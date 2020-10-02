Travel
Checklist for Outdoor Activities Like Hunting, Shooting, Fishing
When you’re out for outdoor activity and you need to depend on your hunting pack, you need to bring what is vital. In case you’re hiking for a long time with a 15-pound hunting pack on your back, your body will get exhausted before the day’s over. There are several things that are significant to carry with you during your outdoor activity. The most ideal approach to make sense of what you need is to get out in the field and experience the afflictions of being a hunter. But, if this is your first time or you are taking your children, you won’t know what to pack. Regardless of whether you’re a professional or a newbie, mentioned below are things you should most definitely have in your pack.
1- Wind meters for shooting: When you’re out hunting, it’s critical to know the climate conditions before you line up the ideal shot. To do this, you’ll need one of those exact wind meters for shooting that can help with long-range shooting and other open-air exercises.
2- Boots: One of the most important things is a good set of boots. The weather can be unpredictable, you would not want to hike in uncomfortable shoes. Even though hunting books can be expensive, they are worth buying. The right type of shoes can make or break your entire trip. It is recommended by professionals to have 3 different types of boots while hunting however, for a beginner, this might not be necessary.
3- Backpack: A backpack can be the difference in having the option to hike for a significant distance or only a mile. You will depend on your backpack unmistakably more than you can imagine. However, a decent backpack will be a bit costly, but it will be worth the expense. You would not want to get a bag that gives up on you in the middle of a hunting trip, zip break, or unable to handle the weight of all the things. When searching for a decent pack you will need to find something light, has nice padding for comfort, many pockets, and a waist strap for balance.
4- Headlamp: This is something you may not consider as you are packing your bag. Headlamps are far superior to torchlights since you will have both your hands-free to hold other things or while hunting. It is also recommended to pack a headlamp that has a Red or Green light because animals and other creatures do not get frightened by this light and is waterproof.
5- Survival Kit: Your survival pack ought to incorporate the essential advanced final-resort accessories and tools. Some of these things are match sticks, medical or first aid box, blister pack, disinfectant, ibuprofen or Tylenol, and a compass. This is kind of a half crisis, half final resort kit. You should also pack more than one shirt because one will either get too dirty, sweaty, get torn, or something else.
3 Historic Sites to Visit In Albany
Albany is an often-overlooked city, as the city constantly sits in the shadow of New York City and Buffalo. That being said, Albany is still the capital of New York State, meaning the city is very important. Beyond that, Albany has many important and interesting sites to visit, most of which are extremely important to our nation’s history. Don’t worry, if you close on one of the Albany houses for sale, you’ll certainly have plenty of amazing places close by. So what are these great sites that you can visit in Albany, and why are they so critical to our nation’s history? Here are three historic sites you can visit in Albany.
New York State Capitol Building
Perhaps the biggest and most important historical site to visit in Albany is the New York State Capitol Building. As mentioned before, Albany is the capital of the state of New York, meaning the city has a lot of importance. It is here where most of the state’s politics take place, meaning the Capitol Building is a critical part of the infrastructure of the state. Since New York is one of the biggest and most prominent states in the country, its politics are extremely important. Some major decisions that altered American history were made in this building, meaning that the building has lots of political and historical value. There are plenty of tours that you can take through the building, allowing you to learn more about both the state’s history and politics. Albany’s main claim to fame is being New York’s capital, so it makes perfect sense that the capitol building would be a major place to visit.
Schuyler Mansion
The Schuyler Mansion is a national historic landmark located in Albany, standing out as one of the area’s premier historical destinations. The Schuyler Mansion was owned by Phillip J. Schuyler, one of the military leaders in the American Revolutionary War. However, his main claim to fame is fathering a daughter, Elizabeth, who would go on to marry Alexander Hamilton. After Schuylers death and several sales, the mansion was sold to the state of New York. After some restoration, the mansion opened to the public in 1917, and has served as a historical site ever since. Here you can be transported back into the Revolutionary War, touring a building that has truly stood the test of time. Some of America’s most prominent figures were in the Schuyler Mansion at one time or another, and it’s extremely cool to see what they lived like firsthand.
Oakwood Cemetery
Another great historical site in the Albany area is the Oakwood Cemetery. There are many famous American figures buried in this cemetery, most of which you are likely familiar with. Sam Wilson, the famous meat packer from the area is one of the most prominent people buried in the cemetery. Today he is better known as “Uncle Sam”, a man that is almost synonymous with American values. Outside of Uncle Sam, there are other prominent people that are buried in the Oakwood Cemetery. These include famous women’s rights activist Emma Willard, several Civil War generals, and multiple former members of the U.S House of Representatives. There are many people that had a huge impact on the preservation of America buried here, making this cemetery a great historical site that you definitely should consider visiting.
Is It Safe To Travel to Egypt in 2021?
Egypt is among the most visited and Travel countries in the world because of the incredible attractions & views you can enjoy and how easy it is to have a fabulous trip or to spend a truly interesting vacation at a real affordable price. We have all been learned how amazing the Giza Pyramids are since Primary School and the magnificent landmarks located in the different Egyptian cities. There is a common question among tourists who intend to spend their Egypt Tours in the Land of Pharaohs which is “Is Egypt Safe” or “Is it safe to travel to Egypt in 2021?”
Tourism has always been the main leading force for the national income in Egypt and that is why the Egyptian government and the tourism Ministry have secured all of the tourist sites in Egypt to make sure that tourists won’t face any kind of problem during their vacation in Egypt. Also, the government has studied very thoroughly what happened before to avoid any unpredictable events in the future and that is the main reason for saying that Egypt is a truly safe country and you will enjoy Egypt tour packages in the best and the most secure way.
The Statistics Of Visitors In The Last Decade & The Governmental Efforts To Provide A Safe Environment For Tourists
Things in Egypt got really difficult after the revolution of 2011 but the tourism sector in Egypt witnessed much development especially by the beginning of 2019 which brought the industry back to growth. The Egyptian government has expended significant energy and paid lots of money to revenue streams to the tourism sector in Egypt.
The real hope at that time was to keep the situation stable in Egypt to allow tourists to enjoy the best possible vacation in Egypt and this is exactly what they have reached.
