieve through a holistic approach.
Growing Up in a Refugee Camp
Life for Hussein was difficult since his birth. He was born on January 1, 1991, in Mogadishu, Somalia, into a Nomadic family from Ogaden. He was the second child in the family, and during his birth, civil war broke out in Somalia. The situation was getting worse every day, and it led his father to a decision of abandoning their hometown and migrated to Kenya for survival. Hussein and his family finally found refuge at the Dadaab Refugee Camps in Garissa County.
A refugee camp might seem like a temporary solution, but Hussein, along with his family, spent almost 17 years in that camp. Hussein spent his entire childhood in a challenging situation at these refugee camps. IT was a difficult time, but he did not give up. He went to Getune Primary School in Garissa until fifth grade and then entered El-Nino Primary School in Dagahaley till he was 17 years old.
Spending such a long time at a refugee camp instilled a sense of responsibility within the young boy. Hussein started thinking about ways he could make the lives of people living in East African nations. As he had to go through the challenges himself, he knew exactly what the people were going through. It was at the camps that Hussein decided to one day take a step that could end the suffering of people living in the third world.
Laying the Foundations of International Development & Humanitarian Organization
After 17 years in the Dadaab Refugee Camps, Hussein and his family got resettlement in the United States as refugees. The move to the United States was a turning point in Hussein’s life as he could now fulfill his responsibility of serving the people back in his hometown.
He graduated from Renton High School in Renton, Washington, and began preparing himself for the future. He completed multiple certifications and pieces of training from UNICEF and several other notable platforms. He acquired leadership, child protection, and justice in matters involving child victim training.
Hussein also obtained several diplomas in sustainable development, environmental science, childhood and youth studies, and many others. It was after all these certifications, pieces of training, and diplomas that he came to understand the value of holistic community development. It helped him with his vision of his non-profit organization.
He tirelessly worked on the concept and decided the build the foundation of his organization over holistic community development. He firmly believes that community development starts with people, and he created a plan which would work to strengthen the youth of a nation, resulting in better opportunities for the growth and development of a weak country.
On October 22, 2016, Hussein founded the International Development & Humanitarian Organization with Kristine Lynch. He aimed to use his organization to address issues including education health and hygiene, sanitation, human rights, gender equality, female education, and youth empowerment in nations located in the Horn of East Africa.
Building a Better World
In addition to founding IDHO, Hussein has more than eight years of experience in community advocacy and peace-building initiatives. Moreover, he actively participates in the humanitarian sector and girl child education to empower females and prepare them for a better future. He was appointed as the Youth Ambassador for Skyway Solutions in Washington. The organization provides youth and homeless the opportunity to grow and thrive. Most of Hussein’s efforts revolve around empowering youth because he believes that it is the biggest asset for every community.
In addition to this, he also co-founded the Ogaden Youth and Student Union (OYSU) in Washington State in 2013. It was founded as an international youth organization to support the rights of the Somali people in the Ogaden region under Ethiopian occupation. He also founded the Children’s Rights Club (CRC) in Dadaab Refugee Camps as a youth movement and community awareness of early childhood education.
Hussein is a philanthropist, human rights’ activist, social entrepreneur, and a community development professional who believes that every community needs strong youth to prosper. He is a firm believer in applying a holistic approach to strengthen weak communities and work on individual development as it lays the ground for sustainable growth and development of a community.
The Amazing Fitness Ideas to Introduce In Field Of Business
When there is a shout out to the fitness trainers and the yoga teachers, a balanced strength comes to the count. It will help if you look forward to the distribution of the business more and more to increase its productivity. Till now, people are living with a frame of mind where it becomes difficult to handle the health and fitness in the scheduling hours. Not only that, but many people have also decided to make a career in it and they are doing well.
Now the concern is that despite having the utmost importance in an individual’s life, still, people tend to avoid doing it or procrastinate every time. It is known to be the hectic hours of work and the performance of delinquency that fitness has not come in the limelight.
However, if we magnify in today’s time, the fitness ideas are working in forefronts, and they have been introduced in highly manner. On that note, you must realize the fact that you need to follow with some ideas. The presentation of the plans requires the management of financial background, and for that, you need online borrowing.
