Following complications, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend announces death of baby

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have revealed that their baby is dead in a shocking social media post following complications of pregnancy.

The 34-year old Teigen and the 41-year-old Legend said, Wednesday morning, a month after the announcement, that they lost their son, whom they called Jak. Son Miles Theodore, 2, and Luna Simone, 4 are already the parents of the couple.

We are surprised and you learn just about the sort of pain we never knew before in the sort of intense pain that you learn. Despite blood transfusions bags and bags, we never could stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids it needed. It didn’t suffice. At the last possible moment, just before leaving the hospital, we will never settle on the names of our babies. But we started calling this guy in my belly Jack for some reason. He’ll be Jack to us forever. So. Jack has worked so hard to be a family member, and will still be. Our jack – I’m so sorry that so many problems were faced in the first few moments of your life that we couldn’t give you a survival home. We’ll love you all the time. Thank you all for the positive energies, feelings, and prayers you have given us. We feel and appreciate all your support. We are so thankful for our life and all the wonderful things we’ve been able to see for our marvelous babies Luna and Miles. Yet sunshine can not be full every day. We’re going to cry our eyes out about the darkest of days. But we’re going to hug and love and get through each other.

“We are surprised and you just hear about the kind of pain you never felt before, in the kind of intense pain. Despite blood transfusions bags and bags, we never could stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids it needed. It wasn’t enough, “Teigen wrote in tears next to her powerful black and white photo.

“Never until the last possible moment after they were born can we settle on the name of our infants, right before we leave the hospital,” she said. “But we started naming this little guy in my belly Jack for some reason. He’ll be Jack to us forever. So. Jack has been so hardworking to be part of our family, and he’s still going to be.

“To our jack — I’m so sorry that so many problems were faced in the first few moments of your life so we couldn’t give you your home to live. We’ll love you all the time. Thank you all for the positive energies, feelings, and prayers you have given us. We feel and appreciate all of your affection.

“We are so grateful for all the great things we’ve had to do for our wonderful kids Luna and Miles,” she concluded. “But sunlight can not fill every day. We’ll cry our eyes out in this darkest of days. But we’re going to hug and love and get done.

Legende wrote on his own Twitter account, “We love you, Jack,” and posted Teigen’s comment.

Driving home from the hospital with no baby. How can this be real. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 1, 2020

After leaving the hospital, Teigen also tweeted.

Teigen has been documenting her experiences in social media over the last few days, citing pregnancy complications.

She was placed on bed rest at the end of September and subsequently hospitalized from her placenta for heavy bleeding. On Sept. 29, after receiving blood transfusions, she suffered from a ‘great blood clot.’

Teigen and Legend confirmed the unexpected pregnancy in August and people cited the couple as “a miracle” in the past. Teigen had opened up the idea of using in-vitro fertilization so as to conceive of her other children.

She said to the publication at the time, “There was still some sort of poor part of my pregnancy to Luna.” “It started feeding him with Miles. He ceased to look after him. I robbed his whole food, but it didn’t grow high, and then Luna had to get out early. I had to steal it all. I’ve both been caused.

Teigen and Legend enjoy worldwide support and numerous celebrities, including Billy Eichner, Monica Lewinsky, and Rosario Dawson, have expressed their condolences with the couple in social media.