Since that time, tourism is developing and lots of tourists feel totally safe to come and tour around the most famous Egyptian sites especially after knowing that the tourist arrival till 2018 in Egypt reached about 478.12 thousand. Egypt is in fact a cheap tourist destination and whether you are a budget traveler or a luxury guest, you will find exactly what you want in the mesmerizing land of Pharaohs.
Because Cairo city is the main destination for any traveler, it has expanded some remarkable efforts to assuage the security concerns that surround the local market. Since then, the Egyptian government has witnessed great improvement in the Tourism sector and it keeps updating its efforts to keep the stability and improvement of Tourism in Egypt.
Although the tourism sector got really affected after the Pandemic of COVID-19 and it is not just Egypt, it is the entire world, the Egyptian government with the whole travel agencies in the country are working together to develop the security and the safety measures & precautions to allow tourists visit their beautiful country in 2021 without being afraid of any infection and one of the most interesting achievements in Egypt during that time is the construction plan of the Grand Egyptian Museum which is going to attract lots of tourists to enjoy the most remarkable tour there.
Is It Safe To Cruise The Nile River In 2021?
Nile Cruises have always been a desirable dream for all tourists who plan their trip to Egypt and have the chance to spend lots of time touring around the ancient Egyptian spots. There are dozens of different Nile Cruises; some of them are the budget ones, others from the 5* deluxe Category, and for a more luxurious option, you can go for the 5* high Luxury Nile Cruise.
Each category of those has different price, schedule, and facilities. Once you start your booking procedures with a travel agency in Egypt, they will check the available options for you and offer you the best prices that include the full board accommodation, tours, transfers, guides, domestic flights, and everything else. Nile Cruises are really safe vessels and they are considered the development of the first vehicles used to be transferred in the Nile which were like the small felucca but turned to be a Dahabiya.
Dahabiya is the most luxurious and private way to tour around the amazing attractions in Luxor & Aswan and its price can be much more than booking a Nile river cruise so you need to determine which tour exactly you want to have in Egypt and to define your budget in order not to waste lots of time in searching for a suitable Nile Cruise tour package.
Important Tips To Make Sure That You Are Going To Have A Totally Safe Tour In 2021:
- Check the political state of the country you are visiting before planning your vacation.
- It is not recommended to carry lots of cash with you while touring around the Egyptian sites and instead, you can hold a Credit Card with you and pay any amount you want. You can also withdraw cash if you want from any Automatic Teller Machine which you will find on each tourist spot.
- Prepare all of the necessary documents with you including your passport, your entry visa, etc so that you travel to and from Egypt safely.
- Make sure that you pick your medicine with you with your doctor remedies.
- You should know that there are nine international airports in Egypt and you should choose the closest one to your country and the one that will reduce the costs for you.
- Keep updated for the latest Criminal and safety reports in Egypt.
- Check the medical and the cleanliness precautions which the government, the hotels, restaurants, etc. usually take to guarantee the safety of the locals and the foreigners in Egypt.
- Check the best travel agency to enjoy the best Egypt tours and to have a desirable vacation with your family.
- Know that the Egyptian Pound is the main currency in Egypt although the majority of the Egyptian shops & restaurants accept dealing with USD, GBP, or CAD based on the currency which the tourist is dealing with.
- Try to choose the best time to visit Egypt and it is usually between October and February when the weather gets cool and it allows you to tour around the amazing Egyptian attractions.
- Check the most famous Egyptian dishes and search for the most well-known restaurants to enjoy your meal at.
- Don’t walk alone at night in the Egyptian streets and let the reception of your hotel know your direction and the supposed time to get back to your hotel.
Best Time To Visit Egypt In 2020
This is one of the most important issues that you should keep in mind when it comes to arranging a secured and enjoyable tour in Egypt. There are four seasons during the year and when it comes to choosing the best time to visit Egypt, you need to choose any time whether in winter or spring which is actually the duration from October to February.
During that period, the temperature gets to be moderated during the whole day especially at night and this allows you to visit the attractions you want to see either during the daytime or at night without worrying about hot weather at all although you still come during summer to enjoy a tour with the best possible price it is not a good choice for travelers who don’t like hot weather.
Spending either your Christmas vacation 2021 or your Easter vacation 2021 in Egypt is with no doubt the best decision ever you can take as it is going to be such a unique experience and you will enjoy every single moment of your tour as the weather is awesome during the daytime allowing you to enjoy the best Nile River Cruise or to enjoy a cultural tour in Old Cairo or Giza or even to head to one of the coastal cities of the Red Sea to spend the best recreational Vacation.
Egypt has it all and you just need to see what best suits you and let the rest over the shoulders of your travel agent who will take care of all of your bookings.
Completely Safe Cities To Visit In Egypt In 2021
Here are some of the most recommended safe cities to visit in Egypt in 2021 with the most interesting attraction on each spot:
1. The Magnificent Capital of Egypt “Cairo City”
We need tens of pages to express how amazing is the city of Cairo and how important it is in the tourism sector. It contains some of the greatest attractions all over Egypt and we can conclude them in the adorable Giza Complex which holds inside one of the last remaining Seven Wonders of the Ancient World “The Great Pyramid of Khufu” in addition to the mythical Sphinx and the Valley Temple.
Only an hour by car and you will find yourself in front of the great Egyptian Museum that contains some of the most interesting ancient Egyptian treasures including the treasures of King Tut. In Old Cairo, you will find many historical & religious attractions like Saladin Citadel, Amr Ibn El-As Mosque, Mohamed Ali Mosque, the Hanging Church, El-Muiz Street, Ben Ezra Synagogue, and Khan El-Khalili Bazaar
2. The Gorgeous Luxor City
There are many special attractions on the East and the west bank of Luxor and the most amusing way to visit them all is while being of the board of a cruise. On the East Bank, you will find Karnak Temples Complex, Luxor Museum, and Luxor Temple. On the West bank, you will find the Valley of the Kings, Colossi of Memnon, Hatshepsut Temple, the Valley of the Queens, Medinet Habu Temple, Deir el-Medina, Dandara, and Abydos Temples.
3. The Breathtaking Nubian City, Aswan
There are a number of marvelous attractions that can enjoy while being in Aswan City just like the amazing High Dam, the mesmerizing ancient Unfinished Obelisk of Queen Hatshepsut, Philae Temple, Kom Ombo, Edfu, and Abu Simbel Temples which your Egypt vacations will never complete without visiting and touring them.