How is a business in fitness successful?
You are aware of the fact that people are getting prone to managing the sustainability on making their lives fit. Earlier only upper class perform the authority of remaining fitness and eat healthily. As of now, by opening gyms, health fitness centers and yoga centres, you can stand towards a great deal of business in performing well.
If you want your business to be successful, then the first important step is to be fit yourself. To start with the financial trick, you can excel in the industry by following some of the pointers below.
Do you think fitness need technology to progress?
The matter of fact in conducting the fitness as the progress you can anytime make the best move in transmitting the process towards betterment. By making health fitness videos and accelerating the plan of making a good eating habit, you can process in the given task. The beginning is of exploring the idea of business you can connect with varied sponsors. These can promote the functioning of business to the broader audience.
Which are the ideas to follow for the business trek?
The ideas related to business calls for the determination and passion for making it a great hit in the market:
- BE A SHOW STOPPER AT EVENTS
You can be one of the popular fitness companies which conduct the seminars and relatable events to spread awareness. It is one of the significant regions to follow and the tools to calculate the functioning of the business. It can be a superb idea if executed properly. You are likely to handle the punch so that people can make it a habit in daily life. The most significant thing is to endorse eating healthy, drinking on time water and many more.
- Residence Workouts
The popularity of becoming a fitness freak is in trend these days, and everyone wants to deal with a healthy routine. It is the reason you can create a business which can flourish the idea of making the best efforts towards being healthy. In the job profile of residence workout, you will be dealing with personal or group training and guide the people to eat healthily and set a routine.
- FITNESS TUTORIALS, PODCASTS
Setting the career through online mode is also in these days, and people are looking forward to creating a huge difference in maintaining health. It is the factual and regular routine that works and address towards the betterment of the business and earning good money. The best part about the functioning of the tutorials is that you can create your centers for which you can take up business start up loans. With the help of it, you can anytime make the best move towards development.
- CREATE A ONLINE SERVICE
People are much keener in maintaining a healthy diet, but due unavailability of products you can skip the routine. However, to escape the mechanism of the business, you can start selling a monthly diet kit to the customers. It is the reason you can create your employment and process fitness accordingly.
These are some of the creative options to use fitness in your favor in terms of health and wealth.
The Closure
When it is about the dealing of health, people are getting into the nerves to keep themselves fit at every age. It is the reason for people to promote fitness and earn their own business which may work your favor every time. If you have planned to give rise in the field of business, then you need sources like AOne Credit for the backing of funds. Therefore, explore the fitness with the motto of fitness me to fitness of everyone.
Author Bio–
BELIEVE WHAT YOU ARE, AND YOU WILL BE, KRISTINA JOHNSON, BUILDING WOMEN ACROSS THE GLOBE
It is true. Women have brought a revolution and are looked at differently in today’s world. There was a time when none of this was thought possible. Being a woman was considered to be a curse. They were not given rights, not allowed to work, beaten, and broken by society.
However, hope grows from even where the seems to be none, and in the midst of such crisis, the world was blessed with numerous powerful, headstrong, and passionate women that spoke for the entire woman majority. Their efforts, struggles, and ceaseless working in their respective fields have enabled women all over the world to break free, find their own ground, and stand tall and strong on their feet.
And now, a woman is so much more, but above all, and most of all, a woman is an inspiration. Doctor Ruth Pfau, Mother Teresa, Michelle Obama, Jane Austen, Kate Sheppard, Emma Watson, Elaine Brown, Oprah Winfrey, and the list goes on. The history presents countless gems who are an inspiration for the women all around the world even today.
Today, a woman that encourages other women beyond limits and makes them reach their true potentials, Kristina Johnson remains distinguished due to her determination and love for picking up and building women. This 39-year-old entrepreneur, business analyst, and a health & fitness coach is inspiring women across the globe and helping them gain better control of their lives, and making them more confident, happier, healthier, and stronger than ever before.
SETTING A FOOT FORTH
Kristina R. Johnson was born on February 14, 1981, in Dayton, Ohio, the United States. Raised by loving parents, who were conscious of making a difference in the community, Kristina learned the value of helping people and personal growth from her parents.
