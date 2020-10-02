PHOTO: Husband Mauricio reacted as RHOBH Stars Slam to Reports of Divorce “Fake News” “Fake News”

Fox News host and moderator Chris Wallace asked President Donald Trump during the first Presidential debate on Tuesday night to condemn white supremacists and militia groups that have occurred in America’s Black Live riot this summer. Trump, who has consistently denounced White nationalists, called for a business to stand aside. The Proud Boys, Democrat candidate Joe Biden, and Trump said that he should stand up and stand by them. Wallace did not push Biden to denounce the movements behind most protests, or the Antifa, or the Black Lives Matter.

In two ways, Democrats replied. The Proud Boys were criticized as white supremacists, and Trump was blamed for not being prepared to condemn White supremacists. Rep. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) have shown their deep-rootedness, accusing Trump himself of being a White Nationalist.

“Be clear: White supremacists are the Proud Boys,” Gov. Kate Brown (D-Ore.) tweeted. (Enrique Tarrio is Afro-Cuban President, the Chapter of the Florida Proud Boys, which explicitly forbids racism in its bylaws.)

Sen. Harris (D-California), Biden’s running mate, tweeted, “Donald’s trump is not pretending to be anything but what he is: one who won’t denounce white supremacists.

“The President of the U.S. refused to disavow white supremacists last night during the debate,” Biden said. Warren took this hyperbole to a new level.

“He did not hesitate to disavow it — he ordered them to stand by. We have a moral duty to battle Donald Trump, a white nationalist,” twisted Warren.

He not only refused them, but he ordered them to “stand by.” He ordered them.

We have a moral duty to fight against Donald Trump. https ● t.co / GdoPbn65CB

– September 30, 2020 – Elizabeth Warren (@ewarsen).

AOC also said Trump was a white nationalist during the meeting.

“A white nationalist, Donald Trump. For a long time, people warned of this. They were mocked and branded hyperbolic and extremist – it wasn’t incorrect, but other people couldn’t encourage our country to elect a racist as its President. It’s our fascism, “tweeted AOC.

The white nationalist is Donald Trump.

For a long time, people have been alert.

They were ridiculed, branded hyperbolic and extremist – not bc, but some people couldn’t take our country as president for a racist.

It’s our door fascism. Host:/t.co/saheleCJt25

— Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) Alexandria on September 30, 2020.

Truth Check: Is the White Supremacist Donald Trump?

No, dumb Democrats, the white nationalist Trump is no

If Donald Trump is a white nationalist, he is American history’s worst white supremacist.

What sort of White supremacist guarantees permanent support for Black Colleges (HBCUs) in history? What kind of white nationalist puts black and brown Americans high in government positions (Ben Carson to HUD, FCC’s Ajit Pai, White House Omarosa Manigault, etc …)? What type of white nationalist will commute Alice Marie Johnson’s life sentence?? What sort of White supremacist brags about black unemployment traditionally low?

Trump’s so angry white supremacist is actually unveiling his Black America Platinum Scheme, which will spend $500 billion in black communities across the nation. Alongside the Platinum initiative, Trump announced that it would nominate Ku Klux Klan as well as Antifa, which instigated violent protests that affected Black communities overwhelmingly, to domestic terrorist organizations.

Wait, isn’t Donald Trump the same one who reportedly won’t condemn white supremacists? About that … About that …

The white supremacists’ Trump denounced

In 2000 the then private citizen Donald Trump asked about the reform party and said, “You have just introduced David Duke — a bigot, a racist, an issue.”

“I absolutely reject the Ku Klux klan, I reject David Duke absolutely,” Trump, then-candidate, said in March 2016.

When he asked in a radio interview in March 2016, “Are you prepared to tell straight away that white supremacists have given up support? “Of course I’m, of course, I’m,” responded the nominee at that time.

He asked later this month, “Who else do I refuse? I rejected David Duke, the KKK, the Ku Klux Klan I dismissed.

Whereas Biden condemns trump again and again for his remarks in August 2017, the Democrat leaves out the reality that the President actually said during a white, nationalist rally in Charlottesville (Va.). Having said that “There are wonderful people” on “both sides,” Trump immediately added that he did not speak about “the neo-Nazis and white supremacists because they ought to be completely denounced.”

The president then explained that he spoke to Americans when he thanked the “very fine people,” who came to Charlottesville for the demolition of the statue of Robert E. Lee, not white nationalists and white supremacists.

Trump later the same month, in August 2017 added: “Racism is evil, and criminals and thugs who are responsible for violence on its behalf, including KKK neo-Nazis, white supremacists, and other hate groups that disgust us as Americans.”

The president has expressed his disapproval of racism after a mass shooter was sent to El Paso, Texas to write a demonstration condemning immigrants.

“The El Paso gunman posted a racially despised manifesto online. Our nation needs to reject racism, sexism, and white supremacy in one voice, “Trump said. “Hatred corrupted the mind, killed the spirit, and devoured the soul.”

“We can’t afford to feel helpless. This evil contagion can and will be prevented. We must remember the sacred memory of those whom we lost as one citizen in this mission, “he said. He said. “We have to look for actual, two-party solutions.”

Joe Biden reported wrongly today: the Ku Klux Klan ( KKK) is “not rejected” by President Trump.

Seven examples of the KKK, neo-Nazis, and white supremacists opposing and denying President Trump. pic.twitter.com/1PZnaTuTuTube

August 7, 2019 – Trump War Room, TRUMP text 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom)

The First Black Billionaire of the United States Earns trump a ‘A+’

Black leaders ludicrously

Many black leaders praised Trump effusively. Some HBCU leaders praised Trump for being “more sensitive than the Obama government.” The president was granted a “A+” on the economy, by Robert Johnson, first black billionaire. The Georgian House of Representatives Democrat Vernon Jones wrote “President Trump was doing more in less than four years than Biden did in four decades for the Black community.”

Jones also punished Biden for waiting for “Black people to vote for him accordingly, while he did not do anything for us. Biden was mocked by Black folks in this election cycle, saying that “poor children are just as intelligent as white children” to say presumptuously that you’re not Black if you don’t vote for him at this election.

President Trump ‘s reaction to the question from Wallace was unfortunate but it doesn’t indicate that Trump is a white supremacist. In view of the frequent and outspoken rejection of white supremacy by Trump and his initiative towards the black community, Wallace should not have demanded him in this debate to repeat his condemnations. Not least, while the riots were destroying black existence, black livelihoods and black landmarks, Wallace did not even call upon Biden for condemnation of anti-familyism and black existence.

The author of the 1994 crime bill was not Trump who put in gaol more young black men. The one who took black voters for granted was not Trump. “Black children are just as smart than white children,” Trump wasn’t the one who said.

Then what’s Joe Biden doing if Donald Trump is a “white supremacist?”