4. Alexandria City “The Bride of the Mediterranean Sea”
Alexandria city has a wide variety of ancient and modern Egyptian sightseeing and if you have the chance to spend a day tour there, it is going to be safe a marvelous thing to visit Qaitbay Citadel, Alexandria Library, the Catacombs of Kom El-Shoqafa, the impressive Pompey’s Pillar, and lots of other beautiful sites where you can spend a true memorable Egypt vacation.
5. Red Sea Cities
When it comes to spending a recreational tour in one of the Egyptian Red Sea Cities, you will find so many options just like heading to the breathtaking city of Hurghada which is known with its impressive hotels, stunning weather, impressive snorkeling & diving spots and you can also find the same while visiting Sharm El-Sheikh, El-Gouna and Marsa Alam.
7 Best Dog-Friendly Travel Destinations In The U.S. For 2021
Many people hesitate to get a dog because of their love of travel, and their uncertainty about what to do with their pets when they go on holiday. Dog kennels are often expensive and inconvenient, and dogs are family animals that want to spend all of their time with you. Instead of stressing you and your pet with hiring alternative care, why not plan your trip so Fido can come along?
When planning a vacation with your pet, the first thing to ensure is that your accommodation is suitable for dogs. There are many pet-friendly hotels and Airbnbs around the country that offer amazing services so you and your furry friend can be comfortable. Some cities even allow dog spas so both you and your pet can enjoy some pampering!
Ensure that you are respectful of the local laws and courteous of others so dogs are permitted for years to come. Be a responsible pet owner and always clean up after your pet, and train your dog properly so they do not harass other people or dogs. Do not allow them to chase wildlife or cause a disturbance.
Not sure where to start planning? Here are 7 of the best dog-friendly travel destinations in the USA for 2021:
1. The Oregon Coast
The Oregon coast boasts some of the most stunning beaches in the country, and their expansive sand beaches are perfect for dog walking. Most beaches are dog-friendly, even allowing dogs to be off-leash as long as they are under “direct control” of the owner, per Oregon state law. Keep your pet close by, and don’t allow them off-leash unless they are well-trained with a very reliable recall. Your dog will love the space to run, swim in the ocean, and the abundant beach smells to sniff.
Cannon Beach is particularly beautiful: its iconic Haystack Rock makes it an incredible photo hotspot. The waves are strong on Oregon beaches and the breeze coming off the ocean can be chilly in autumn and winter, so ensure you pack dog jackets to keep your pet warm if they tend to shiver.
Many restaurants along the Oregon coast also allow you to bring your dog to their outdoor dining areas, and retail businesses often allow well-behaved pets inside.
If COVID-19 restrictions persist into 2021, camping may be the holiday choice of many. The Oregon coast has gorgeous campsites by the ocean that are perfect for dogs with the mix of forest and beaches to keep your canine entertained for hours. Cape Lookout State Park has trails with incredible views right along the ocean that will take your breath away.
2. Acadia National Park, Maine
Maine’s beautiful Acadia National Park is known as the “Crown Jewel of the North Atlantic Coast”. It boasts 158 miles of mostly dog-friendly hiking trails in beautiful territory that both you and your dog will love.
Acadia National Park is exceptionally dog-friendly, and pets are even allowed on the shuttle buses that take visitors to the most popular scenic lookouts in the park. They are also allowed on the city buses and local boat cruises, and many restaurants permit them in the outdoor seating areas.
3. Napa, California
Napa’s famous vineyards aren’t just fun for you- many welcome dogs, too! Your dog will enjoy sitting outdoors by your table while you overlook the beautiful landscapes and sip a glass of cabernet. Napa’s top pet-friendly wineries include Honig Vineyard & Winery, Tres Sabores, Pine Ridge Vineyards, HALL Wines, V. Sattui Winery, Odette Estate, French Winery at Raymond Vineyards, and Frog’s Leap Winery. There are many great dog-accessible hotels and Airbnbs that boast stunning views of the valley.
Make sure you pay a visit to Alston Park, a large dog-friendly green space with no-leash areas allowing your dog to socialize. It has many walking trails you will both enjoy, and great photo opportunities.
4. Winter Park, Colorado
Colorado’s expansive mountains and abundant outdoor activities make it a perfect active holiday to take with your dog. Winter Park has both summer and winter attractions, with incredible hiking, kayaking, rafting, skiing, paddle boarding, snowshoeing, and snowboarding.
Don’t miss exploring Vasquez Peak Wilderness Park and the Arapaho National Forest, which are not only beautiful but have great dog-friendly hiking trails. Many local breweries and restaurants allow your dog to join and offer rustic mountain views and fantastic food.
5. Key West, Florida
More of a beach-goer than a mountain climber? Key West is a great option for travelers who prefer to put their feet up and soak in the sun by the ocean. Vernon and Waddell’s beach allows dogs to be off-leash, and some local bars permit dogs, so Fido can join you for happy hour.
Rent kayaks or stand-up paddleboards and take your dog along- she will love the adventure! Many local outfitters allow your dog to join you on your rental kayaks or paddleboards. After a day on the water, enjoy some local art and live music in the bustling Mallory Square, which welcomes on-leash dogs.
6. Gatlinburg, Tennessee
Gatlinburg has gorgeous views of the Smoky Mountains and is an affordable family vacation spot that everyone will love. It is easy to find vacation rentals, hotels, and campgrounds that accept pets. The Oconaluftee River Trail is a great scenic area for dog-walking, and Gatlinburg has a wide variety of great restaurants and pubs that welcome your dog.
Enjoy stunning panoramas of the Smoky Mountains from the dog-friendly Gatlinburg SkyLift. Once you’re on top of the mountain, you can hike the many surrounding trails. Watch out for bears: the area is known for them!
7. San Diego, California
Dog Beach is a famous southern California hotspot, telling you everything you need to know about San Diego’s stance on dogs! 4-legged friends are happily invited to this beautiful beach city.
You will love the surfing, laid-back vibes, and world-famous zoo, and your pooch will love the off-leash beaches and parks. San Diego has over 530 restaurants, pubs, and breweries that accept dogs. It has a great selection of craft beers to sample and great weather year-round. Every year the city hosts dog-centered events such as the Surf Dog Series that the whole family will love!