During her teenage years, Kristina leaned towards reading many blogs and magazines dedicated to woman growth and beauty and felt the desire to be a part of the acting, modeling, and beauty industry. Soon, she joined the John Casablanca Modeling Acting & Modeling agency located outside of Cincinnati, Ohio. She was taught and looked over by a professional staff. Kristina learned a lot and became exceptionally well at modeling, acting, and applying make up for every girly situation. Her passion grew more, and she decided to compete in beauty pageants. She entered the ‘Miss TEEN USA Pageant’ participating as MISS DAYTON, OHIO. To her surprise, she was a runner up and got the title of MISS FLORIDA.
Eventually, she decided to pursue her studies, and she took up Nursing. Her love for helping people burnt strong, and she became a certified Certified Nursing assist and Patient care assistant within the local Dayton area hospitals to give back in a caring way.
Later, Kristina turned to Psychology, Business and Japanese. As a highschooler, Kristina was one of 4 students studying Japanese as a secondary language, and this helped her in earning an internship in Okayama City, Japan. She was an Ambassador for Wright State University, and she assisted Japanese College students with learning English for a year. Her command over the language also came in handy when she worked for several Japanese Companies in Ohio to continue sharpening her Japanese skills.
Kristina was very by their stress-free lifestyle. She applies what she learned from the very country to this day. She loved the experience she gained and enjoyed living a simple and a life full of gratitude. The experience taught her simplification techniques, skills of living abroad, improved her Japanese language, but most of all, she learned the secret to living in the moment.
Coming back to the States brought Kristina closer to studying, and she graduated with a Bachelor’s in Health Administration. She then started working as a Claim Processor, Provider Rep, Medical Coder, as well as served as a Corporate Trainer. By December 2018, Kristina had not just achieved a great working portfolio; she had also completed three master’s degrees in Business, Informatics, and Health Administration.
THE TRUE PASSION
Kristina learned a lot from her life experiences. Through her family, her husband, Simeon, who was also her best friend, friends, co-workers, and her experience, she not only learned to put her education to use but also learned to make a difference in their lives and truly help them. Acquiring the skills to tackle the problems she faced in her workplace and life, Kristina was convinced that her true passion was to help other women who were the victims of the same problems.
Kristina decided to launch a company with the aim of helping women discover themselves and to help them excel in their respective fields. She used her overseas internship experience, her married life, moving from one state to the other, home buying in a recession, home buying at the peep of the market, navigating through the corporate world as a woman, maintaining and keeping herself as a wife and businesswoman successfully, and most importantly, her husband’s support and ideas to create a company for all the women of the world.
Two years later, Kristina launched her company, the Visionary Mindset Academy. Kristina aims to take women on a journey of self-actualization through her academy. She seeks to educate women on topics starting from self- developing to opening and successfully running a business. She also started her own blog, with the goal to motivate, inspire, lift every woman regardless of their ages, race, or any other distinction, and be there, especially when the future seems dull. The blog is especially dedicated to sharing as much information possible for women who are unable to afford investment in themselves or business development courses and packages.
Through her company, Kristina has been able to bring a change in hundreds of women across the world. She excels at what she does, and her efforts are recognized at work, where she breaks the company’s projection goal every recon period, continuing to set the bar higher and higher.
Today, Kristina Johnson is a business analyst, business coach, and health & fitness coach, who has inspired women of all ages, helped them gain confidence in who they are. Her story narrates the idea that if a woman believes in herself, there is nothing she cannot achieve!
How SEO Services Can Improve Search Engine Rankings?
You might be wondering where the organic traffic is coming to your competitor website? The only answer to your question is Search Engine Optimization (SEO). Without SEO, there will be no traffic to a website, no one will find your business in the Google search, and ultimately your company will not generate any leads. The Website on the top of the search engines gets almost 33% of the total search volume. It means if you are not among the top 10 websites on the internet, you might be missing out on one-third of the potential traffic.
The reason why websites rank higher in search engines like Bing, Google, Yahoo and many more is that the companies are making genuine efforts to boost their Search engine rankings. Fortunately, it is still not late to know how SEO services can enhance search engine rankings. Let us take a detailed look into how it affects the SERPs.