Traveling with dogs requires a little more preparation than going solo. To avoid an upset stomach, pack plenty of your pet’s usual food and treats, including extra in case you are delayed. Bring your dog’s favorite toys, dog bed, dog jackets, and travel gear so she feels comfortable and at home. Carry her vaccination records, relevant veterinary information, and any medications along.
If you are traveling by vehicle, properly outfit your car with a harness seatbelt. It’s the law in some states, and it’s just good practice! In the case of a car accident, your dog could hurt not just themselves, but also you, by being unrestrained. If you are traveling by airplane, carefully check airline regulations, get the proper airline-approved carrier, and choose a bed that fits comfortably in the crate so your dog can feel safe on the flight. Flying is stressful for pets, and you want to keep your dog as relaxed as possible to avoid undue trauma or illness.
Nowadays dogs are an important part of the family, and many wouldn’t dream of leaving their pooch behind. Incorporating your dog into your holiday plans is a great way to stay active, get outside, and explore parts of the country you’ve never seen before. Next time you plan a trip, consider taking your dog along and visiting one of these beautiful dog-friendly vacation spots.
Changing Restaurant, Pub & Cafe Experiences
The lockdowns have been grudgingly painful for most of us. Apart from the irreparable damage to economies worldwide, the toll it has taken on the mental health of most working professionals has also been quite adverse.
But there are several instances of green shoots & positive news across industries and throughout the world.
Countries & policymakers, in particular, have realized that a severe lockdown is no solution and that we are going to have to live in tandem with the “new normal”.
As such, many western countries have begun seeing impositions being lifted and one among the main industries to see some sort of relief is the hospitality industry. In particular, restaurants, bars & pubs.
Most Restaurants, typically the higher-end ones, are by nature a place of social gathering which seems counterproductive to the idea of social distancing.
This is why restaurants should ramp up their game when it comes to preventive and hygiene measures that they can take to avoid the spread of the dreaded disease.
We list a few changes that you are likely to see as pubs, restaurants & cafés adapt to their newer strategies. We expect these trends to continue, at least till the time an effective vaccine has not been announced
- Expect Enclosed Seating Arrangements Within The Restaurant: Sticking to the main theme of social distancing, you can expect establishments to change their seating arrangements significantly. The traditional idea of closely packed tables with narrow passageways in order to maximize occupancy potential is long gone.
Restaurants are moving towards seating arrangements that ensure safe distance, isolation, privacy and hygiene control. Expect booth seating arrangements to see a significant bump.
Apart from that, expect novel seating arrangements with additional safety measures to take effect as well. Commercial restaurant counter for bars, pubs & cafes are back in fashion – but with a twist.
Expect an empty seat on either side of you, also expect a divider which prevents you from being in close contact with the person sitting next to you.
- Get Comfortable with Dining Outdoors: The new situation has forced restaurant owners to reclaim their outdoors, a popular case in point is the iconic Katz Delicatessen, that has moved most of its seating arrangements to the pavements. Establishments with a large parking lot have used that space as a seating arrangement as well.
If you live in an area with an unforgiving climate, you can take solace in the fact that most restauranteurs will legally be required to put in place advanced filtration systems for their air conditioning. (Source: McKinsey Report)
- Fewer Personnel & Specialized Exchange Spots: As restaurants are themselves facing huge losses & practically 0 customers, most of them have had no option but to lay off a huge chunk of their employees. Several employees themselves have returned back to their hometowns following directives to the restaurants.
So you can expect your service to not be so prompt and instant.
- Dedicated Pathways: Roaming about freely in a restaurant is not as it used to be. Expect dual carriageways on the restaurant paths. These are around to ensure that people do not come in close contact with each other.
- Overcommunication: No business wants to be held responsible for any Covid-19 related infection. Same goes for restaurants too. Especially with instances similar to the Brazilian Chicken Wings Fiasco. Expect all safety measures will be overcommunicated to diners by of signage on the floor, doorways, washrooms, furniture and digitally too.
Customers have the implied responsibility to follow these protocols steadfastly and ensure that none of these rules are flouted to help businesses sustain and infection be kept under control.
Traveling to Africa In the middle of COVID-19
When COVID-19 ravages the world, tourism-dependent regions are exponentially affected. The continent of Africa is a prime example of this, with South Africa in the top ten for coronavirus infections, which are now estimated to exceed the United Kingdom. For its part, North Africa ‘s tourism and manufacturing sectors are most likely to suffer from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to North Africa Economic Outlook 2020 edition of the African Development Bank.
While Africa is grappling with pandemic issues, many people are still interested in visiting the region in the near future. Many take great care to determine whether, when and how to schedule a trip to this tourist hotspot.
I approached entrepreneur and philanthropist Jay Cameron, Executive Director, Maximum impact Travel (www.maximumimpacttravel.com), to help recognise several top-of-the-line issues. As one of the world’s leading travel and business specialists in Africa, Cameron ‘s insights are invaluable as travellers deal with this volatile situation, helping them smartly prepare in the post-pandemic period.
MK: What are the main things to and do not do while travelling with COVID-19 to Africa?
JC: Interestingly, several African countries have spared the crippling consequences of the COVID-19 worldwide. Although the coronavirus pandemic has had significant effects for other countries around the world, a large part of Africa seems to have been spared. Nevertheless, the statistics do not indicate that African people have not felt its effect. In fact, many countries in Africa see a steady increase in the number of new coronavirus infected, although infections are decreasing in many parts of the world.
Experts around the world warn of COVID-19 outbreaks in Africa that could spread, leading to a higher mortality rate due to the restricted local health services. Coronavirus problems are exacerbated by fear of possible famine due to the virus threat, coupled with current drought and ongoing conflicts.
In this context, you should now be prepared to travel to the continent or after COVID-19. Some useful ideas for planning include studying virus statistics in the country you want to visit, which can be checked for one on AfricaNews.com. It is also important to know whether that country has travel restrictions, which are details that can be accessed through CDC.gov online. Naturally, it is also important to maintain a healthy lifestyle to improve immunity before and during your stay.
MK: Should travellers be ready either before departure or upon arrival to provide evidence of a negative COVID-19 test result?
JC: Now African countries have opened up for foreign tourists, but the assumption that they won the battle against the coronavirus pandemic does not disclose this. The majority of African countries still have COVID-19 outbreaks, as the number of infected cases in almost every African country continues to increase daily. To this end, strenuous attempts are made to ensure that people who reach the continent and different countries are free of the virus.