- SEO turn on the spotlight of the sales
The Website of a business is the perfect employee that performs multitasking efficiently and tackles innumerable prospects all at once. SEO services in India draw attention to the sales, provide the right emphasis, and focus on the marketing arsenal of a business.
- SEO has an impact on the Buying Cycle
SEO increases sales without increasing the marketing cost of the business, thereby giving a boost in the profit growth exponentially. SEO also improves the ROI due to its highest number of conversions at a small incremental price. SEO also plays a vital role in the research or buying cycle of the customer. It is just like a magnet attracting potential customers to your Website through relevant keywords ranked higher in the search engines. SEO knows all ways about where your customers can be and offer feasible solutions that will direct them towards your business.
- SEO is not Costly
SEO is not at all costly, and it is just an investment. SEO helps you to reach the growth targets and financial goals in half the time when compared with other forms of online marketing. It is an investment with the highest return.
- SEO enhances the inbound traffic
It takes huge time and money to generate leads through cold calling methods and ultimately delivers low ROI. SEO targets the leads or customers who are actively looking for your kind of services of products, thus saving money on outbound marketing. The top SEO promotion company will increase the total number of qualified leads that will convert into sales.
- SEO delivers Long Lasting results
SEO delivers ongoing marketing advantages and long term benefits for a business. Investing in SEO will not only improve in the search engine rankings but will also boost the online visibility of a brand.
- The Website will be more customers friendly
SEO improves the overall customer experience on the Website of a business. Page loading time, easy navigation, mobile-friendly Website and many will all have an impact on the SERPs as well as on the number of visitors and time they are spending on the Website. SEO improves the user experience of the Website, gives boosts to the high search engine rankings, attracts more customers, and improves the conversion rates.
- Business Credibility
Customers evaluate the credibility of the Website with the ranking in the search engines. Higher the search engine rankings, the higher will be the credibility.
- Local SEO increases traffic, conversions, and Engagement
According to the top SEO consultants, local search has become the most important part of the business. Local SEO targets at optimizing the digital properties so that customers can find your business easily and quickly.
- SEO discover new Opportunities
High-quality SEO strategies always leverage and discover new opportunities for the brands to shine. The better the Website is ranked in the search engines, and the more prospects will arise that will help in thriving the business.
Conclusion
Implementation of high quality and strong SEO on the Website of a brand is always beneficial to the marketing efforts and the search engine rankings. It is a new age marketing procedure to make your Website be seen in the digital world.
FROM A SERIOUS IMMIGRATION LAWYER TO A SUCCESSFUL INFLUENCER – GIANNI MENDES TONIUTTI KNOWS HOW TO LIVE LIFE
Building a career requires one to be consistent, determined, and focused. While establishing a stable professional life, many people overlook essential parts of their life, such as spending time with family or doing something they love. It is due to this reason; one’s life becomes boring and dull, which ultimately makes a person second guess their professional choices. It makes them doubtful about whether it was the right decision or not.
Building a career does require one to stay focused and determined, but it does not demand a person to give up on every aspect of their life. People need to understand that maintaining a balance between their career and personal life is critical for their mind’s health. The way people spend their lives after work determines how well they can channelize stress and stay mentally healthy and happy. When it comes to maintaining a balance between one’s career and life-out-of-work, there is one man that is taking the lead – Gianni Mendes Toniutti, a professional US lawyer.
The life of this Brazilian-born immigration lawyer is the epitome of the perfect balance between profession and personal life. While working for clients, he serves as a serious professional, but when he is out of office, he is an entirely different personality. In addition to being a law professional and co-founder of one of America’s top law firms, TLRT, Gianni is a prominent influencer on Instagram.
From Italy to the United States – Stepping into the World of Law
Gianni Mendes Toniutti was born in Sao Paulo, Brazil, and was raised in Bologna, Italy. He was a passionate individual since the beginning and hoped to establish a successful career in law. He was equally passionate about playing guitar and always dreamt of performing in front of big audiences. The young Gianni completed his Juris Doctor degree from the University of Bologna, Italy, in the year 2002. To continue his education in law, he decided to move to the United States. In the year 2003, Gianni left Italy and went to Miami, Florida, to complete his master of laws at the University of Miami.
When he moved to the United States, he planned to return to his country once he completed his master’s. The liveliness of the country and the elite lifestyle forced Gianni to change his mind and stay in the country. He passed his bar exam in 2005 and began applying at law firms all over the U.S. Gianni sent his resume to over a hundred law firms, and he only got rejection replies. It did not break his courage, and he kept trying until one day he received a call from a prestigious litigation law firm in California. The firm got his resume online, and they found him to be the perfect fit as they were looking for an Italian American lawyer. Within a week, he successfully filled the position in Los Angeles to work on a temporary project, and it marked the start of his law career. According to Gianni, his experience at this first job was amazing and the ‘best days’ of his life.
Setting up a Well-Reputed Law Firm
Gianni, along with his Italian partners, now best friends, co-founded in 2009 TLRT, an Italian-American law firm, which contains the initials of all the founding partners. It is an acronym for Tosolini, Lamura, Rasile, and Toniutti. He serves today as the head of the firm’s immigration department and represents from business investors to individuals in the entertainment, including models, actors, singers, painters, and athletes. By his colleagues and clients, he is often referred to as the ‘guru’ of immigration.
The TLRT partnership proved immensely beneficial. Starting as a boutique law firm, TLRT is now one of the most respected Italian American law firms on the east coast. The firm operates in New York, Miami, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Rome, and Milan.
Building a Personal Brand
Gianni had always been the owner of a vibrant personality. While on one hand, he wanted to become a successful lawyer, he did not think of giving up on his love for music and entertainment. Gianni is an influencer on Instagram today with more than 70,000 followers. He is working tirelessly to create a personal brand, and his profile is full of his photos in a Zen pose. The social media influencer is spreading motivation through his posts.
In the year 2017, he got an opportunity to enhance his digital footprint. He uploaded a video on his account that seemed like a fake commercial in a Zara store. The video was two minutes long, which featured Gianni entering the Zara store and pretending to be a human mannequin. The video featuring the not-so-serious Italian lawyer was able to acquire more than 260,000 views on Instagram and over 30,000 views on YouTube. It was a social experiment that helped Gianni become a viral phenomenon.
Gianni Mendes Toniutti is living his life in a perfect balance. While he does not let his love for entertainment and music intervene with his profession, his profession does not intervene in his personal life. He is a man with a lively personality who has the skills to be a serious-professional while seamlessly managing his personal affairs. He is not only the co-founder of a respected law firm but also a major social media influencer. Gianni serves as an example for people who believe laying the grounds for a stable career requires them to give up on other important things in life. Gianni did not gain success overnight; he applied in more than a hundred law firms until he landed on his first job. It did not force him to give up, and he kept trying. His life is filled with innumerable lessons for people who give up on their dreams and on things they love when building a career for themselves.
Use classified ads to advertise your product on the internet
In the 21st century, people are thinking of different ways of growing themselves. They are evolving new ways to advertise their products to make their product more popular. People advertise themselves in newspapers, banners, and many other places as well. But there is a newer way of advertising any product, which is advertising online. Advertising on the internet has become very popular because of its benefits over any other way of advertising. Online advertisements are better because they reach a larger number of people and along with this, they have many other benefits as well. Many different websites are providing a platform to advertise online and one such website is Quoodo.com which houses UAE car classifieds, property classifieds, job classifieds and many more.
These classifieds are very helpful for the people who are finding a particular product which can be anything from motor vehicles, property available for rent or sale, jobs, and other classifieds related to the mobile phones, books, electronic appliances, entertainment, vacation packages, and many more. One can find high-end brands on this website because of the vast variety of products available. This website can be said to be the best website available for the classifieds because along with the variety of products, it is completely free. One can post their ads without paying anything. If you are still not sure about posting your ad on the Quoodo.com, then here are some benefits of posting ads on these kind of websites:
- Save your time and money: If you are looking for other means of advertising, then it is just going to consume your money and time. All other ways of advertising are paid, and they are slower than advertising on the internet. This classified website is free which means you can save your money and time.