In this regard, before entering the country to which you are travelling, you should be prepared to provide proof that COVID-19 is negative. This policy is being enforced internationally and there are no exceptions for the countries of Africa.
In the same vein, the same evidence of negative COVID-19 status is required to depart any African nation. Both laws are in effect to protect fellow travellers and the citizens of the country you are travelling to. You can monitor the status of the mandate online at AfricaTravelInc.com as things ebb and flow.
MK: How about territorial legislation would you suggest?
JC: Travelers have to study the regional laws and criteria for both their own countries and destinations, for hotels and resorts, airports, land transport , public space, etc. You must understand the rules for departures from your country of origin and, more significantly, understand the laws that apply to international travellers in your destination country in accordance with COVID-19. For example, some African countries such as Tanzania and Zambia ordered the use of face masks in public places with penalty for the violation of such legislation. Some hotels and resorts have also taken strict steps and have developed strict criteria for travellers from abroad. For example, hotel bars in Rwanda are currently closed but the hotels are still open.
Researching and learning these laws before travel helps you to stay safe and keep legal concerns consistent with local authorities during your visit. Travel. State.gov is a valuable resource to keep up-to – date on laws that may impact travel to Africa.
MK: In particular, what about airlines?
JC: Examine the airline requirements, as each airline has different answers to COVID-19. The pandemic has resulted in most airlines taking steps to safeguard their passengers and employees. Whereas some airlines such as Delta need a COVID-19 test before boarding your flight, others have tests and apply the results to your ticket before your flight. So, to ensure that you are able to fly on time, you have a duty to know your airline’s needs before the flight in order to prevent any complications. Go2Africa.com is a good site for this.
MK: Should the tourists be prepared on arrival and departure for temperature screening and COVID-19 tests?
JC: Many African countries are still fighting the pandemic, and so airports have been forced to seek test results or test passengers in situ to hold the citizens of their countries safely following COVID-19. Therefore, on arrival or departure from any African country you should be prepared for a coronavirus test. You won’t be able to travel if you fail to accept this.
MK: What about a possible 14-day quarantine on arrival – this is just for travellers with COVID-19 signs?
JC: Be prepared for a 14-day quarantine, apart from checking, if you show any symptoms of the virus or test positive at the airport. African countries are committed to ensuring that their countries fully eradicate the pandemic. If you experience symptoms of the virus in any country in Africa, you are likely to be quarantined for 14 days. This can also mean that you have to stay in the country rather than return to the US.
MK: Can you suggest travel insurance is a must?
JC: Make sure that your business has coverage for COVID-19 and manage airline travel insurance provisions for COVID-19. You want to be covered for COVID-19 coverage by your travel insurance provider before traveling to any African country. In case you have to change your travel schedule due to the pandemic, make sure that COVID-19 is protected by your insurance policy. This program will shield you by covering costs in connexion with unforeseen adjustments and/or treatment in the event of a disease.
MK: There can be unforeseen circumstances with every ride, but particularly now. Any thoughts on it?
JC: Don’t fly without adequate funding and the opportunity in case of quarantine to prolong your journey. With the above points, you are likely to spend more time and money in the country to which you fly, if your COVID-19 test is positive. It is also best to fly only if the time and financial contingency plans are planned. However, African countries do not prohibit American travelers from being the same as other nations, so you may enjoy your dream safari holidays or other adventure on the beaches, jungles, and deserts of the continent.
As the world tackles COVID-19 problems, African countries will aim to remain open to tourism, industry, and many more. Preparing and fulfilling the travel requirements of the area will make your trip and stay in the country for all more enjoyable and safe.
A solo traveler’s guide to Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj
Last year, when I was assigned to cover the Kumbh Mela in Allahabad, I not only saw first-hand what the event was all about but also learned why it was so popular. As a recount of my first and probably the only solo trip to the historic Hindu festival, I hope this provides a rough guide to those planning to experience the Kumbh Mela at some point in their life.
The ancient city of Allahabad or Prayagraj is home to the holy confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers and hence had become the site for the massive festival.
How to travel
Allahabad is well-connected to the nearest metro of Delhi. Flights and trains are usually fully booked and priced high during this time. So I booked an inexpensive yet best-rated Delhi to Allahabad cab for my travel.
Where to stay
The Indian government now offers tented accommodation with basic amenities around the areas for travelers. There are seven such tent communities, available in AC and non-AC options, and at different price ranges. All of them have car parking options and are easily accessible to all event sites.
The Kumbh Dormitory is a good option for budget stays but I chose to stay in a hotel, considering I had a camera, laptop, and valuable equipment. There are plenty of small hotels near the Civil Lines and the Allahabad railway station. I had kept my rental car for the two-day trip, to travel to the Mela grounds.
Must-see and do
The first day, I reached the famous and sacred Triveni Sangam around daybreak. A huge parade of the Naga Sadhus had just started. It was crowded up to my neck but I managed to snake through the crowd (always manageable with a press pass) and got a close-up look. Ash-smeared sadhus walked in a long line wearing nothing but garlands, and some of them a loincloth, charging with tridents and chanting in reverie.
Then I went on to witness the bathing ritual, also called the Shahi Snan. I stood there on the banks, watching a hoard of devotees, pilgrims, priests, and curious travelers, flocking to the river to take a dip in the holy waters of the confluence.
Kumbh Mela is not just about religion but also about the local culture. Throughout the duration of the Mela, cultural events are held across the town, where folk and tribal artists showcase their skills. One of them was in sector 19, where dance and music performances were held, giving a peep into the local traditions. I also found a display of handcrafted goods in Ashok Nagar, where artisans from all across India had their talents on display across 100+ stalls.
Before the day ended, I went back to the Triveni Sangam to view the evening activities. Hundreds of people chanted in frenzy, as the light of a thousand lamps lit up the evening sky and mirrored on the rippling rivers, while the fiery orange of the setting sun blended with the saffron shrouds of priests and pilgrims, casting a golden glow all around.
I never thought that an opportunity arising out of professional need would turn out to be an experience of a lifetime!
Tips for fellow travelers:
- If you are on a pilgrimage tour to Varanasi, book a safe and reliable cab from Delhi to Varanasi and make a pit stop at Kumbh Mela.
- Dress conservatively when visiting temples and religious sites, especially during the festival.