- Reach more and more people simultaneously: classified ads show up on the internet which reaches many people at a time. in today’s world, everyone has access to the internet, and everyone looks up for anything on the internet first. This means a classified ad on the Quoodo.com reaches a large number of people.
- Contact the advertisers: most of the websites allow the potential buyer to contact the seller for better information about the product. This allows the buyer to negotiate and bargain for even better prices.
- Post an urgent ad: there are two types of ads available on the Quoodo.com. the first one is in which you can post a normal ad that will reach a limited audience, but it is free. The other one is called an urgent ad which reaches many people in a short amount of time. This type of ad is paid but the price is very reasonable for the advantages.
These UAE car classifieds are very helpful for both the seller and buyer providing a mutual benefit. If you are also looking for a platform that can provide you a place to sell or buy any product, then Quoodo.com is amazing. It can give you access to many places in UAE which is very helpful to get access for buyers and sellers everywhere.
Investing in People is the Reason for this VC’s Success (Amit Raizada of SBV)
Nothing about the venture capital industry is easy. Between the long hours, the pervasive risks, and the feeling of not knowing whether a certain venture will yield a return, life as the head of a VC firm is often a combination of calculations and stress. At times when I’m overloaded, I find it helpful to pause and reflect on the reasons that I chose to become an investor – and to think critically about the common principles behind every one of my ventures.
I encourage all aspiring investors to do the same. Without having a clearly defined set of principles, it’s easy to get lost as a venture capitalist. When you’re approached with hundreds of potential investments each year, how do you decide which to fund and which to discard? How do you know whether a venture will fit well within your portfolio or act as a headache-inducing outlier? Sure, statistics, data charts, and graphs answer a great many of these sorts of questions, but there’s no substitute for a concise set of values when faced with these decisions.
Here is the essence of the investment philosophy that underlines the success I’ve had as founder and CEO of Spectrum Business Ventures.
I always invest in people.
I pursue investment opportunities that enrich consumers’ lives and change the world for the better. Before engaging in a venture, I find it helpful to think about the fundamentals: What do people really need or want in life? And how does the product or firm in question help them attain it?
Through this strategy, I’ve financed ventures that develop groundbreaking cancer treatments and revolutionize sinus-care procedures. I’ve even helped companies that launch satellites into orbit and contribute to NASA missions.
I invested in critical warehouse space in the vicinity of major airports to facilitate same-day online purchases deliveries. And I’ve always sought to create unparalleled entertainment experiences, which I believe is just as essential to the human condition. I have introduced innovative models to retail and hospitality, investing in cutting-edge restaurants like Tocaya, Bounce, and Catch LA that diverge from conventional restaurant wisdom in favor of pioneering new experiences.
But when I say I invest in people, I don’t just invest in the consumer – I also seek to invest in the people developing the product. In examining investment opportunities, I never consider failure a disqualifier – instead, I see it as a prerequisite. While I engage innovators with proven track records of success, I believe that true innovation is a process and that the best strategic partners are those who have experienced—and learned from—past failures.
I invest in the products, services, and opportunities that change the course of consumption.
I’ve always been an avid observer of business trends, and I closely watch the behavior of Gen Z and Millennials as indicators for future markets. I use their preferences to craft long-term investment strategies that pursue the products and experiences that will dominate the market in the coming decades.
This principle has played a significant role in many of my investments. Tocaya is perhaps one of the best examples of this. Serving fast-casual food with a plethora of vegan and low-calorie options, Tocaya plays directly into the preferences of the health-conscious younger generations.
This strategy also spurred my investments in esports. After watching my teenage sons become fascinated with online gaming, I began to wonder whether there’d be a viable market for this new fixation. After doing some research, I invested in an esports franchise and eventually helped build out the esports market as a whole. When I first invested in esports, this nascent industry was often ridiculed by pundits. Now, esports has its own section on ESPN’s website.
I’m focused on the consumer of the future – and I’m often willing to accept short-run losses to seize a foothold in the industries that will define the economy of the 2030s, 2040s, and 2050s.