- When in Allahabad, also drop by other significant places like the Anand Bhavan, Swaraj Bhavan, Allahabad Museum, Allahabad Fort, Ashoka Pillar, or Khusro Bagh.
How To Safely Get Rid Of Packing Boxes After A House Move?
You have moved to your new home, unpacked all your stuff and now you must be feeling good. But what about a stack of empty boxes that is creating a mess after unpacking?
Cluttering is often perceived as an after-effect of unpacking. A pile of boxes just eats up space in your new home.
So, what to do with these empty packing boxes?
Before you simply throw them in the trash bin, check my blog and consider these 5 responsible ways to get rid of boxes:
1. Follow 3 R’s—reduce, reuse, and recycle
Some of the ways to implement 3 R’s are:
- Reuse your boxes as self-storage units to provide better protection to your belongings;
- In case you are relocating again in the next year then save boxes for the next move;
- Recycling your boxes is the best way to save trees that are cut down to make new cardboard boxes;
- Ask your local waste management center or recycling center to collect your containers;
- Repurpose your boxes as the shipment containers;
- Reuse some of the boxes for gift wrapping.
Pro tip: Store empty boxes in a clean and dry place.
2. Give boxes away
Giving moving boxes is a smart option when your cardboard boxes are still usable. Some of the ways to give them away are:
- Sell your boxes: If you don’t want packing boxes, then choose to pocket some cash by selling them. Newspaper ads and noticeboards in local shops are the best places to market your boxes.
- Donate them: If you don’t want to face the trouble of selling boxes for profit, better to donate them.
- Give them to your friends or neighbors: Give empty boxes to your friends, neighbors, or anyone who needs them.
Pro tip: Make sure your boxes are in good condition before you give them to anyone.
3. Use boxes for DIY home projects
If you have kids at home, use your creativity to repurpose moving boxes. Cardboard boxes are very useful when it comes to DIY projects.
Some of the useful options are:
- They can become playhouses, forts, costumes, and sleds;
- Flattened boxes are best for DIY home projects such as a painting project;
- Various craft projects including dioramas, dollhouses, toy cars, and more;
- For Halloween party, use them to make haunted houses;
- For Valentine’s Day, use them to cut out hearts.
4. Use online platforms
Online platforms are the best bet to get rid of empty packing boxes. There are many sites, where you can sell or buy empty boxes.
Some of the sites are:
- Craigslist: Whether you want to sell boxes or give them away for free, this website is one of the most famous online resources.
- Freecycle: Through this site, you can offer free items to your neighbors. The motto is to reduce waste by helping others share and reuse items.
- BoxCycle: This is a website where you can sell and search for second-hand moving boxes.
5. Ask your moving company
Check if your moving company has the policy to take back the cardboard boxes if you don’t need them anymore. If they do have, then don’t worry much.
Your moving company can make the best use of the boxes. Some companies even participate in recycling events to help others.
Many professional removalists provide services to drop your empty boxes at the local recycling centre. It is always better to ask for advice and assistance than to do the wrong things.
Pro tip: Before hiring a moving company, ask them if they provide box removal services.
Wrap up
Whatever you do, but don’t throw away your cardboard boxes and add a mountain of garbage.
Follow a combination of these ideas to help the environment, to minimise the number of boxes, and to free up your new space.
Enjoy your new home!
6 Vital Truck Maintenance Tips
The invention of personal motor vehicles revolutionized the way we travel, and many aspects of everyday life were changed forever. One of the ways everyday life changes was the necessity of maintaining your personal car, especially during winters. Proper maintenance is critical regardless of whether you have the cheapest car or the most expensive car in the market.
Even the most reliable semi-trucks, which may seem sturdy and robust, still need regular maintenance to keep them running. In fact, they actually need more attention than cars because their engines have to do a lot more work. Therefore, we have compiled six vital truck maintenance tips for truck drivers so that their trucks remain in good operating condition and do not cause a crash which could result in a person filing an injury claim in Wesley Chapel, FL.
-
Regularly check the braking system:
Trucks do not have ABS systems like regular cars. Instead, they have conventional braking systems that are incredibly prone to wear and tear. These braking systems have multiple parts that tend to wear out after a while, and the time they take to wear out depends largely on the driver’s braking habits. Thus, make a habit of changing brake shoes or getting them inspected during every oil change.
-
Keep an eye on deteriorating engine performance:
It is often said “the mightier they are, the harder they fall”, and the same goes for the engines of trucks, which may seem extremely powerful and resilient. Truck engines can develop multiple issues, especially if the owner does not keep an eye out for unhealthy truck engine’s symptoms.
These symptoms may include excessive smoking, loss of oil pressure, or a decrease in power. If these symptoms linger on for too long, they can result in engine failure. Therefore, if your truck starts to experience any of these symptoms, immediately take it to professionals for repair.
-
Maintain the body properly:
A considerable number of trucks tend to retire much earlier than anticipated because rust eats their bodies. This happens quite often to trucks that regularly travel in areas where winter roads are treated with salt to get rid of snow. The salt and moisture present in the air form the perfect recipe for a corrosion onslaught on your truck.
Therefore, take some preventative measures like washing your truck after every week, and spraying a lubricant over its body so that the metallic body does not come into contact with any corroding substances.
-
Maintain lubrication:
Bigger moving parts require heavy lubrication to prevent wear and tear, and therefore, you must keep your truck well lubed. Apply high-quality grease regularly on all moving parts, including suspensions, steering, and drive train zerks.
-
Change oil regularly:
It is conventional wisdom that every engine runs down with time as the vehicle covers more and more miles. But, what we can do is prevent our truck engine from retiring prematurely. Changing oil regularly does just that because oil undergoes thermal cracking over time, and its viscosity decreases. Therefore, if this oil is not changed, the engine friction increases, and so does the likelihood of engine failure.
-
Keep your tires well inflated:
Underinflated tires add an extra burden on your engine, which compensates it by using more fuel. Overinflated tires can land you in serious accidents because they are prone to blowouts. Check your tire pressure regularly.
In conclusion, consider scheduling regular maintenance sessions of your vehicle as it will save you a lot of money in the long run.
5 Tips for Beginner Skiers
Skiing is a wonderful pastime: an energetic and thrilling sport performed amongst some of the most breath-taking vistas known to man. Yet to the uninitiated, there is always an element of fear involved. This fear is propagated by anecdotes involving broken limbs and events involving mountain rescue teams. Of course, there are inherent dangers in skiing, as there are in any sport, but do not let those risks put you off what is an immensely enjoyable activity which gives a sense of freedom and oneness with your surroundings that not many other sports can offer.
As a first-time skier, there are a number of things to know which will make your experience that little more enjoyable, safer, and more productive. Following these tips should see you getting the most out of your very first ski trip.
Do your research
Different ski resorts cater to different abilities of skiers. On a mountain, different color codes are applied to ski runs signaling their difficulty, with green being the easiest, and black being the hardest. Obvious as a beginner you will want to avail of easier runs – trying to run before you can walk, so to speak, is really not a good idea when it comes to skiing or snowboarding. Choose a resort that really caters to beginner skiers, and you will find the experience much more conducive to learning.
Rent equipment
As a first-time skier, it makes no sense to buy equipment. This is an unnecessary cost and then you need to transport your equipment with you too, which also becomes problematic and expensive. Renting your equipment will not only be more cost-effective, but it will also ensure that you receive the right kind of equipment for learning. Beginners’ equipment can vary slightly, but most importantly you will get skis, poles and boots that suit your size and shape, which is really important when it comes to feeling comfortable on the mountain. That can really be the difference between learning quickly, and struggling.
Avail of ski lessons
Nearly every resort will offer some sort of ski school option, but again make sure you to your research first and choose a resort which really offers the biggest variety of beginner slopes and ski school options. You may think that you will be able to learn yourself or even be taught by friends, but the fact is ski school, even for a couple of days, can make a huge difference. It’s immensely sociable too.
An alternative option would be to avail of private one-to-one tuition. This is the fastest way to get yourself up and running, and although it may be a little expensive, just a couple of days should see you able to get confidently down beginner slopes, and really start to enjoy the experience.
Wear the right clothing
As a beginner, expect to have your fair share of insignificant tumbles. We are not talking about the broken bone varieties because the vast majority of falls will simply see you leaning over too far where you are standing. Your pride will be the only thing that is hurt. That said, you must make sure you have the right clothing that is waterproof, and keeps you warm. When it comes to staying warm, layers are best, rather than a single thick jacket, for example. Layer up, get yourself a fitted hat and goggles, and you will feel much more comfortable and ready to enjoy the experience. With the right clothing, you shouldn’t even feel the cold.
Be patient
No one can ski perfectly the first time. In most cases it will take at least three or four days to get yourself up and going at a reasonable speed, and from there you will be truly surprised at your level of development. Getting frustrated will only take away the enjoyment from the activity, and setting yourself unrealistic expectations will also have a detrimental effect.
The truth is that being out on the mountain, and getting small wins in terms of making it down gentle slopes without falling will actually give you a huge buzz and you will get plenty of enjoyment out of that. Do not compare yourself to others, as if you go in a group there are bound to be different levels of ability and experience. Experience is really key when it comes to skiing ability.
And from there, just try to enjoy yourself as much as you possibly can. A ski holiday is as much fun off the slopes as on them too, and at the very least you will spend a few days surrounded by stunning scenery with good food and drink to enjoy. What’s not to like?
Beatrix Potter can be found offering her expert insights as a remote editor and travel writer at Buy Dissertation UK and Essayroo, where she focusses on various business subjects.
12 Backpacking Essentials & Items for Your Next Big Adventure
So, you’ve decided to take a break from work life, career break, or experience some adventurous trip. After getting your tickets booked for a trip, you might be wondering what next? Well, knowing how to pack a backpack for an adventure trip isn’t easy. It mostly depends on the kind of trip you’re about to go on. Here in this article, we have tried to include essential backpacking items that cater to every type of trip.
Here are the 12 most essential Backpacking Essentials & Items for Your Next Big Adventure-
Pair of Extra Clothes:
Clothes are an essential part of packing, and you have to pay special attention while packing clothes for an adventurous trip. Make sure to take a mix of light and warm clothes for your trip. It’s convenient to look into the climate of the place you are going to visit before you go to pack as needed. Packing light is a type of art, and with restricted space in your backpack, it is necessary to be strict with yourself and just pack what you need.
Make a list of activities you may be doing during your trip. You will then be able to set up with the correct gear- whether you’ll be climbing, swimming, skiing or touring around the city, you’ll need proper clothing. Hence, try to pack the clothes in which you feel comfortable and light. Wearing inappropriate clothes might ruin your mood and fun during the trip. For a comfortable journey, make sure you keep all the extra luggage on the roof rack awning.
Lightweight Travel Shoes:
Shoes and boots are the absolute heaviest, bulkiest things to pack. Therefore, it’s necessary to pick lightweight travel shoes and to pack them so they save space—and don’t soil a whole trip of outfits. Making sense of how to pack boots and shoes is challenging for sure, yet there are methodologies for doing it better. most of the fashionable travelers may incline toward a desert boot’s mark look. They are simpler to pack than most boots as the soft and cowhide structure makes them more moldable.
If you are going hiking, never forget to carry a pair of hiking shoes that are reliable and protect you. Do not hesitate to spend money while buying shoes as a one-time investment in shoes can be the life-saver. Also, do not forget to carry slippers or flip flops to rest your feet while camping or walking on beaches.
Insulated Water bottle:
Remaining hydrated is one of the most gainful and financially savvy things you can accomplish for your body, skin, and general wellbeing. Insulated water bottles work by creating a buffer between the liquid stored in the compartment and the outer environment by keeping the temperature inside the bottle constant. Most vacuum sealed water bottles are made of double walls that prevent condensation on the outer surface.
In addition to keeping your drinks at the desired temperature, insulated water bottles are more eco-friendly than their disposable plastic counterparts. Imagine yourself looking to have some cold water after walking throughout the day and when you try to take a sip from the bottle, you end up having a lukewarm sip of water. It might ruin your whole mood and consequently, you will have to live without drinking water the whole night. This situation can be avoided by carrying a good quality insulated water bottle from a reliable brand of your choice.
First Aid Kit:
Whether you are on a trip or at home, safety always comes first. You should keep basic medicines and band-aid handy during the trip. Sometimes, you might not have access to doctors or the problem may not be that serious to see a doctor. Keep a few painkillers with you and carry Imodium or Dioralyte. Painkillers are effective in muscle pain, period pains, and stomach aches. Some of the plants you contact or creatures you encounter might be dangerous. A trekking environment can be exceptionally dangerous at a time. Therefore, keeping a first aid box handy is mandatory.