I take risks in pursuit of bold ideas
My firm, Spectrum Business Ventures, stands by its long-standing motto, “We see the world differently”. When evaluating investment opportunities, I encourage my team to look past conventional wisdom. Some of my most successful investments have come from this approach.
One key way to do this is to look for the peripheral investment opportunities that a major new industry may create. Take gift certificates, for example, which created a boom as they transitioned from paper to plastic. Rather than invest in the gift card industry itself, I invested in a company that provided myriad services to the businesses that wished to issue gift cards. I found a market ripe for innovation and financial-return within a wider market.
My decision to purchase warehouse space follows similar logic. Online shopping now reigns supreme, but rather than found my own online venue and try to compete with the likes of Amazon, I decided to look to the periphery. No online supplier like Amazon (and especially smaller players) could get by without warehouse space, allowing my firm to take advantage of a market within a market.
My investment philosophies are by no means universal. These principles have guided me through nearly two decades in the venture capital industry and into many of my most profitable investments, but the whole point of having an investment philosophy is to have guidelines that work for you.
I encourage aspiring investors to reflect on the principles they hope that their portfolio will mirror. To do this, you’ll need to consider a few questions:
In what kind of industries do you wish to invest? What products or services do you think people need? How do you wish to seek out new opportunities? How do you hope to choose between those opportunities once you find them?
Formulating answers to these questions is integral to one’s development as a venture capitalist.
How is Projection Mapping important for Corporate Events in Dallas?
Your next big corporate event will look incomplete with only streamers and standees. How about you turn the walls into a live canvas?
Thanks to technology, this is very much possible. Projection mapping is the up and coming wave that is revolutionizing the way people arrange events. The technology uses projected images and videos to turn any surface into dynamic art.
Projection mapping is set to change the nature of corporate events. Seventy-four percent of Americans prefer to pay for experiences over products. These projections immerse the audience and grasp their attention. Dallas-Fort Worth and its vicinity are some of the most happening places in the United States. If your business is situated in this region, you have so many tricks up your sleeves for your next event.
Projection mapping vs. regular projectors
We have seen projectors in offices and cinemas. They shoot a beam of light to a surface and magnify media. These projections are defined by size and area on which the light falls. In our brain, there is a set area dedicated to these projections. Otherwise, the setup will not work.
Projection mapping takes this to the next step. By using more than one projector, the surface area of display becomes limitless. So, if the photo of the forest looks cut-out on a projector, projection mapping can create a panoramic view of the woods in the entire room. It is gorgeous and remarkable.
Works on any surface
The beautiful thing about projection mapping is that it does not require a flat surface. Unlike a projector that needs a flat wall or ceiling, projected images and videos glide smoothly over any surface.
You can focus on the content for projection, rather than cutting out specific spaces. It can turn your venue into a live arena. Be it the Statue of Liberty or the tower of Pisa; projection mapping can cover anything.
Looks impressive without 3D glasses
Projection mapping is more than a mere display of media on a surface. You can project 3D videos and images with this technology, and the audience does not need to wear 3D glasses! Think beyond PowerPoint decks; you can animate your branding and make it look 3D.
You can set a precedent of Projection mapping in Dallas events before anyone else uses the idea. For inspiration, you can see how NBA utilized projection mapping to make the court ‘collapse’. It is as close to reality as it can be, without wearing 3D aid.
Easy in logistics
LED panels to look nice, but they are huge and hard to transport. Event organizers know how tough it is to bear responsibility for these bad boys. If you have to put up an event in a short time, the job only gets harder.
Then there are plug and play issues. If the setup is not sitting well at one location, it has to be moved to another location until the installation makes sense. Sometimes this leads to an additional cost.
With projection mapping, you have to map out the entire space and decide what plays where. If you have to change the display, change the direction of your projector, and the job is done.
Highlights your content
Your corporate event will shine brighter if your content is top-notch. Consider the size and quality of images you want to project when mapping. A professional can guide you better because you need some practical experience before pulling off this technology at an event.
The look, feel, and tone of your event will guide the projection mapping strategy. A professional will advise you whether you need video mapping or pixel mapping. It is better to gain experience under these pros about cost estimates, area planning, and stage requirements.