For any prescribed medicine you take every day, set an alarm or reminder on your telephone with the goal that you make sure to take it. It’s so natural to overlook when you’re packing. Also carry a good quality insect repellent to prevent yourself from insects and mosquitoes during the trip.
Enough Food items:
An adventurous trip demands you to be energetic all the time. Therefore, never starve yourself and keep taking water and food at a regular interval of time. For that, you must carry some healthy and tasty food items that you can savour whenever you feel hungry.
When you are on an adventurous trip and walking through the jungle, you might not find food vendors or shops to buy food every time you are hungry. Therefore, you should carry readymade food items like biscuits, and other ready to eat things. Keep these food supplies in an air-tight container on your backpack.
Also Pack packets of your preferred chips or chocolate bar – you’ll truly express gratitude toward yourself when you will be hungry and tired. Also, make sure that the snack you carry won’t expire too soon so you can enjoy them as long as you want.
Toiletries:
During an adventure trip, personal hygiene plays a vital role. Carrying the essential toiletries is essential to stay hygienic and clean during the trip. However, carrying your usual shampoo or conditioner bottle might be inconvenient. To save space, small bottles with shampoo and conditioners should be kept. If you are not able to find a small bottle of toiletries, you can carry them in the form of bars that are easy to carry and save space.
Apart from that, thick towels can occupy a large space. Therefore, purchase a microfiber towel that is not difficult to pack. They’re certainly justified, despite all the trouble if you need to save space. Apart from these, pack a toothbrush and a mouthwash to keep you refreshed. Also carry a bottle of hand sanitizer and make sure to sanitize your hand frequently. Lastly, pack a comb that is handy and does not occupy much of space on a backpack.
Spare Mobile phone:
Most of the people do not feel safe to carry their expensive smartphone on an adventurous trip. If you also don’t feel great bringing your costly cell phone, purchase a cheap one before your trip and afterward get yourself a SIM card that works – go to markets, corner shops, or a mobile shop if there’s one close by. Ensure you get a SIM with the internet, so you have maps, hotel appointments, and travel guides readily available! Also, if possible, try to keep your phone in a waterproof case to avoid any damage to your phone during the trip.
When traveling, you will use your cell phone for an unprecedented number of tasks so you will rapidly consume your battery. A little, lightweight outer battery pack is an absolute requirement. For traveling with as little luggage as possible, don’t pack numerous power blocks to charge your telephone and battery. Purchase a multi-port divider charger that can control every one of your devices simultaneously.
Rain Jacket:
Packing for an adventurous trip is all about being prepared for unexpected situations. Sometimes that’s a heatwave in the middle of February in Europe, or it’s a sopping rain out of nowhere in Maui. No matter where you are traveling, it’s important to pack items that can protect you and your itinerary from rainy weather. Packing umbrellas and galoshes can be too heavy, and a lightweight rain jacket is one of the best convenient travel items you can pack. It will protect you from the rain, wind, and the harsh sun. Most of the good quality rain jackets weigh practically very less, so you won’t have to bear the strain on your back. Therefore, spend some good amount on buying a good quality rain jacket with an attached cap to save you from unexpected rain and storm during the trip.
Sunglasses:
Whether it’s mid-year or winter, ideally, you’ll get at least a brief look at the sun during your trip! We suggest packing a couple of good quality shades that will ensure you every day, just as a less expensive pair that you wouldn’t fret about getting somewhat endured on the seashore or in the ocean. UVB rays can be hazardous, and you have got yourself equivalent to it hurts your skin, as it were, as it can comparably damage your skin, it can also affect your vision. Just as you apply sunscreen on your body to save it from harmful sun rays, always wear your sunglasses during a bright sunny day to avoid damage to your eyes.
Solar-powered flashlights-
While traveling, you need to carry a reliable source of light that doesn’t need charging again. Since you may not have access to power or charging sockets during the trip, a solar-powered flashlight can do the job. Solar-powered flashlight gives several hours of constant light, and it just takes a couple of hours to charge. Also, it has a built-in solar panel and hand crank. When you are caught in an emergency and do not have chargers or power source to charge, simply leave the flashlight under the sunrays. It will absorb the energy from the sun, which later can be used to lighten up your way. Additionally, these flashlights are easy you use, whether you are in a camp or walking in jungles during the night.
Power banks-
Keeping your mobile and other gadgets charged while on the trip can be a real challenge. If you’re an adventure traveler who wants to carry a good power bank with you on a trip, there are several power banks in the market that you should have in your backpack the next time you set out.
Choose the one that’s lightweight and holds most charge easily also, spend some money in buying a right quality power bank with multiple chords so that you don’t need to carry specific power banks for your mobile phone and other gadgets.
Packing cubes-
Packing cubes are a lifesaver for people who love traveling. Since they are so thin, they are easy and compact to store. You can simply fold them into one another or tuck them in your backpacks. You can carry more clothes in your bag with packing cubes as they keep everything tightly together. Also, you can store things separately in each cube that will ease your struggle of finding small things in your bag during the trip. The best part is that if you have an overweight backpack, you can easily remove a cube and carry it on a plane. Also, the packing cubes keep everything tidy and dry even help you in unpacking quickly. Invest in buying good quality and reliable packing cubes that are waterproof and do not tear easily.
Conclusion-
It’s obvious that during the adventurous trip, you’re quite often moving, and when you’re continually moving, everything in your pack matters. Also, you’ll probably be carrying everything on your back, in which case, most experienced travelers lean toward the portable backpack.
A suitcase offers you significantly more space when packing. However, they can, at times be too big, too extreme to even think about transporting on the rear of a motorcycle, excessively cumbersome while turning over cobblestone lanes. If you’ll have a home base while traveling, a suitcase is certainly feasible, yet if you’ll be location-hopping, it’s smarter to have an effective transportable backpack.
Regardless of where you choose to go in the world and paying little mind to what kind of experience you’ll be hopping on, the most significant things are to Have fun. Going through the world is an unfathomable encounter that opens your mind to better approaches for living. Traveling through the world pushes you to your physical and mental limits, where you can test your guts just as your knowledge into the world, is even better.