Makes a great first impression
‘A thing of beauty is a joy forever.’ There is a part of us humans that get ensnared by beauty. You have the best chance to mesmerize your attendees by creating a live art display.
Industry tycoons have seen it all when it comes to LED and other displays. Projection mapping is a new entrant in this field, and you have the chance to introduce that WOW factor to them.
Just like a great party host gets a flurry of compliments, your business will receive praise and some new leads as well. The more creative you go with your projections, the better it will look in a space.
Last word
There is inspiration available on YouTube and elsewhere on the internet to map your next event. Think of engaging items like puzzles or logo animations that attract attention. Pretty much anything can be projected, so it is your call to make it look pleasing to the eye.
You will see amazing results if you work closely with professionals and technicians on a great brief. Talk to the organizer about your exact requirements and discuss everything in detail. Some people also perform a few rehearsals to make sure everything works at the right time. Keep experimenting and learning!
Things to keep in Mind while Hiring a Customs Brokerage
A customer broker works on the behalf of the importers and exporters and helps them with dealing with the logistics and legalities which are involved with the process of exporting and importing goods. Importing from across the border seems like a lucrative option if you can purchase some goods at a cheaper price which are not available within your country. This is why people who are in the business of imports and exports wonder about having their products cleared at the border and who would be in charge of the customs formalities at every international border that your products cross.
A customs brokerage firm can help you to get rid of the stress involved and have the peace of mind that you always wanted. However, there are several things to keep in mind while hiring a customs brokerage firm to take care of your products.
-
Look for experience
Just because someone has the license, does not mean he is an expert in properly dealing with your goods. The sad reality is that not all brokers are experienced enough with providing the necessary skills to provide their service to certain industries while simultaneously dealing with those countries which have a hostile attitude towards yours. Experienced brokers are generally prepared to face these situations and can save you both time and money which you could have lost if you went to a novice.
-
Research on your own
Although word of mouth is useful when you are looking for someone to deal with your goods but it will be foolish on your part to solely rely on the recommendations you hear from others. Often the reality of the matter is entirely different from what you hear and it will cost you heavy if something happens to your goods while they are on the transit.
The smart thing would be to shop around for names and create a list based on your preference for the list of competitive firms that you would like to consider. You can then visit these brokers and rank them accordingly so that you have a clear idea of what to expect when you would hand them over your goods.
-
Only look for licensed brokers
While looking for brokers, the first thing that you should do is to look for the license. Although it seems like common sense many people overlook it for having their goods delivered cheaply and then pay the price when something goes wrong.
Unfortunately, they cannot do something about it as the law would not have the jurisdiction to punish such brokers hence you will likely be the only one who will suffer. By producing a license you can trust the custom broker as he will be a professional and you can sue for damages if anything happens to your goods.
-
Find a broker who has an efficient team
One of the reasons that clients do not trust some of the big firms is because they also offer other services that make the clients question the priorities of the firms. Many reputable companies who offer such services have proved that they can grow in the industry and create a wider range of services for their clients.
As you can never be sure and it is best to practice caution, you should choose the firm that has a dedicated and efficient team with the expertise that you can trust.
-
Choose one that compliments your business
One of the options you can utilize is choosing a brokerage firm that offers the services which cater to the needs of your business. Large companies usually approach firms that offer a variety of services that can provide efficient services and are in line with the needs of the company.
Small and medium scale businesses can look to brokers of the same scale as they do not need a variety of services and will look for specialized brokers who can complete their job at a fast rate which is exactly what your business requires.
-
Ask relevant questions
You do not need to shy away from asking questions about stuff that you are not aware of. A customs broker who is sincere about working with you will always be open when discussing the details with you and will respond to your queries. It is important to take a step back when deciding which broker to choose and get in touch with every broker within your shortlist and ask relevant questions regarding customs clearance which will help in your decision making.
To conclude, the first thing you should understand about custom brokers is that they are professionals who are there to help you with importing and exporting goods as they are familiar with the different rules and regulations. You should always go for a broker that is in line with the needs of your business and is in the trade for some time so that he knows how best to handle a situation when it looks tough to deal with.
